10 essential bouldering tips for beginners - from gear to technique

New to bouldering and not sure where to start? Been watching the

and want to see if you can do it too? Well, the good news is bouldering isn’t just about strength - it’s a blend of balance, technique and problem-solving that makes it one of the most accessible and addictive forms of climbing. From choosing the right shoes to learning how to fall safely, these beginner tips will help you build solid foundations and get the most out of every climb. Whether you’re stepping into the gym for the first time or heading outside to tackle real rock, here’s what every beginner should know before they chalk up and go.