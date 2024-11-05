T1's historic win: The top 10 moments that defined Worlds 2024

The 2024 League of Legends World Championships was a spectacular event that reminded us all why the Riot Games creation is the peak of all esports events.

The final shattered records, becoming the most-watched esports event of all time as a peak audience of over 6.9m people outside of China tuned into the five-game thriller between T1 and Bilibili Gaming (BLG).

The two titans clashed in London's O2 Arena, continuing the historic rivalry between South Korea's LCK and China's LPL to bring the sensational tournament to a fitting crescendo. Here are the highlights from a thrilling month of elite LoL esports action.

Find out more about the back-to-back champions in T1 Rose Together:

1 h 21 min T1 Rose Together Follow legendary Korean esports team's emotional journey from LoL World Finals loss to triumphant victory.

01 Brazil's paiN Gaming make Worlds history

It was all smiles from paiN, who finally returned to the Worlds main stage © Riot Games

Before the Main Event got underway, there was plenty of drama in this year's Play-Ins, These were particularly emotional, as Latin America and Brazil competed for the final time as independent regions. From 2025 onwards, they'll compete with North America in the newly formed LTA (League of Legends Championship of the Americas).

In a poetic moment, LLA's Movistar R7 and CBLoL's paiN Gaming competed in a best-of-three series to decide who'd grab a spot in the Swiss Stage. After three very tight games, paiN became the pride of Brazil by taking the region to the main event for the first time since Play-Ins were introduced back in 2017

And to make this extraordinary accomplishment even more special, Brazilian fans rejoiced as they watched their team battle it out in a dream match versus the all-time greats, T1.

02 G2 Esports clash with both Worlds finalists

All eyes were on Europe's G2 Esports, who were predicted to be the best Western team at the tournament after winning all three LEC titles this year.

G2 suffered an early exit, but should be proud of their performances © Riot Games

The extremely talented roster, led by the legendary Rasmus 'Caps' Winther, battled valiantly through the Swiss Stages and even picked up a win over eventual semi-finalists Weibo Gaming. However, trying to take down eventual finalists T1 and BLG proved to be too much for even G2's ambitious squad. While clearly disappointed, G2's players can hold their heads high with how hard they pushed the best teams in the world.

03 FlyQuest's creativity carried the West's hopes

After G2's elimination, the West's hopes in the Knockouts fell solely on the shoulders of NA's LCS champions FlyQuest – and they did not disappoint.

The North American squad boldly stuck to their unique playstyle and finally found something that worked, as jungler Kacper 'Inspired' Słoma shocked everyone by locking in Nunu versus both Team Liquid and reigning Mid-Season Invitational champions Gen.G, much to the delight of G2 streamer Kesha.

Even Bwipo was amazed by his team’s incredible Worlds run © Riot Games

Their unorthodox picks, like Fiddlesticks, worked wonders and FlyQuest unsettled the LCK powerhouses Gen.G enough to force a game five in what will go down as one of the great underdog performances. While Gen.G ultimately came out victorious, this FlyQuest lineup gave the LCS an international farewell that will live long in the hearts and memories of North American LoL fans.

04 HLE and BLG put on a team-fighting clinic

The quarter-final between LCK champions Hanwha Life Esports and BLG was one the most entertaining of the tournament, as both teams showed outrageous skill in a number of breath-taking teamfights.

One of said fights led to possibly the most aesthetically pleasing and cinematic moment in esports history, as Zeka and Knight both Galio ulted into the fight at the exact same moment, creating the magnificent visual below.

05 Faker limit tests against mid-lane rival Chovy

For years, fans and analysts alike have speculated over who the best mid-laner in the world is after Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok. No player has come close to matching him yet, but one of the main contenders is Gen.G superstar Jeong 'Chovy' Ji-hoon who had the chance to prove himself in a huge semi-final versus T1.

However, Faker showcased why he's so difficult to defeat in one of the most viral clips from this year's Worlds . Despite being on low health, Faker refused to back down against his potential successor and absurdly forced Chovy to burn his flash in a mind-boggling display of mechanical skill. The ballsy play was an obvious mind game, as Faker fearlessly challenged his LCK rival to try and claim his throne.

06 Gumayusi samples the local cuisine

The Paris crowd were electric and created an incredible atmosphere throughout the quarter and semi-finals. Yet, after all the incredible games and plays, the loudest crowd reaction in France actually came from an interview.

After the tremendous victory over Gen.G, T1 botlaner Lee 'Gumayusi' Min-hyeong was presented with a comically huge croissant to commemorate 2024's last game in the country. After taking a big bite, Gumayusi exclaimed "Is good," which was met by thunderous cheers and applause from the local crowd.

07 Linkin Park nail the opening ceremony

Heavy is the Crown has only been out a month, but has already become the biggest Worlds anthem ever, with nearly 10 million views in the first 24 hours of its release and over 360 million total streams.

The live version did not disappoint in a spectacular opening ceremony, which saw Linkin Park's new lead singer Emily Armstrong ace the extended scream in the song while the iconic Summoner's Cup rose up onto the stage, which set the tone for an epic day of action.

08 BLG become the first-blood kings

BLG performed incredibly throughout the final © Riot Games

Reigning LPL champions BLG almost didn’t even make it to the Knockouts after struggling in the Swiss Stages. However, the team recovered brilliantly and eventually made it all the way to the final in an impressive turnaround.

In the grand final, we saw the extreme highs that were expected of this talented squad as they stood toe to toe with T1 and came agonisingly close to defeating what is possibly the greatest LoL roster ever assembled.

BLG showed no signs of fear on the big occasion as they impressively claimed first blood in all five games, a feat never accomplished in a Worlds final before. They were able to kill Gumayusi, who has a strong habit of recording deathless games, at level one twice as they cranked up the pressure on the reigning champions.

09 T1 claim historic fifth Worlds title

In one of the greatest accomplishments in League of Legends history, T1 won back-to-back Worlds titles for the second time and this time did it with the exact same roster as 2023.

T1 maintained their status as LoL's greatest team with another Worlds title © Riot Games

It was a third-consecutive Worlds final for the iconic squad and they once again performed when it mattered most following a difficult domestic season that saw them barely qualify for the international tournament as Korea's fourth seeds.

The extremely tense series went all the way to five games, as BLG snowballed their early games and T1 showcased excellent sieging and macro by focussing on the Voidgrubs. However, the fifth and final game was decided by clutch fights and split-second decision making. Faker had an immense game on Galio – a pick he has historically punished LPL teams with – though support Ryu 'Keria' Min-seok also deserves a shoutout for a genius Poppy ult onto Ahri that bought enough time for Faker's miraculous play in the series-winning skirmish .

10 Faker returns to his peak

Not only did Faker become the first-ever five-time world champion, lifting the Summoner's Cup 11 years after his first win in 2013, he also became the first pro to claim two Worlds MVPs.

Faker won yet another Summoner's Cup, 11 years after his first © Riot Games

It's been a challenging year for the iconic midlaner, as he sat out a significant chunk of the year with wrist injuries. However, the hard work of the T1 staff to change his posture and help his recovery paid-off and we saw possibly the greatest series of the 28-year-olds esteemed career.

In recent years, Faker has sometimes taken a backseat and allowed his team-mates to shine instead, but that wasn't the case in London. In games four and five, Faker played out of his skin with incredible engages and his signature ability to miraculously escape the most dangerous of situations.

Faker truly lived up to his moniker of 'The Unkillable Demon King'. His unparalleled success and longevity make him esports' greatest-ever athlete and the T1 midlaner isn't showing signs of slowing down any time soon.