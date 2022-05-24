How 1300's Dali Hart made his rap dream come true

1300 aren’t the typical sound of Sydney’s Western suburbs. With bars that are woven largely in Korean and a sonic approach that combines the swagger of SoundCloud rap with the high-gloss sheen of K-Pop, the five-piece from Carlingford are creating a different sort of hip-hop to their contemporaries. But as they see it, blazing a new trail was a happy coincidence, not the game plan.

“We didn’t set out to make something different,” says Dali Hart. “But I guess it is.”

Dali is one of three rappers in 1300, sharing the mic with bandmates rako and goyo (the group is completed by producer-singer Nerdie and producer pokari.sweat). Together, the quintet have enjoyed a meteoric rise since they dropped their first official single, Brr, in March 2021. By combining their various talents, they’ve assembled an army of fans at warp speed and won the praise of critics.

Today, though, Dali is going things solo.

4 min Dali Hart Dali Hart of 1300 hits the booth and lays down his best 64 bars of music on a fresh track produced by Pokari.

Dali Hart is the latest name to step up for Red Bull 64 Bars, the series that challenges Australia’s best new rappers to show off just how hard they can go. The premise of Red Bull 64 Bars is simple : there’s no bells or whistles, just straight rap. Over 64 bars, rappers are tasked with putting their wordplay and rap skills in the spotlight. There’s no flashy video clip to distract attention, and the beats they rap over are usually minimal. It’s a format that demands real, raw rap talent.

And it was a challenge Dali was ready for. Over a tight four minutes that drips charisma and veers between English and his native Korean, Dali flexes his skills as a solo performer. He’s excited to hear what 1300 fans think of Dali Hart, alone.

“It’s my first time rapping by myself,” he says. “It was such a good opportunity to show my skills.”

For his Red Bull 64 Bars, Dali split his bars into two parts. The first is a play on the idea of ‘doubling up’ (“That’s about how I work hard, play hard: work times two, party times two, make money times two,” he explains). The second, Dali says, is about his “vision coming true”.

Dali Hart in the booth for Red Bull 64 Bars. © Tristan Stefan Edouard

And being a music star has been Dali’s vision for a long time now.

Dali was born in Australia and lived here until he was seven, at which point he moved with his family to the Korean capital of Seoul. At age 15, he returned to Sydney and settled back into life in Carlingford. But growing up watching Korean TV initially inspired Dali to be a dancer or a K-Pop idol. Then, as a teenager, he discovered rap.

“There was one show in Korea called Show Me The Money, which is like a rap survival program. I was like wow, rap is kind of interesting.”

Dali began listening to Korean rappers like Jay Park and threw himself into writing and spitting bars of his own. A couple of years later, in mid-2020, he and the other members of 1300 met at a party and started talking music.

Dali Hart in the studio for Red Bull 64 Bars. © Tristan Stefan Edouard

“We were like, we should meet up and have a studio session,” Dali remembers. “It went well, we made three songs that day. And we were like wow, we should meet up more. We really felt the vibe of each other.”

The jump into releasing their music officially felt “so smooth” and the group were approached by management soon after their first single was released. Just a year later they’d already scored radio play with their Foreign Language mixtape and hits like Old Boy, which tips its hat to the Korean horror movie of the same name – a film the 1300 crew think is “mind blowing,” Dali says.

Along the way, they’ve won praise from some of Australia’s biggest rap tastemakers, with the likes of Hau Latukefu from triple j shouting them out as one of Australia’s most “bold and exciting” rap acts, in league with new generation greats like The Kid Laroi and Genesis Owusu.

Today, the 1300 crew are tight friends as well as fast-rising collaborators. So it was a no brainer for Dali to tap the group’s producer, pokari.sweat, to produce his Red Bull 64 Bars.

Dali Hart and his 1300 bandmates in the studio for Red Bull 64 Bars. © Tristan Stefan Edouard

Stepping into the booth for Red Bull 64 Bars -- and continuing to make music with his best friends -- is all part of Dali’s vision.

“I want to be an inspiration to someone,” he says. “Because I’ve grown up listening to a lot of artists who inspire me. They’ve brought me good vibes, I want to give them back to other people.”