How the 2XKO champions play – styles, moves and mechanics explained

2XKO , the tag fighter from Riot Games lets you select a team of two champions to take on an opposing duo. The concept of a team-based fighting game isn’t new. However, 2XKO focuses on gameplay without classic quarter-circle or charge inputs. Instead, special moves are triggered by simply pressing a button.

In return, some of the playable champions feature unique mechanics that aren’t shared with anyone else on the roster. To help you decide on your duo, here’s an overview of all playable champions.

01 Ahri

Ahri is very mobile © Riot Games

Style : Mid-Range

Movement options : Run, Airdash

Ahri is currently the most mobile character, thanks to her airdash alongside standard ground movement. This not only helps her close the gap to opponents – it also allows her to cancel certain attacks into an airdash and open up new combo routes.

Her directional S2 specials also let her move quickly across the screen. Her move Spirit Rush can be chained and allows her to move freely in the air.

Ahri is dangerous both on the ground and in the air © Riot Games

Her S1 projectile, Foxfire, can be cast with up to two follow-ups. Alternatively, it can be used as a delayed projectile to cover her approach. This reinforces her mid-range playstyle, giving her tools for both keep-away and quick transitions into offence.

02 Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank is the grappler in 2XKO © Riot Games

Style : Grappler

Movement options : Run

If you’re looking for classic strike–throw gameplay, Blitzcrank is the right choice. While other characters have command grabs, none are built around them as heavily as this champion.

His key tool for forcing mix-ups is Rocket Grab. Even when blocked, Blitzcrank pulls the opponent right next to him and retains frame advantage. This forces a tense guessing game between throw or strike.

The Rocket Grab pulls opponents in © Riot Games

Blitzcrank also has a unique mechanic – his attacks build a vapour bar. Once full, his special moves gain follow-ups and unlock extended combo options.

03 Braum

Braum is slow, but powerful © Riot Games

Style : Bruiser

Movement options : Run

Braum also has a command grab, but his game plan doesn’t revolve around it. He needs to work harder than Blitzcrank to use it effectively. In general, Braum benefits from staying close to his opponent. To achieve this, he can raise his shield and slowly advance.

This shield protects him from incoming attacks and converts their damage into recoverable chip damage. However, throws will still break through this defence.

Braum's shield converts damage into chip damage © Riot Games

Certain attacks coat his shield in ice. While active, this buff grants his attacks one hit of super armour and adds new properties such as wall bounces or the ability to freeze opponents.

04 Darius

Darius is a champion for players with good fundamentals © Riot Games

Style : Midrange

Movement options : Run

If you’re after a fundamentals-based fighting game character, Darius is a strong choice. He can be played with a Shoto-style fireball–uppercut approach if you prefer.

Beyond that, Darius is easy to understand. His normals have solid range, and his wound mechanic sets him apart. Once an opponent is afflicted, all blocked attacks – not just specials – deal chip damage. This allows you to turn pressure strings directly into extra damage.

Wounds allow Darius to cause chip damage © Riot Games

Your tag partner can also benefit from the wound once it’s active.

05 Ekko

Ekko builds on mix-ups © Riot Games

Style : Mix-Ups

Movement options : Run, Airdash (forwards only)

Ekko isn’t quite as mobile as Ahri, but he’s similarly quick and also has an airdash – although only forwards.

His toolkit focuses on creating repeated mix-up situations. Whether left–right or high–low, his special moves and unique running attack give him multiple ways to open up opponents.

Ekko's afterimage helps build pressure © Riot Games

His after-images add another layer. By pressing the special button again, Ekko rewinds to a previous position while the image completes the attack. Combined with assist pressure from a tag partner, this can quickly overwhelm opponents.

06 Illaoi

Moves with big hitboxes help Illaoi to stand out © Riot Games

Style : Bruiser

Movement options : Run

With Illaoi, every button press delivers impact. Her attacks have exceptional range, and some moves place tentacles on the stage. Opponents can – and should – destroy these to limit her options.

Illaoi's tentacles add new layers to the fight © Riot Games

These tentacles can also be consumed by special moves to power them up. If an opponent is knocked down near one, the tentacle launches them back into the air. This allows Illaoi to extend combos and gives her partner opportunities to follow up.

07 Jinx

Thanks to her armoury, Jinx is an excellent zoner © Riot Games

Style : Zoning

Movement options : Run

As a true zoner, Jinx has some of the best projectiles in the game. Combined with strong normals, she can control space effectively and maintain a keep-away game plan.

Jinx's laser keeps opponents at a distance © Riot Games

She can also deploy small robots that move independently across the stage, both on the ground and in the air. The goal is to frustrate opponents and force mistakes – creating openings to go on the offensive.

08 Teemo

Teemo can fill the screen with traps © Riot Games

Style : Zoning

Movement options : Run, Float

A wildly creative character designed by Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 pro MarlinPie, Teemo blends zoning with traps. He’s extremely difficult to pin down, especially when placing explosive mushrooms across the stage.

Bomb drop! Teemo can throw mushrooms at opponents © Riot Games

He can also create zones that allow him to teleport, and his ability to float slowly after jumping gives him unique movement options.

It’s crucial to avoid getting hit by his mushrooms, slingshot or blowgun. Each successful hit grants a badge, powering up those attacks and making him even more dangerous.

09 Vi

Vi wants to be as close as possible to her opponents © Riot Games

Style : Rushdown

Movement options : Run, command dash, command double jump

With her short-range normals, Vi clearly wants to get in close. Fortunately, she has several tools to do exactly that. Her command dash can be used forwards or backwards, with multiple follow-ups available.

Playing Vi demands good timing © Riot Games

Mechanically, some of her moves resemble Tekken-style inputs, including “electrics” – frame-perfect inputs that enhance her attacks.

Her down+heavy in the air can also function as a pseudo double jump. Combined with wave dashes and sway movement, she has more mobility than she first appears. This makes Vi surprisingly complex despite her straightforward design.

10 Warwick

Warwick sticks close to his opponents © Riot Games

Style : Rushdown

Movement options : Run, double jump (in berserk mode)

Like Vi, Warwick is built to stay on top of his opponent. Many of his attacks move him forward, and he even has a command jump similar to Akuma’s Demon Flip, with follow-ups such as a dive kick, overhead or command grab.

Warwick becomes even stronger with Beserk mode activated © Riot Games

His unique mechanic is rage. This builds as he deals damage and automatically triggers berserk mode when full. In this state, his overall performance improves and he gains access to a double jump.

However, the berserk timer constantly drains. The mode can also be activated manually using his level 3 super.

11 Yasuo

Yasuo is a consistently solid champion © Riot Games

Style : Mid-range

Movement options : Run

Like Darius, Yasuo suits players with strong fundamentals. His normals provide a solid neutral game, and his combos deal high damage.

One of his standout tools is Wind Wall. While it doesn’t block opponents, it completely stops incoming projectiles. His own special moves are also enhanced when passing through it.

Yasuo's wind wall will stop projectiles © Riot Games

His stance special is equally important. Yasuo can cancel into stance and access a wide range of follow-ups, including attacks that cover the entire screen. Mastering these stance cancels is key to unlocking his full potential.