444 Days: Aidan Heslop's road back to the cliff-diving platform

444 Days is a 52-minute documentary following Aidan Heslop , the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion. Divided into chapters, it traces his journey from his early days as a fearless youngster – described by his parents as a natural-born cliff diver – to his World Series debut at 16, his title-winning performance in Sydney, the difficult decision to undergo back surgery despite the risk that his career might never resume at the same level, and his first return to full-height diving more than a year later. The full film premiered on Red Bull TV on April 16, 2026, but you can get a taste of what to expect in the trailer below:

01 What happened to Aidan Heslop in 2025?

Winning a world title is supposed to be a high point. For Aidan Heslop, the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series season was something altogether more complicated. The British diver claimed the overall title in Sydney, but only after enduring significant pain all season.

Much pain, big gain: Heslop achieved champion status in 2024 © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation We can't guarantee that I'm gonna be able to high dive again Aidan Heslop

Behind the victory, a herniated disc had been causing nerve pain that shot through his leg and made even routine daily movements a struggle. The 444 Days documentary captures the physical pain and mental strain that had defined Heslop’s 2024 competitive season.

By the time the season ended, it was clear that carrying on was no longer a viable option for the new World Series champion. On May 20, 2025, the 23-year-old underwent back surgery in Munich, Germany, marking the start of a long rehabilitation process and one of the most uncertain periods of his career.

"We can't guarantee that I'm gonna go back to full health," Heslop said at the time. "We can't guarantee that I'm gonna be able to high dive again."

By the 2024 season finale in Sydney, Heslop had crossed the pain threshold © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

02 How did Aidan Heslop recover from his injury?

Recovery from spinal surgery is measured in months, not weeks. For an athlete whose entire identity is built around launching off a 27m platform in competition, the waiting alone was a challenge with no scoreboard or guaranteed results.

The documentary documents Heslop’s recovery process in full: the incremental progress, the careful rebuilding of physical and mental confidence, and the step-by-step return to training. From his first tentative poolside dives to structured sessions gradually increasing in intensity, every milestone in the film carries weight, hard-won against a recovery that offered no promises.

Heslop's surgery recovery and rehab was a long, step-by-step process © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

With Heslop away from the limelight of the entirety of the 2025 World Series tour, the documentary is able to draw back the curtain on the network of support that sustained him throughout the gruelling process. Heslop’s coach, family and partner all played crucial roles during the long months away from competition.

His girlfriend, Canadian cliff diver and fellow World Series competitor Molly Carlson , was with him throughout, proving instrumental in keeping his focus and motivation alive during the toughest stages of recovery. Carlson described the year in blunt terms: "2025 was really hard to watch Aidan go through that," she said.

Quotation It's the first time his joy was taken away Molly Carlson

Supporting all the way: elite cliff diver and girlfriend Molly Carlson © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

03 How did Aidan Heslop return to cliff diving?

The defining scene of the documentary comes early in 2026, at a training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“If you're scared, then do it scared – that's kind of how I live." It's a philosophy Heslop has carried since childhood, but until that milestone moment, had never been tested quite like this. Exactly 444 days after his last full-height dive, Heslop climbed back to the top of the 27m platform, where everything was on the line: his career, his identity and his future in the sport. The psychological hurdle of returning to elite-level performance after more than a year away proved every bit as significant as the physical challenges.

Back in business: Heslop will return for the 2026 season as a wildcard © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

"It's been so long since my last high dive," Heslop said. "I'm just happy to be able to do what I love again."

Carlson, watching on, kept it simple: "You're back. Can we celebrate?"

04 What is the story of 444 Days?

Ultimately, 444 Days goes deeper than diving at a world-class level and a sporting comeback. It's a portrait of the risks elite athletes carry quietly, and the perseverance and determination it takes to get back up when everything is stacked against you.

His father Tony acknowledged the reality they faced: "We've talked about a plan B… but in all honesty, there isn't one. It's diving or nothing." His mother Helen, meanwhile, captured the anxiety that sat behind every update: "I knew he would never be happy unless he could cliff dive again."

It's 'diving or nothing' for Aidan Heslop © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

It's Carlson, though, who perhaps offers the clearest perspective on what the year actually meant. "I think I'm more proud of what he's achieved this year than what he did in 2024."

05 Is Aidan Heslop competing in the 2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series?

With the comeback confirmed and his health on the right side of upward, Heslop is targeting a return to the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in 2026.

Heslop returns as a wildcard, stepping back into a field of the world's best cliff divers with his sights set firmly on the podium and a fresh battle to reclaim a title that was never meant to wait this long. The season opener falls on May 20 in Bali, Indonesia – exactly one year to the day since he underwent his career-saving surgery.

Looking ahead: There's more at stake for Heslop than chasing another title © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

His focus has shifted. The youngest King Kahekili trophy winner in the sport's history is not just focusing on results alone, but building a career that lasts, placing renewed emphasis on longevity, preparation and long-term health.

"Ideally, I have 15 plus years in this sport still," he said. "This year is about learning how to be healthy as a cliff diver."

Quotation This whole chapter of my life has been a bit of a reset Aidan Heslop

06 Where can I watch the 444 Days documentary?

444 Days premiered on Red Bull TV on April 16. The 52-minute film is available to stream now.