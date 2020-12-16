Arguably the PlayStation 5's most showy and eyeball assailing launch title, Godfall sure is a tasty slice of, well, slicing people. Better yet, it's more approachable than the Demon's Souls alternative – it's bereft of the stamina bar woes while also having more trinket pilfering than a Diablo -spawned Treasure Goblin. Basically, there's lots to (God)fall in love with here, despite some obtuse player tutorialing and kinda complex menu farms.

Be all that as it may, we've clocked this on Hard already and we're ready to open a big glowy chest of +20 first-hand experience on you. Collected here are the tactics we really wish we'd known before skipping off to do some good old fashioned fratricide.

Pick the smartest perk path

If you want to make heads roll – Godheads, specifically – you'll need to know how to efficiently play perk hopscotch. The good news is that the 'Skills' upgrade tree in this game is more free-form than most. You effectively have a 5 x 5 block of nodes with each of the four corners serving as a potential starting point (and these are Polarity Attacks, Finesse, Weapon Techniques and Shield Throw). From those start points you'll steadily unlock (non-diagonally) inward into any nodes that are adjacent. It's simple, elegant stuff.

A boss or many enemies lurk here, for sure! © Counterplay Games

The simple fact is that the basic dodge function feels like an ineffectual side hop compared to the ability to dash-slide around...

All that being said, DO NOT even think about unlocking anything before you boost up Finesse to allow you to Evasive Slide. Though he looks like a roided up Thundercats cosplayer, Orin can become surprisingly spry with this move. And hey – the simple fact is that the basic dodge function feels like an ineffectual side hop compared to the ability to dash slide around, like the world is your home base. Even better, this is a game that does not bind you to any sort off stamina meter. Nine times out of 10, you can disco slide out of death's grasp.

The perk path you take from there is up to the individual. Personally, we quickly invested 'north' into Takedowns (because one button executions solve so many problems) before making a beeline to the central goodies like Archon Fury, Critical Hit and Critical Chance.

Play the first few levels on Hard

Be bold. Don't let yourself be intimidated by the warning labels on the difficulty mode selection screen (accessed with a tap of Square). Yes, going Hard will run the risk of you getting kicked back to mission select if you die 3 times, however, it's clear that the developers don't want you to quit in disgust and go trade their game in. They've deliberately made the opening missions are way more approachable than remaining 90% of the game. Better yet, if you do get spanked by a boss, a decent chunk of the damage you've done to them will remain for your second attempt.

I looooove goooold © Counterplay Games

More importantly, the reward truly is worth the risk – the boost in loot quality is considerable on Hard, be it from the stuff that explodes out of a boss or the lowly dregs skulking about the overworld. Also, Godfall loves nothing better than to throw chests and secondary grinding opportunities your way, too. Ignore the 'Complete Level' function and go maximise your kleptomania. If your health supplies start looking a bit hairy, then it will be time to bail with all of your ill-gotten goodies.

Give at least three missions a crack and then turn down the pain if you feel like it. The weapons you've collected will feel positively over-levelled and OP when you continue the adventure on Normal or Easy. It will be a glorious head start that will be felt right up until the end boss.

Learn how to snoop

While nobody would accuse Godfall of being a cerebral experience – because you're here to hit stuff with big chunks of metal to earn shiny things – it can be a touch diabolical with its most precious loot. The very first thing you need to know is how to use the d-pad residing Spirit Vision to cut through the gorgeous next-gen visuals to spot points of interest. Orange pillars of light are chests, green and blue represent floating objects that must be destroyed via your fancy shield frisbee. Note : there might be multiple of the latter in any one area, serving as a lock for a nearby blue chest.

That vista © Counterplay Games

Be on the lookout for the elusive Treasure Crab , too. It's a loot-laden beast that boasts a ludicrous amount of health and will effectively try to scurry away from you once engaged. Ignore the huge throngs of enemies that will spawn in to defend it – rain abuse on this crustacean, especially if it begins to conjure a portal to escape (forever). Also, once it's down to its last legs, be prepared to turn on your Spirit Vision again as sometimes these cheeky little gits will render themselves invisible to the naked eye.

Prioritise your butt kickings

Tactically speaking you're going to want to maul anything around you that's pulsing green...

Your average battlefield in Godfall is a messy, hectic affair. But while you're constantly outnumbered by humanoid freaks who have no qualms about poking your pancreas, a smart cat-knight can always land on his toes. Tactically speaking you're going to want to maul anything around you that's pulsing green – these are the healer type enemies who will undo any abuse you've done. They are the absolute worst of the worst.

Almost as annoying are the enemy types who link themselves with a blue line to another ally. These are the Support classes who are imbuing their pals with invulnerability. You need to quickly discern which of the two is the giver and who is the receiver – then murderise the source of your frustrations. Typically the one being gifted eternal life is a projectile spewing enemy, the third priority on our To Kill With Extreme Prejudice list.

With all of those foes knocked off the board, you'll now have the breathing space to devote your full attention to the turtle-like baddies who may only be disrupted by a successful L1 parry. Forget about grand wind up swings and obviously telegraphed bursts of “I'm attacking now” colour – plan to tap parry sooner rather than later and most times you'll stick it.

No game functions anymore without loot © Counterplay Games

Don't mistake valorplates as fashion statements

Godfall isn't the best at explaining its systems sometimes. For example, you wouldn't believe how many players finished the game without understanding that the 12 prominently displayed valorplates on offer in the main mission selection HUB are in fact more than wardrobe choices. They basically function as character classes, each with their own unique play style (though admittedly a fair few of them fit into an all-rounder class). More importantly, they all have their own Augment perk trees and Archon supermoves – which can all be game-changers in the right situation.

While Godfall does its best to weave some nuance and strategy into its proceedings, a lot of it is for show – we'd simply recommend you steamroll in with a Tank class. On the top of our list is the Aegishorn valorplate with its huge AOE damage debuff for you and your other players. Especially aggressive players should go with Armistice as it ramps up your Damage Per Second with each and every kill or Mesa, which achieves a similar amount of pain via poison effects. The last of the decent DPS builds is Hinterclaw, which also weaves in the Archon ability to summon AI enemies.

Come the post credit content, you'll need to get more clever with your valorplate selections, especially if you want to coordinate with a more intricate boss strategy being run group of co-op players. But yeah, honestly, just go hammer and tongs for your first story run (preferably on Hard). Brute-force and ignorance solves so many problems in this game.