We all know we’re different, right? We have our mindsets, perspectives and experiences that have made us that way. But how are you actually different?

When you sit down and think about the traits that make you stand out from the person next to you, it’s not that easy. And that’s largely because you know it’s only an opinion – either your own, or someone’s observation. You could call yourself a creative, and that may be 100 percent true, but often there’s no real fact behind the claim, which can make things difficult when convincing others.

The Red Bull Wingfinder test is here to ground the traits that make you unique in fact. Based upon 30 years of psychological research, Wingfinder uses (approximately) 280 questions to determine your individual strengths, before coaching you to improve upon those. Here are five reasons why you should take the test today.

01 Know your strengths

Determining what you’re good at is a fundamental part of life – it sets the tone for everything else you do. Your career, your studies, your hobbies – you'll naturally achieve more in the things you’re good at. And that’s why it’s number one on our list.

The Red Bull Wingfinder test focuses on 25 individual strengths across four key areas: drive, connections, creativity and thinking. Complete the test and you’ll be told which of those 25 you’re strongest in. And you never know, it could tell you something about yourself that’s completely new.

02 Inform your career

You're the driver of your own career. So it’s up to you, and you only, to take it in the right direction. The Red Bull Wingfinder test is your guide to make that process a whole lot easier. If you have a direct approach to working with others, a leadership role is perhaps what you should be aiming for. That won’t be the case if you prefer independence – instead you may be looking for a more self-sufficient role, which can often be just as valuable to an organisation.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you should be downing tools and pursuing a new career; Red Bull Wingfinder is just as relevant to people who are looking to make small adjustments in their role, or those looking to go that little bit further in pursuit of the next level. And with Red Bull Wingfinder’s coaching advice, those goals will become a little bit closer by the day.

Red Bull Wingfinder will show the type of team setting you thrive in © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Drive your studies

It’s often the case that personality tests are centred around a professional career, but the results gained are just as applicable to choosing an area of study. After all, the decision of what to study will also usually determine your career path.

There’s a pretty strong correlation between the things you are good at and the things you are interested in. So whether you’re an analytical thinker, or a hands-on-learner, reflect your approach to learning in a subject that suits your interests and strengths.

04 Find the social setting that suits you

Be it in your career, your studies or life in general, your approach to social interactions plays a huge part in your approach to life. And if it doesn't, you’re doing a good job of avoiding people.

The Red Bull Wingfinder test will show you the social formats that are best suited to you, and will also illustrate how to then approach and succeed in them. You may avoid group scenarios, or you may be the opposite and shy away from more intimate settings. Regardless, Red Bull Wingfinder will help you to focus more on the social interaction you can thrive in, and not those you typically run from.

With Wingfinder you can succeed in the career that is right for you © Dave Trumpore/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Simply know yourself better

This one isn’t really a standalone point – it’s more the core essence of all the others. No matter how old or experienced you are, you’re never really done with knowing yourself better. And that’s doubly true if you don’t often take the time to self-reflect.

That’s why already considering a career move or a new area of study isn’t a prerequisite for the Red Bull Wingfinder test. Red Bull Wingfinder could be your catalyst for change, so take the test today and find out who you really are.