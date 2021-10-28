A.Girl on why she's using drill to "paint a different story"

Earlier this year, A.Girl delivered a song with a message. ‘Vision’, her Red Bull 64 Bars release, was a call to unity in the Western Sydney hip-hop scene. As she explained it , the track was her way of speaking to “to everybody in the music industry who fuels negative area associations and postcode wars” and asking them to do better.

‘Vision’ made serious waves and proved how much intent, thought and purpose goes into A.Girl’s music. Now, the South Granville talent is back with another big statement. Her latest release, ‘We Them Boyz’ featuring fellow 64 Bars alumni Jaecy , marks A.Girl’s first foray into drill, a pivot from her typical R&B/hip-hop sound. For A.Girl -- AKA Hinenui-Terangi Tairua, or just Angel -- it’s a chance to prove drill isn’t just a man’s game.

On ‘We Them Boyz’, A. Girl wanted to tap into the energy of drill but without the violent themes the genre is known for. And by stepping into a genre where barely any female artists are represented, she’s deliberately challenging the idea of what it means to be “one of the boys”.

Like ‘Vision’, ‘We Them Boyz’ is another track set to shake up the Sydney hip-hop scene. To hear about what motivated her to make the track, we hit A.Girl up with a few questions.

What is ‘We Them Boyz’ about?

I think the whole song in general is about me challenging drill, tackling the stereotype. ‘We Them Boyz’ is not just about the boys, it is a general statement meaning everyone. It can mean your family, friends, community. It can mean any group you belong to. Your peeps!

What made you want to dabble in drill?

It genuinely came about naturally when I was in the studio with BeatswithSheph . He played me a couple of beats, all the typical R&B girly sound, and then as a curveball he played me a version of the ‘We Them Boyz’ beat not thinking much of it -- but I was super hyped hearing it. So, I gave it a chance. I didn’t specifically go into the studio thinking I was going to do drill that day.

Then lockdown hit -- being locked up as a fam, we were bored! We went back to ‘We Them Boyz’ and played around with it more. My lil sissy Matire helped with lyrics and my lil bro Axe did the adlibs. And it went HARD! We thought, eff it, we’re in lockdown let’s seriously think about releasing this.

A.Girl and Jaecy. © @kumehanik

We haven’t heard many -- if any -- female artists in drill. Do you want to change that?

Definitely! I think it would be super dope if more females came into a male dominated scene with confidence -- whether that be drill, rock, metal, whatever. I straight up just want to push the message that females can do it too, if not better.

Do you want to see more artists doing drill without the violence?

I’d like to see more artists paint a different story with drill. Stories that empower, unite, lift up, build bridges, and heal divisions.

I understand that some drill artists are painting their side of violent experiences. If what they’re rapping about is real, it’s real, and I’m down with that. It’s actual violence and then threats of violence in music that I’d like to see change, not the artistic expression of a life experience.

I’m forever trying to spread love, peace and unity in my music in a way that'll reach everyone. To associate this song with drill because it’s on a drill-like beat makes sense but I want it to be known that I’m taking a different approach with it. Instead of separating us and glorifying the dark side of what happens in the streets of Western Sydney I want to talk about the chosen family I have adopted and how we came up together.

Which drill artists do you listen to?

Central Cee, OFB, OneFour, Tion Wayne. I still stay true to my R&B roots so listening to drill is not my ‘go to’ but when the vibe is right, sometimes you gotta put on a drill track. The beats just gee you up!

A.Girl and Jaecy. © @kumehanik

Do you want to keep going with that harder sound with your music, or is this track a one off?

I think the way I explain the music path I’m on right now, is that it is a fluid flowing and forever changing, I don’t necessarily like boxing myself into a genre -- I like to constantly challenge myself with my music. But you can expect some more harder sounds along the way.

What are your plans for the rest of 2021?

Continuously make music. Be true to myself. Make up for all the lost time that I’ve lost during lockdown and spend quality time with friends and family that I care for.

