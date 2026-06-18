How Aaron Durogati Climbed Two Everests in 24 Hours

Most people hike up a mountain, take a picture, eat a sandwich and call it a day. Aaron Durogati hiked up, launched into the sky, flew down, landed... and did it again. And again. And again. 18 times. For almost 24 hours.

By the time the clock stopped, Durogati had racked up enough vertical climbing to equal nearly two Mount Everests – in a single day – setting a new 24-hour Hike and Fly world record with 19,424m of total positive elevation gain.

To understand how big that is: Mount Everest is 8,849m high. Durogati climbed more than double that height in total, not in one straight line, but by repeatedly hiking up a mountain, flying down with a paraglider, landing, then starting again.

10 things to know about Aaron Durogati's Hike and fly World Record

Hike-and-fly is an adventure sport that combines mountain running or hiking with paragliding, requiring athletes to climb carrying their wing before launching and flying back down.

Aaron Durogati set a new 24-hour hike-and-fly world record by completing 18 ascents of Slogen Mountain in Norway within 23 hours and 42 minutes.

Durogati accumulated 19,424 metres of positive elevation gain, surpassing the previous record by 1,890 metres—the equivalent of climbing more than two Mount Everests in a single day.

Each lap involved climbing approximately 1,080 metres before descending by paraglider, covering a total distance of around 103 kilometres over the challenge.

Slogen Mountain was selected because its steep profile, near-sea-level start and long Norwegian daylight hours maximise vertical gain and flying efficiency.

Throughout the attempt, Durogati maintained an average heart rate of 118 beats per minute, demonstrating sustained endurance output over almost 24 hours.

Durogati is a Red Bull X-Alps champion and Paragliding World Cup Superfinal winner, bringing elite hike-and-fly racing experience to the record attempt.

Success in hike-and-fly depends on a combination of mountain endurance, paragliding skill, navigation, weather assessment and rapid decision-making, often while physically fatigued.

The project involved months of preparation, including bespoke lightweight paragliders, harnesses and backpacks designed to save seconds on every ascent and transition.

The 24-hour hike-and-fly record is an internationally recognised endurance benchmark within the paragliding community, with athletes continually refining equipment, pacing and mountain selection to improve vertical gain.

01 Aaron Durogati’s Hike and Fly record in numbers

Aaron Durogati set a new Hike and Fly world record in just under 24 hours © Daniele Molineris/Red Bull Content Pool

The mark surpassed the previous record of 17,534m, set by French athlete Tanguy Renaud-Goud in 2024. That record was already elite-level, which shows just how serious Durogati’s new benchmark is.

19,424m – total positive elevation gain

23:42:32 – time taken to complete the challenge

18 ascents – number of climbs

1,080m – average vertical gain per ascent

Quotation There were a couple of hard moments... but I tried to stay focused Aaron Durogati

02 What is Hike and Fly?

Hike and Fly is exactly what it sounds like, but way harder than it sounds.

Durogati had to climb more than 1,000 vertical metres on each ascent © Daniele Molineris/Red Bull Content Pool

Athletes carry a lightweight paraglider and all their gear on their back. They hike or run up a mountain using only their own legs. Then, when the conditions are right, they open the paraglider, launch into the air and fly back down. After landing, they pack the wing, put it back on their back and climb again.

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So it’s not just hiking. And it’s not just flying.

It’s mountain running, paragliding, navigation, weather reading, endurance and decision-making all smashed into one sport. You need strong legs to climb, a calm brain to fly, and enough focus to keep making smart choices when your body is tired.

Staying focused is important when the body is tired © Daniele Molineris/Red Bull Content Pool

Durogati is not new to this world. He is a Red Bull X-Alps champion and World Cup winner, which means he has already competed at the highest level of Hike and Fly and paragliding. But even for someone with his experience, this challenge was huge.

"There were a couple of hard moments," Durogati shared. "After 4,000-5,000 vertical meters I got really tired, especially thinking about the 20 hours I had left, but I tried to stay really focused on every lap, every step."

03 Why Slogen Mountain?

Durogati chose Slogen Mountain in Skylstad, Norway, for his record attempt. The mountain is 1,564m high and rises sharply above the surrounding landscape, making it a strong location for repeated climbs and flights.

But a mountain like Slogen is not a treadmill. It is real terrain, with changing weather, wind, rough ground, and requires big physical effort every time up. Each ascent meant Durogati had to climb more than 1,000 vertical metres on average. Each descent meant he had to safely launch, control the paraglider, and land, before doing it all again.

"I tried to divide the ascent in little pieces and be really precise, efficient and fast during flying - in a way just ‘run’," Durogati said. "But of course at night, when it gets darker, also with some rain showers, it was tough, but I had really good support which kept me motivated throughout.”

Aaron Durogati takes off on one of his many descents down Slogen Mountain © Daniele Molineris/Red Bull Content Pool

Over the full attempt, he completed 18 ascents and covered 103km including the flights. During the descents, he reached a maximum speed of 86kph on his paraglider.

04 Performance insights: Durogati burns 10,000 calories

That means this was not just about being fit. It was also about flying well while tired. It meant being well prepared. "I worked really hard on my strength, my physical preparation, I built a few special paragliders for this project, special backpacks and harnesses," he said.

After the feat, Durogati shared his performance data, and it shows just how controlled the effort had to be.

During the attempt, he had an average heart rate of 118bpm, meaning he stayed mostly in a steady endurance zone, often called Zone 2. For many people, Zone 2 feels like an easy run or bike ride: steady, not too fast and something you can hold for a long time.

Durogati is an experienced Red Bull X-Alps athlete and World Cup winner © Daniele Molineris/Red Bull Content Pool

But Durogati held that effort while climbing mountains for nearly 24 hours, carrying gear, flying a paraglider, and repeating the same brutal loop 18 times.

His maximum heart rate reached 158bpm, and he burned around 10,094 calories. For context, that is several days’ worth of food for many people, burned in one challenge. His suggested recovery time after the effort was 119 hours, which is almost five full days.

05 Durogati's reaction

Claiming the world record is an incredible ending to a lengthy and intense project. Durogati shared: "It feels really amazing as it was a long-term project. I’m racing a lot and to pull off this whole project I needed about three-quarters of a year, and the right location and a good team. It was something that was missing in my career, and this year I found the motivation, the place and the time, and in the last 24 hours everything came together and I made it.”

Durogati repeated the same hiking and flying loop 18 times © Daniele Molineris / Red Bull Content Pool