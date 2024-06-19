Street Fighter game image featuring the character Akuma.
How to play Akuma in Street Fighter 6

Learn how to use one of the most powerful characters in the Street Fighter universe. You can also dominate your opponents with Akuma in the sixth installment of the series.
By Matthias Regge (@PrinnyTonic)
Fighting games are a complex genre. And Street Fighter 6 is of course no exception. Although the title offers numerous opportunities to learn more about the system and the characters within the game, you may be looking for a quick overview of the strengths and strategies of the different fighters. Then you've come to the right place.
If you're just starting out, the tips in this article may be a little too much for you. We recommend our beginner's guide for you.
This time we take a look at the final character of the first DLC season of Street Fighter 6: The Demon of Satsui no Hadou. Akuma.
01

Akuma's game plan

As in previous games, Akuma is a very versatile character. Like many other Shotokans, he can be played effectively at medium range. This is reinforced by strong normals such as cr.MK, cr.MP and f.MK. With good anti-air buttons and a Dragon Punch, his reactionary gameplay is also potent, allowing him to punish opponents who choose to attack from the air.
Thanks to his Command Jump Demon Raid and Fireball from the air, Akuma is also a real monster on the offensive. He finds it easy to force the opponent to accept his pressure and then open him up with lows, highs and throws. The resulting combos hurt and often leave Akuma in favourable situations.
His big weakness is his health. Traditionally, Akuma has less health than the rest of the characters. And that hasn't changed in Street Fighter 6 either. So if you play recklessly, you'll be sent to the boards sooner than you think.

02

Notable normal moves

st.MP

Akumas standing Medium Punch

Akumas standing Medium Punch

© Capcom

  • Combo in target combo (MP > MP)
  • Link in cr.MP or st.Lk
  • Good pressure tool and combo starter
  • Cookie Cutter Normal

st.MK

Akumas standing Medium Kick

Akumas standing Medium Kick

© Capcom

  • Important button in combos, as it forces the opponent into a standing position - combos in Tatsumaki require a standing opponent

st.HK

Akumas standing Hard Kick

Akumas standing Hard Kick

© Capcom

  • Looks extremely strong on paper, but is very risky
  • +3 on block is strong pressure and +7 on hit provides combo in st.MP
  • Consists of two hits
  • The second hit does not hit crouching opponents, so you will be punished hard if the move misses

cr.MP

Akumas crouching Medium Punch

Akumas crouching Medium Punch

© Capcom

  • Great move with good hitbox
  • Negative on block
  • +7 on hit
  • Good starter for punishes at medium range. Combo in st.HP possible

cr.MK

Akuma's crouching medium kick

Akuma's crouching medium kick

© Capcom

  • Shotokan cr.MK

f.MP

Akuma's overhead

Akuma's overhead

© Capcom

  • Overhead
  • From Drive Rush a combo in cr.MP or st.MK is possible

j.d.MK

Akumas Divekick

Akumas Divekick

© Capcom

  • Akuma's Divekick
  • Only possible from forward jumps
03

Special moves

Gou Hadoken

Akumas Hadoken

Akumas Hadoken

© Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+👊
  • Button can be held to charge move
  • Stage 2 and 3 have more blockstun but more startup
  • OD version of stage 1, as well as all versions of stage 2 and 3 generate knockdown
  • Stage 3 has two hits

Zanku Hadoken

Akumas Air Fireball

Akumas Air Fireball

© Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+👊 (in the air)
  • Off jump forwards
  • Incredibly powerful tool to go on the offensive

Gou Shoryuken

Akuma's Shoryuken

Akuma's Shoryuken

© Capcom

➡️⬇️↘️+👊
  • OD version has an automatic follow up attack

Tatsumaki Zanku-Kyaku

Akumas Tatsumaki

Akumas Tatsumaki

© Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶
  • Light and medium version only hit standing opponents
  • Also possible in the air

Adamant Flame

Akuma's Adamant Flame

Akuma's Adamant Flame

© Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+👊
  • New special move
  • Hard and OD version are safe on block
  • Follow-up with ➡️+👊

Demon Raid

Akuma's Demon Raid

Akuma's Demon Raid

© Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+🦶
  • Formerly: Demon Flip
  • Command jump with different follow-ups:
  • No input: Slide that must be blocked crouching
  • 👊: Overhead
  • 🦶: Dive kick
  • ⬇️: Feint and land
  • ⬇️↘️➡️+👊👊: Fireball, only from OD Demon Raid
  • ⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶🦶: Tatsumaki, only from OD Demon Raid

Ashura Senku

Akuma's teleport

Akuma's teleport

© Capcom

➡️+🦶🦶🦶 / ⬅️+🦶🦶🦶
  • Teleport
  • Now has a Command-Throw-Follow-Up with LP+LK
Akuma's Command Tomb

Akuma's Command Tomb

© Capcom

04

Super Moves

Messatsu Gohado (Super-Art 1)

Akumas Super Art 1

Akumas Super Art 1

© Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+👊
  • Cancel from normal moves

Tenma Gozanku (Super-Art 1)

Akuma's Super Art 1 in the air

Akuma's Super Art 1 in the air

© Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶 (in the air)
  • Cancel from normal moves

Empyrean's Endl (Super-Art 2)

Akuma's Super Art 2

Akuma's Super Art 2

© Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️⬇️↙️⬅️+👊
  • Cancel from normals and OD special moves

Sip of Calamity (Super-Art 3)

Akumas Super Art 3

Akumas Super Art 3

© Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶
  • Completely invulnerable

Raging Demon (Super-Art 3)

Akuma's Raging Demon

Akuma's Raging Demon

© Capcom

st.LP > st.LP > f.LK > st.HP
  • Invulnerable to projectiles
  • Counts as a throw
05

Tips &amp; Tricks

  • st.HK is tempting. And the combo trails in particular give the feeling that the button is a real multi-purpose tool. But if the move hits a crouching opponent, you are very easily penalised for maximum damage. Red Bull player Bigbird also gives this advice:
  • Akuma's Demon Raid is a powerful tool with many uses. Learn to understand the different follow-ups and use them to open up your opponent.

