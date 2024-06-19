How to play Akuma in Street Fighter 6

Fighting games are a complex genre. And Street Fighter 6 is of course no exception. Although the title offers numerous opportunities to learn more about the system and the characters within the game, you may be looking for a quick overview of the strengths and strategies of the different fighters. Then you've come to the right place.

If you're just starting out, the tips in this article may be a little too much for you. We recommend our beginner's guide for you.

This time we take a look at the final character of the first DLC season of Street Fighter 6: The Demon of Satsui no Hadou. Akuma.

01 Akuma's game plan

As in previous games, Akuma is a very versatile character. Like many other Shotokans, he can be played effectively at medium range. This is reinforced by strong normals such as cr.MK, cr.MP and f.MK. With good anti-air buttons and a Dragon Punch, his reactionary gameplay is also potent, allowing him to punish opponents who choose to attack from the air.

Thanks to his Command Jump Demon Raid and Fireball from the air, Akuma is also a real monster on the offensive. He finds it easy to force the opponent to accept his pressure and then open him up with lows, highs and throws. The resulting combos hurt and often leave Akuma in favourable situations.

His big weakness is his health. Traditionally, Akuma has less health than the rest of the characters. And that hasn't changed in Street Fighter 6 either. So if you play recklessly, you'll be sent to the boards sooner than you think.

02 Notable normal moves

st.MP

Akumas standing Medium Punch © Capcom

Combo in target combo (MP > MP)

Link in cr.MP or st.Lk

Good pressure tool and combo starter

Cookie Cutter Normal

st.MK

Akumas standing Medium Kick © Capcom

Important button in combos, as it forces the opponent into a standing position - combos in Tatsumaki require a standing opponent

st.HK

Akumas standing Hard Kick © Capcom

Looks extremely strong on paper, but is very risky

+3 on block is strong pressure and +7 on hit provides combo in st.MP

Consists of two hits

The second hit does not hit crouching opponents, so you will be punished hard if the move misses

cr.MP

Akumas crouching Medium Punch © Capcom

Great move with good hitbox

Negative on block

+7 on hit

Good starter for punishes at medium range. Combo in st.HP possible

cr.MK

Akuma's crouching medium kick © Capcom

Shotokan cr.MK

f.MP

Akuma's overhead © Capcom

Overhead

From Drive Rush a combo in cr.MP or st.MK is possible

j.d.MK

Akumas Divekick © Capcom

Akuma's Divekick

Only possible from forward jumps

03 Special moves

Gou Hadoken

Akumas Hadoken © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+👊

Button can be held to charge move

Stage 2 and 3 have more blockstun but more startup

OD version of stage 1, as well as all versions of stage 2 and 3 generate knockdown

Stage 3 has two hits

Zanku Hadoken

Akumas Air Fireball © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+👊 (in the air)

Off jump forwards

Incredibly powerful tool to go on the offensive

Gou Shoryuken

Akuma's Shoryuken © Capcom

➡️⬇️↘️+👊

OD version has an automatic follow up attack

Tatsumaki Zanku-Kyaku

Akumas Tatsumaki © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶

Light and medium version only hit standing opponents

Also possible in the air

Adamant Flame

Akuma's Adamant Flame © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+👊

New special move

Hard and OD version are safe on block

Follow-up with ➡️+👊

Demon Raid

Akuma's Demon Raid © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

Formerly: Demon Flip

Command jump with different follow-ups:

No input: Slide that must be blocked crouching

👊: Overhead

🦶: Dive kick

⬇️: Feint and land

⬇️↘️➡️+👊👊: Fireball, only from OD Demon Raid

⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶🦶: Tatsumaki, only from OD Demon Raid

Ashura Senku

Akuma's teleport © Capcom

➡️+🦶🦶🦶 / ⬅️+🦶🦶🦶

Teleport

Now has a Command-Throw-Follow-Up with LP+LK

Akuma's Command Tomb © Capcom

04 Super Moves

Messatsu Gohado (Super-Art 1)

Akumas Super Art 1 © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+👊

Cancel from normal moves

Tenma Gozanku (Super-Art 1)

Akuma's Super Art 1 in the air © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶 (in the air)

Cancel from normal moves

Empyrean's Endl (Super-Art 2)

Akuma's Super Art 2 © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️⬇️↙️⬅️+👊

Cancel from normals and OD special moves

Sip of Calamity (Super-Art 3)

Akumas Super Art 3 © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

Completely invulnerable

Raging Demon (Super-Art 3)

Akuma's Raging Demon © Capcom

st.LP > st.LP > f.LK > st.HP

Invulnerable to projectiles

Counts as a throw

05 Tips & Tricks

st.HK is tempting. And the combo trails in particular give the feeling that the button is a real multi-purpose tool. But if the move hits a crouching opponent, you are very easily penalised for maximum damage. Red Bull player Bigbird also gives this advice:

Akuma's Demon Raid is a powerful tool with many uses. Learn to understand the different follow-ups and use them to open up your opponent.