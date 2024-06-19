Gaming
© Capcom
Gaming
How to play Akuma in Street Fighter 6
Learn how to use one of the most powerful characters in the Street Fighter universe. You can also dominate your opponents with Akuma in the sixth installment of the series.
Fighting games are a complex genre. And Street Fighter 6 is of course no exception. Although the title offers numerous opportunities to learn more about the system and the characters within the game, you may be looking for a quick overview of the strengths and strategies of the different fighters. Then you've come to the right place.
If you're just starting out, the tips in this article may be a little too much for you. We recommend our beginner's guide for you.
This time we take a look at the final character of the first DLC season of Street Fighter 6: The Demon of Satsui no Hadou. Akuma.
01
Akuma's game plan
As in previous games, Akuma is a very versatile character. Like many other Shotokans, he can be played effectively at medium range. This is reinforced by strong normals such as cr.MK, cr.MP and f.MK. With good anti-air buttons and a Dragon Punch, his reactionary gameplay is also potent, allowing him to punish opponents who choose to attack from the air.
Thanks to his Command Jump Demon Raid and Fireball from the air, Akuma is also a real monster on the offensive. He finds it easy to force the opponent to accept his pressure and then open him up with lows, highs and throws. The resulting combos hurt and often leave Akuma in favourable situations.
His big weakness is his health. Traditionally, Akuma has less health than the rest of the characters. And that hasn't changed in Street Fighter 6 either. So if you play recklessly, you'll be sent to the boards sooner than you think.
11 min
Mind of a Beast
Daigo Umehara has been at the top of the Street Fighter world for years, but still loves each new challenge.
02
Notable normal moves
st.MP
- Combo in target combo (MP > MP)
- Link in cr.MP or st.Lk
- Good pressure tool and combo starter
- Cookie Cutter Normal
st.MK
- Important button in combos, as it forces the opponent into a standing position - combos in Tatsumaki require a standing opponent
st.HK
- Looks extremely strong on paper, but is very risky
- +3 on block is strong pressure and +7 on hit provides combo in st.MP
- Consists of two hits
- The second hit does not hit crouching opponents, so you will be punished hard if the move misses
cr.MP
- Great move with good hitbox
- Negative on block
- +7 on hit
- Good starter for punishes at medium range. Combo in st.HP possible
cr.MK
- Shotokan cr.MK
f.MP
- Overhead
- From Drive Rush a combo in cr.MP or st.MK is possible
j.d.MK
- Akuma's Divekick
- Only possible from forward jumps
03
Special moves
Gou Hadoken
⬇️↘️➡️+👊
- Button can be held to charge move
- Stage 2 and 3 have more blockstun but more startup
- OD version of stage 1, as well as all versions of stage 2 and 3 generate knockdown
- Stage 3 has two hits
Zanku Hadoken
⬇️↘️➡️+👊 (in the air)
- Off jump forwards
- Incredibly powerful tool to go on the offensive
Gou Shoryuken
➡️⬇️↘️+👊
- OD version has an automatic follow up attack
Tatsumaki Zanku-Kyaku
⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶
- Light and medium version only hit standing opponents
- Also possible in the air
Adamant Flame
⬇️↙️⬅️+👊
- New special move
- Hard and OD version are safe on block
- Follow-up with ➡️+👊
Demon Raid
⬇️↘️➡️+🦶
- Formerly: Demon Flip
- Command jump with different follow-ups:
- No input: Slide that must be blocked crouching
- 👊: Overhead
- 🦶: Dive kick
- ⬇️: Feint and land
- ⬇️↘️➡️+👊👊: Fireball, only from OD Demon Raid
- ⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶🦶: Tatsumaki, only from OD Demon Raid
Ashura Senku
➡️+🦶🦶🦶 / ⬅️+🦶🦶🦶
- Teleport
- Now has a Command-Throw-Follow-Up with LP+LK
49 min
The Art of Street Fighting
The world's top Street Fighter V players prepare for the fight of their lives at Red Bull Kumite.
04
Super Moves
Messatsu Gohado (Super-Art 1)
⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+👊
- Cancel from normal moves
Tenma Gozanku (Super-Art 1)
⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶 (in the air)
- Cancel from normal moves
Empyrean's Endl (Super-Art 2)
⬇️↙️⬅️⬇️↙️⬅️+👊
- Cancel from normals and OD special moves
Sip of Calamity (Super-Art 3)
⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶
- Completely invulnerable
Raging Demon (Super-Art 3)
st.LP > st.LP > f.LK > st.HP
- Invulnerable to projectiles
- Counts as a throw
05
Tips & Tricks
- st.HK is tempting. And the combo trails in particular give the feeling that the button is a real multi-purpose tool. But if the move hits a crouching opponent, you are very easily penalised for maximum damage. Red Bull player Bigbird also gives this advice:
- Akuma's Demon Raid is a powerful tool with many uses. Learn to understand the different follow-ups and use them to open up your opponent.
Part of this story