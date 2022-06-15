All you need to know about Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Bike
The 2022 Crankworx Festival Serieskicks off in Innsbruck, Austria. Expect to see plenty of gravity-fuelled mountain biking action on Red Bull TV during June 16–19. Crankworx Innsbruck is one of four Crankworx Festivals in 2022, with events to come in Whistler in Canada, Cairns in Australia and Rotorua in New Zealand.
What makes Crankworx so special?
What is Crankworx? And what makes it so special? You’re about to find out.
What's the schedule?
Red Bull TV will show selected events live from the 2022 edition of Crankworx Innsbruck. There's a lot to pack in to the five days of competition, so expect the action to come thick and fast in Austria.
- Thursday, June 16: Specialized Dual Slalom – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 10.30 CEST (8.30am UTC)
- Thursday, June 16: RockShox Pump Track Challenge – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 6.30pm CEST (4.30pm UTC)
- Friday, June 17: CLIF Speed & Style – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 5.30pm CEST (3.30pm UTC)
- Saturday, June 18: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle* – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 12.30pm CEST (10.30am UTC)
- Sunday, June 19: deuter Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 3.30pm CEST (1.30pm UTC)
*Note: Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle will be live on Red Bull TV in all markets but the US, where it will be live on ESPN+. The US audience will be able to watch a replay of the slopestyle event on Red Bull TV as soon as it becomes available. All other disciplines (DH, Dual Slalom, Speed and Style and Pumptrack) will remain live globally (including the US) on Red Bull TV.
Who to look out for at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
All eyes will be on Emil Johansson to see if he can make it seven consecutive wins in Crankworx slopestyle contests. Last year's Crankworx Triple Crown of Slopestyle winner will, of course, find some heavy-hitting competition. Among the invited athletes in Innsbruck are Tomas Lemoine, Erik Fedko, Max Fredriksson, Dawid Godziek, Torquato Testa and Nicholi Rogatkin.
As is standard with Crankworx events, there are athletes competing across multiple events. Innsbruck will be the start of a new cycle for the King and Queen of Crankworx competition that rewards the most consistent riders across all four Crankworx festivals. Vaea Verbeeck is the reigning Queen from last year and she's competing across all five events open to the women (not slopestyle). The women's events will be keenly fought with an array of talent coming through in Robin Goomes, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Vinny Armstrong and Kialani Hines. Vali Höll will be racing dual slalom, pump track and downhill at Innsbruck.
For the men, Bas van Steenbergen is the standout name of those competing in all the men's events. He was the 2021 King of Crankworx, so he'll be pumped to begin the defence of his crown in Austria. French dudes Adrien Loren and Tomas Lemoine, regulars on Crankworx podiums, are two names that could challenge for wins and top placings with van Steenbergen.
What happened at Crankworx Innsbruck 2021?
Action highlights from Crankworx Innsbruck
The Innsbruck stop saw five major mountain bike competitions take place. Catch up with all the action here.
With the world more than ready to get its teeth into some global racing action, all eyes were on Innsbruck as an international line-up of athletes competed for the various titles up for grabs.
Emil Johansson took his fourth Crankworx Slopestyle win in a row with what is now a customary faultless run, while second place was taken by Nicholai Rogatkin, who pulled an Opposite Cashroll on the final jump in his second run. Torquato Testa finished in third.
Watch Emil Johansson's winning Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 run below:
5 min
Slopestyle winning run – Innsbruck
Enjoy the display of slopestyle perfection from Emil Johansson that won him gold at Crankworx Innsbruck.
French athletes were dominant in the pump track with Chaney Guennet and Mathilde Bernard taking the wins in the men and women's competitions respectively. In dual slalom, Tomáš Slavík took the win in the men's, while Harriet Burbidge-Smith won the women's final after defeating Casey Brown. In Speed & Style, men's winner Tomas Lemoine secured his fourth Innsbruck win in five years. Jordy Scott won the women's contest in an event that is remembered for Robin Goomes becoming the first woman to ever land a backflip at a Crankworx competition.
The downhill races saw Vali Höll take a second consecutive Innsbruck win with Loris Vergier taking the top podium place in the men's race.
