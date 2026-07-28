Alma Wiggberg: The Swedish rider changing women's slopestyle

In just a few seasons, Swedish freerider Alma Wiggberg has risen from promising junior to one of women’s slopestyle’s leading forces. After winning national titles across several disciplines, including enduro, she turned her focus to freeride and quickly reached the top, claiming multiple Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle victories and becoming the first women’s Red Bull Joyride champion before defending her title the following year. In 2026, she notched up another landmark moment when she became the first women's champion at Red Bull District Ride – and her story is only just beginning.

01 Discovering a passion for freeride

Wiggberg grew up in Södertälje, just outside Stockholm, and was aways sporty from a young age, taking part in gymnastics and soccer amongst others. Bikes weren’t part of her repertoire until she was introduced by her brother to the local bike park when she was 15 – where she discovered her passion.

Alma Wiggberg discovered her passion at the age of 15 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

In the beginning, Wiggberg tried everything - enduro, downhill, pumptrack and slopestyle - and her natural talent was clearly evident, winning the 2021 National Championship titles in pumptrack and enduro aged 18. Shifting her full focus to freeride, in 2021 she made the bike world sit up and pay attention with a standout showing at Audi Nines, and a podium finish at Crankworx Whistler in 2022.

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02 The breakthrough into professional freeride

2022 was also the year her freeride career became official, with Wiggberg signing with Specialized’s Global Athlete programme. She became the first female mountain bike freerider signed with talent agency Rasoulution, joining Olympian Nikita Ducarroz on their roster.

Her 2022 results confirmed that rapid rise. She finished runner-up at the Zurich Dirt Contest before making Crankworx history at Speed & Style Whistler, landing the first 360 by a woman and taking silver in the process. She was co-crowned Red Bull Rookie of the Year alongside Michaela Hájková, earning herself a wildcard spot at the first Crankworx Slopestyle event of 2023.

03 A standout Slopestyle World Championship debut

Mixing it with the men on the big stages in 2024 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

2024 was a huge year for Wiggberg, and a huge year for women’s slopestyle, marking the first time that women were to compete on Diamond-level courses across all four Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) events, with equal prize money between men’s and women’s categories.

Despite a shoulder injury preventing her competing in the season opener at Crankworx Rotorua, she dazzled at Crankworx Cairns with a clean, high-scoring run to take first place in her SWC debut, going up against some of the biggest names in the sport. A silver medal in round three at Crankworx Innsbruck cemented her position at the top of the women's field, backing up her Cairns win with another podium finish just weeks later.

04 Conquering Whistler

One of the defining moments of Wiggberg's career came at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, where she once again made history. For the first time, women competed on the same course as the men, in front of a cheering crowd of 35,000 people.

Wiggberg has helped push women's slopestyle to new heights © Peter Eriksson/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation Allowing women on the same terms as the men has been a huge step Alma Wiggberg

Despite returning from injury for a second time in the 2024 season, Wiggberg threw down an incredible winning performance, including a suicide no-hander, backflip barspin, backflip one-foot can and a toboggan. This earned her an impressive 89.4 points – enough to clinch the title with a comfortable lead of 10 points over her competitors.

"Allowing women on the same terms as the men has been a huge step and I think it’s so needed for the sport to grow and progress," Wiggman told Crankworx.com. "Things can always improve but Crankworx is a huge platform and having them make this step and opening up for this opportunity has been so valuable and important for women's slopestyle."

05 An undefeated run through 2025

2025 was the season of back-to-back wins for Wiggberg. After missing Crankworx Christchurch and Rotorua due to injury, Crankworx Cairns was the first of four wins, followed by Birell Bikefest in Slovakia and SilverStar Slopestyle in Canada, before returning to Whistler to defend her Red Bull Joyride title - and becoming a two-time champion in the process.

Defending her title in style in 2025 © Norma Ibarra/Red Bull Content Pool

Her winning run included her signature backflip tuck no-hander, plus flip bar spin, backflip cancan and suicide no-hander – a list of moves her competitors just couldn’t match.

Wiggberg says her approach to competition is less focused on the event itself, and more about putting together a run she’s stoked about.

06 Red Bull District Ride history-maker

Wiggberg added another landmark achievement to her growing list of accolades in 2026 by becoming the inaugural women's champion at Red Bull District Ride . With the iconic urban slopestyle event introducing a women's competition for the first time, the Swede seized the moment to claim victory in Groningen.

Time to shine – Alma Wiggberg shows off her tricks in Groningen © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Her winning performance was capped by a huge backflip barspin in the Big Air district, helping her top the standings ahead of Johanna Nussbaumer and Natalia Niedzwiedz.

With her commanding victory, Wiggberg didn't just add another trophy to her collection – she wrote her name into the history books and helped usher in a new chapter for women's slopestyle on one of the discipline's biggest stages.