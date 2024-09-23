ANYTIME is out now – watch it to experience freeride MTB like never before!

Viewers can embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey with a fearless new wave of mountain bikers as they push the limits and conquer the world’s most extreme terrain in the new ANYTIME movie. This groundbreaking MTB film is being hailed as the must-watch movie of the year, and is now streaming exclusively on Red Bull TV .

From the vibrant vistas of the Chilean Andes to the Swiss Alps, through the deserts and forests of North America, the film follows 15 women and men from around the globe as they push the boundaries of freeride mountain biking and redefine what's possible on two wheels. Experiential cinematography and MTB action seamlessly intertwine with moments of fear, fun and fate.

01 Which riders are in ANYTIME?

Carson Storch © Paris Gore Lucy Van Eesteren © Hanna Retz Harriet Burbidge-Smith © Hanna Retz Casey Brown © Paris Gore Emil Johansson © Sterling Lorence Brett Rheeder © Paris Gore Thomas Genon © Jonathan Osborne Patricia Druwen © Hanna Retz Brage Vestavik © Paris Gore Hannah Bergemann © Sterling Lorence Kade Edwards © Paris Gore Cami Nogueria © Sterling Lorence Vinny Armstrong © Hanna Retz Robin Goomes © Sterling Lorence Vaea Verbeeck © Sterling Lorence

We’ve captured the shared values of a new generation of freeriders Darcy Wittenburg

A big moment for women in mountain biking

Hannah Bergemann, featuring in the Big Water, Utah segment of the film, saw this project as an important momentum in pushing forward the female development of the sport. “The women’s side of the sport has evolved so much, just in the last years. We are sending massive lines in a series of events now. It’s been incredible to see women participating in huge events like Crankworx slopestyle and later this year we will be in Red Bull Rampage . We’ve also seen more of the participation of women in major films like ANYTIME which is amazing."

As the 18th edition of Red Bull Rampage takes place this October, a new chapter to its lore will be added by expanding the field with eight of the best female freeriders joining the men to make history in freeride mountain biking.

Emil Johansson on the tough journey behind filming ANYTIME

Bad weather and a broken collarbone put paid to slopestyle star Emil Johansson's dream line in the ANYTIME movie. In an exclusive interview, he shared what inspired his segment and why this is only the start of video parts. The result is a segment filmed in California, where Johansson is afforded the time and space to ideate, create and play, free from the restrictions of a contest run, where every feature has to be the launch pad for a big trick or combination.

It wasn’t without its difficulties though – bad weather, building delays and a mid-shoot injury all wreaked havoc on his biggest film part to date. Johansson remained sanguine about the situation though, seeing it as part of the process.

I doubt there are a lot of shoots that have ever gone to plan Emil Johansson

“It's a massive learning curve," he said. "I doubt there are a lot of shoots that have ever gone to plan. It's an underlying theme for a lot of projects – even though you have 10 ideas in your mind, maybe you should be stoked you managed to pull off two."

From coming up with his dream line to dealing with numerous difficulties, Johansson retells his personal ANYTIME story in an exclusive interview .

ANYTIME is directed by Darcy Wittenburg, known for films such as UnReal (2015), Return to Earth (2019) and Long Live Chainsaw (2021). Wittenburg said: "Creating ANYTIME has been an incredible experience, where we often found ourselves exploring uncharted ground on multiple fronts. It was a unique challenge to showcase such a diverse group of athletes’ perspectives and vision for the sport. But ultimately I think we’ve captured the shared values of a new generation of freeriders that every mountain biker will be able to relate to."

Why is it called ANYTIME?

"I don’t really remember the origins of ANYTIME, but it has been the drop-in call for our team", Wittenburg explains. "Ready anytime, anytime!" While searching for a name for the movie, the team came to the conclusion that ANYTIME would represent the film and the "spirit of mountainbiking" very well. "It felt like an all encompassing thing and a good fit", Wittenburg says. "You'll hear soundbites of it in the movie."

03 Where can I watch ANYTIME?

ANYTIME is available for free exclusively on Red Bull TV . The film is presented by Shimano, with support from Maxxis, Arosa Lenzerheide’s Bike Kingdom and Evoc.