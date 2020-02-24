Everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 4

Apex Legends is shaking things up again with the game's fourth season. There are lots of little changes, but all you care about is how to stay competitive in this intense Battle Royale , right?

With that in mind, here's what you need to know to stay competitive.

Apex Legends Season 4 New Legend: Revenant

Hammond Robotics constructed an assassin who has begun to realise he is not actually the human he thought he was. His lethal programming tells him to kill at the whim of his creators and the only way to satiate that desire is for him to compete in the Apex games.

His passive allows him to climb walls higher and faster than any other legend to reach places ahead of his opponents and pull off sudden flanks and ambushes. His active ability fires a silencing field, the first of its kind in Apex. With the field active anyone affected is unable to use their abilities. No Wraith displacement to evade bullets, no reactionary Wattson interceptors, no defensive bombardments coming out of Gibraltar .

The final part of Revenant’s loadout is his death totem - a construct that can be created to allow his teammates to gain temporary immunity from death. If an affected player would die, they are instead teleported back to the totem. This allows for riskier plays to be made, without as many repercussions thanks to the automatic escape offered. While under its influence you appear smouldering to your opponents so they know what’s going on, and you lose the effect of your shields. This means that all the incoming damage goes straight to your health. If you get hit, you instantly reappear at the totem with 1 hp and whatever shields you had before you activated the effect. The totem only exists for a short amount of time and has a specific radius of influence. If you’re feeling brave, you can fight outside its range until you lose shields, then drop back in case your health goes too. Just hope the enemy doesn't track you down before you get a chance to heal.

It’s also impossible to discuss Revenant without mentioning his whole aesthetic. A robot of death with a skull face and an imposing echoey voice. The game about Legends just got more legendary.

Apex Legends Season four weapons: the Sentinel

The new sniper rifle, the Sentinel, is devastating in the right hands © EA

The new weapon for this season is the Sentinel , a long-range precision sniper rifle. It’s designed to break away from the close combat that dominated season three and adds a unique new mechanic. You can take some time to consume a Shield battery from your inventory to charge the shot for disruptor rounds. The charge decays gradually over time and with each shot so make sure it’s only active when you need it. If you’ve got good armour then a shield battery is worth four shield cells, which can be costly, especially since batteries only stacks to three per slot, so don’t miss. Each of these souped-up shots deals extra damage to shields. The legendary skins that are available for unlock are all especially nice, which hasn’t always been the case. (Looking at you, Kraber .)

With the introduction of a new sniper rifle, changes have been made to the ammunition economy. Sniper rifles now have their own bespoke ammo type that is blue and limited to stacks of 20 rounds. There is also a new attachment, a sniper-specific extended magazine in the usual colours.

The G7 Scout remains a light weapon and has been rightly relocated to the assault rifle category. Also, the L-STAR energy light machine gun has been removed from the supply drop loot pool and is now available as a world spawn. However, it has lost the ability to break through doors.

Changes to World’s Edge

The harvester is visible from all corners of the map © EA

The Hammond Planet Harvester has landed and cracked open the arena. The towering monolith is visible from all parts of the map and contains many levels of loot and deadly corridors, reminiscent of the cage from season two. Capital, the central land of short-lived rounds, has been split into East and West fragments with limited options for crossing. If you are unfortunate enough to fall into the huge fissure, you will be spared a firey death, and instead be lifted by the super-heated air back to safety, albeit with a slight hit of damage.

One of the more vacant areas of the map has also seen some Hammond influence. The space between Skyhook and Epicentre in the North of the map has a new named location, Survey Camp . Though the location is small, it includes a new way to receive loot. The buildings contain weapon racks, a guaranteed place to get a gun on landing without scrambling through the bins and hoping you get lucky before anyone else does.

Apex Legends Season 4 Battle Pass

Weapon Racks.png © EA

New Season, new pass, and it’s looking great. The premium pass is included with origin access for this season, and the first tier comes with a gorgeous R-99 skin. It’s fair to say that some of the legendary skins have been a bit lacklustre in the past but the Lifeline and Wraith look great, as well as the evolving skin for the Flatline that you get at the end. Given that the Flatline has seen some fresh use thanks to the Anvil Receiver , it seems fitting that it gets the 100 and 110 slots this time around.

Apex Legends Ranked Changes

This season introduces a new tier to the ranked system: Master . This tier replaces the old Apex Predator tier but is functionally the same. However, the big change is to Apex Predator; It now represents the top five hundred players and is intended to be always changing. So if you’re good enough for the absolute top, you’re going to have to keep up the pace or risk dropping out.

The other big change is that the season is now split into two series. The first will run from now until March 23rd when the ranks will receive the usual soft reset, and a second series will begin. The first will be played on World’s edge, while the second will see the return of Kings Canyon.