Armand Duplantis seen at the Mondo Classic in Uppsala Sweden on February 6, 2024.
© Richard Ström/Red Bull Content Pool
Athletics

Mondo Duplantis 2.0: Here's what he (hasn't) changed since day one

Swedish-American pole vaulter Armand Duplantis is soaring higher than ever. What’s his secret? He opens up about the training behind his records and the next big chapter: getting married.
By Agata Strausa
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Armand Duplantis

Swedish-American pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has been setting new standards since he was seven and has now broken the world record on a staggering 14 separate occasions.

SwedenSweden

Born to Fly

Map the extraordinary rise of Mondo Duplantis from backyard dreamer to global pole vault sensation.

1 h 36 min
At just 25, Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis isn’t just winning pole vault competitions – he’s completely changing the game. This season, the Swedish-American star broke his own world record for the 14th time (yes, 14!) by flying over an unbelievable 6.30 metres, winning his third World Championship gold medal in Tokyo, Japan.
He’s already considered the greatest the sport has ever seen, but for Duplantis, it’s not just about the records; it’s about staying consistent and always pushing himself to be better.

1 h 36 min

Born to Fly

Map the extraordinary rise of Mondo Duplantis from backyard dreamer to global pole vault sensation.

English +8

In our chat, he gets real about what keeps him on top: smarter training, knowing his body inside and out, and the support of his super-close team, which happens to include his parents. He also opens up about what’s next for him – and it’s not just sports. With wedding plans on the horizon, Duplantis is figuring out how to balance life beyond the pole vault, while still chasing even bigger goals.
Armand Duplantis clears the bar during the Mondo Classic 2025 in Uppsala, Sweden, showcasing his pole vaulting brilliance.

Armand Duplantis raises and clears the bar, again

© Richard Ström/Red Bull Content Pool

What’s the one thing you’ve changed in your approach this year?

Armand Duplantis: I wouldn’t say it changed that much. I would say that it’s kind of the same version of what I’ve been doing for the past six years, but I think I have a better understanding of my body. I think I have a better understanding of more efficient training. I don’t think I really trained more or anything. I just trained more efficiently. I have a better understanding of what works in my training, what I need to do to feel best when it comes to the competitions.

On 6 October 2023, Red Bull athlete Armand Duplantis poses with his pole at a Stockholm indoor arena, exuding determination and energy ahead of the 2024 athletics season.

Years of competing have taught Mondo what his mind and body can handle

© Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool

I have a better understanding of what works in my training, what I need to do to feel best when it comes to the competitions
Armand Duplantis

Do you have the same crew you’ve been working with?

Yeah, same people. It’s just Mom and Dad! That’s it. As far as when it comes to the training side of it, I have a physio and whatever. Mom and Dad since the beginning. Same old.

Armand Mondo Duplantis engages with staff backstage during Red Bull Mondo Classic 2025 in Uppsala, Sweden, showcasing dynamic energy at this elite pole vault event.

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis strategises with his mom and coach

© Richard Ström/Red Bull Content Pool

You broke your first world record in 2020. How is 2025 Mondo different from the athlete you were five years ago?

I think I’m a lot more structured. I would say in some ways, very different as far as just my knowledge, whether it comes to the physical part of it or the psychological part of sports. I think I’m just better in all those types of aspects, especially keeping care of my body, too, understanding the importance of recovery and how much that means to training. Just to keep everything going forward and keep improving. So I would say, in some ways, quite similar, but also different in the sense of just maybe an improved version, more mature version, too.

What are you looking forward to in the future outside the track and field?

We’re getting married next year, so that’s pretty big! That’s a huge personal thing that I’m looking forward to. That would be a really big next step and chapter of my life.

Armand Mondo Duplantis salutes a vibrant crowd at Red Bull Mondo Classic, Uppsala, Sweden, on March 13, 2025, setting the scene for electrifying pole vault action.

The future is bright for Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis

© Richard Ström/Red Bull Content Pool

Many people believe you could jump 6.40m. When do you think you’ll be able to clear that?

Time will tell. I have the confidence that it will happen. And, you know, whenever... I don’t know. Whenever it happens, it happens. But I do have the confidence that it will happen in the hopefully near future.

And a new music releases planned?

Yeah, for sure. I have to leave for a while for the World Champs thing in Tokyo, but other than that, when I get back, I have so many songs and so much stuff. I just have to decide on which ones I want to go through with and which ones I want to release. But I have a lot of stuff that I really enjoy and really like. So, yeah, it’ll be coming very soon. So, stay tuned!

There's a lot to look forward to for Mondo in the coming months and years, and we can't wait to see what he does next.

Part of this story

Armand Duplantis

Swedish-American pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has been setting new standards since he was seven and has now broken the world record on a staggering 14 separate occasions.

SwedenSweden

Born to Fly

Map the extraordinary rise of Mondo Duplantis from backyard dreamer to global pole vault sensation.

1 h 36 min
Athletics