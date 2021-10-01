Of course, as the Aussie arm of the greater Red Bull complex, we get a bit precious and protective of games created in our neck of the woods, but that doesn’t mean we pile on just anything made in Australia . Quality is quality, right? So with Melbourne -based Beethoven & Dinosaur’s The Artful Escape , we initially went in optimistic and curious, then became obsessively absorbed, and finally graduated to proud and loud. At least in terms of letting the masses who may have missed this know what it is, and why they should be playing it.

So with that in mind, and armed with insight from one of the game’s key drivers -- the enigmatic Johnny Galvatron , whose own journey through life to get to here fed many of the game’s story beats, creative sparks and its overall tone, we’re going to explore how The Artful Escape escapes from the clutches of what we’d consider a ‘traditional’ gaming experience. Emerging instead as a transmorphic journey between interactivity and coming of age storytelling. A journey peppered with not-so-subtle music industry commentary in the camps of good, and bad, while serving up a visual feast for the ages.

Make sure you jam with the snowman © Annapurna Interactive

The Artful Escape is a pilgrimage in videogame form unlike any other. It is both cosmic orgasmic and whimsical delight. Its reverent nature is overshadowed only by its confident display of utter self-awareness.

The Artful Escape is nonsense, of course. But in the moment, nothing has ever felt more profound... David Wildgoose, Screen Hub

In our local media market, the game reviewed very positively. Press-Start Australia’s own Brodie Gibbons wrote “with a meaningful message at its centre, The Artful Escape stands out as the indie sleeper hit of the year”.

Screen Hub’s review from local veteran, David Wildgoose , closed with the proclamation that The Artful Escape is “nonsense, of course. But in the moment, nothing has ever felt more profound”.

Stevivor’s big chief, Steve Wright , wrote earnestly that the experience “is not only about Francis ’ journey to find himself, but your journey to find your own Francis”.

I even wrote in my review over at AusGamers that The Artful Escape “is a moving postcard to the 70s and 80s as far as influence goes -- as if David Bowie , Pink Floyd and Genesis found each other on a moving platform designed by Terry Gilliam rapidly coasting through the far reaches of space, powered entirely by solar sails and positive thought, and decided to jam”.

Cool glasses, dude © Annapurna Interactive

So, who is Francis and what, exactly, is this journey he ascends upon?

To answer that, we come back to old mate, Johnny Galvatron, and his own inspirational journey.

“I played in bands. I got a record deal when I was 19 and toured the world. Hated it. Hated touring. Wasn't my bag,” he tells us. “[Then I] locked myself in the house for five years, wrote a novel, showed it to no one. And then I saw this angle of how I could get into indie gaming and what I could contribute to it and ... I had a pretty clear idea of what the road was to get [The Artful Escape] funded. I was completely wrong. But I don't know, it worked out. We did a Kickstarter . And through that we met iam8bit , which is a company that makes dope t-shirts and records and stuff. And they introduced us to Annapurna Interactive . And I had a couple of meetings with them.

“And then one day Nathan [ Gary ] from Annapurna called me and said, “are you going to be at PAX Aus in three months?”. I'm, like, “yeah man! Got a table”. “No probs, see you there”. We didn't have a table. We didn't have a demo. And we put it together in three months. I called up all my remaining favours to get one of the last tables at PAX Aus and they rocked up on the first day at 10:00 AM. Played the game. They took me out for lunch and... victory.”

This better wind up in the Dictionary in 2022... © Annapurna Interactive

Powered through music, which in itself is an interactive storytelling medium; an accessible cosmic language that barriers none and is understood by all...

Francis' peregrination in The Artful Escape is about a kid being built up to be something he’s not even sure he is. But he’s capable, which amplifies the weight of the expectations he’s initially haunted by, and very much running from. But like any good coming of age story, he really doesn’t even know who he is yet. And, as you’d expect, the game proceeds to explore that journey of self-discovery, meaningfully, but this in turn is powered by your own input as the player -- Francis’ journey is now your journey.

And while player-inputs abound and have us at the centre of this pathway to realisation of just who we can be, the game itself is less ‘gamey’ than you might expect. But its narrative and how that plays out could not have been done in any other medium. The transcendent nature of game and story is The Artful Escape’s masterstroke, and it’s powered through music, which in itself is an interactive storytelling medium; an accessible cosmic language that barriers none and is understood by all.

“I'll say this. I definitely approached things from a musical angle,” Galvatron reveals. “From the way the music is implemented in the game; it's in the pacing of the game. Also, I guess we approached the gameplay in a musical sense. In a way that I think is unique, which is that most music games are reaction-based rhythm-based games. And that doesn't really feel like playing music to me. The example I always use is “ Smells Like Teen Spirit ”.

Woooooow is right! © Annapurna Interactive

It's like Batman in the Arkham games. His fighting is effortless. I wanted the guitar to feel that way... Johnny Galvatron

“You're not thinking about that song when you play it. It's effortless,” he continues. “It's the power that it gives you between the dynamics of the verse and the chorus and the power of that extremely simple riff. So the story really isn't about Francis becoming a prodigal guitar player. He is one and I wanted his guitar to feel effortless and powerful. It's like Batman in the Arkham games. His fighting is effortless. I wanted the guitar to feel that way. And so the guitar seamlessly blends in with the environment, the soundtrack that's playing or whatever. Yeah. So I guess I did approach things from my musical background.”

There are myriad examples of games where story and interactivity form the basis for something unique. The Artful Escape isn’t on its own that aspect. But where it elevates itself is in its marriage of rooted, fully-formed ecologies. The music and the art being one, the story, writing and pacing another, and then the way the player brings those things together. How you relay these disparate parts to form the whole is in your hands. Do you just push right to trigger the next conversation, or do you wail as you seek your next junction? Is that enough? Maybe you like double-jumps and then a rhapseous rock star third *leap* with an emphatic power-strum, just to put a star on it?

Maybe you’re just a cosmic tourist taking in the sights.

Screenshots don't do the metalscapes justice, at all © Annapurna Interactive

“It's funny, I approached the story from the angle of, I really love the satellite aspects of people's core mediums,” Galvatron philosophises. “We always look at David Bowie as a veteran of that. As a superstar of that. And I'm interested by the narrative that people put behind the music and the characters that they create and the imagery that they choose to associate with them. And in current day, it's still this amazing whirlwind of people being amorphous between what their core medium is. And I've got to love that. So I started approaching the game from a young kid creating his stage persona and learning about those satellite aspects and leaving his guitar playing to be just electric. He's already a genius. And that’s what the game’s about. It started there.”

Summarily, The Artful Escape is simply a unique experience in games not really like any other. It has a star-studded cast, but they cast no shadow over the product on the whole. The star of this opus is Francis, and therefore you. His genius is yours. And his ability to shred… well, that’s yours too. This tale could have been attempted in some form of live rock opera (probably could still be), or as a series or a movie. It could have been comics or even a novel, but not a one of those mediums could have bridged the journey in the way gaming can. And it’s super-accessible. Through Game Pass , and now via Xbox Cloud Gaming , Francis’ coming of age story can be yours to push him through, elevate him above and join him along.

