How to find the Stormrunner Pendant in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Throughout Edward Kenway’s adventure, players can collect a range of items and upgrades to improve their effectiveness in both combat and exploration. Trinkets grant a variety of buffs, from reducing the cooldown on the Rope Dart, to getting more resources from animals you hunt. As part of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced ’s launch, we've hidden an exclusive Stormrunner trinket for players to track down.

01 How to locate the Red Bull ‘Stormrunner’ Trinket in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

The Stormrunner trinket can be found in the depths of the Caribbean Sea. However, its location can only be uncovered by putting your knowledge of the series to the test with this trivia quiz .

Complete the quiz to reveal the Stormrunner Pendant's location © Red Bull

If you’re planning to complete the quiz yourself, a few tips can help: be sure to use your power up. You can earn a power up by ‘spinning’ at the bottom of the linked page, earning you an additional five seconds to answer a question, or removing one of the incorrect answers. It’s also worth brushing up on a few key facts on the original game and its storyline, such as when the original title was released, who Edward Kenway’s allies are, where the game is based, and get acquainted with the settings of a few different games in the series. These might all come up in the quiz in one way or another.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Regardless of whether or not you get them all right, you’ll be able to watch a video featuring freerunner Dominic Di Tommaso , (who you can also check out attempting Leaps of Faith for real ) revealing where to find the hidden trinket in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. Players who answer every question correctly can sign into their Red Bull account, enter their email address, and be given a code to redeem special Red Bull sails for their ship.

The Red Bull sails are purely cosmetic, allowing players to customise the Jackdaw to really stand out on the high seas.

After answering a series of questions, you’ll then be given the chance to reveal the secret location of the trinket. However, for those looking to skip the quiz and get right to looting the treasure, this guide will detail the steps you need to take.

Who is eligible to receive the Red Bull Sails? The Red Bull Sails are only available to eligible participants in the following countries who complete the quiz and answer at least one question correctly: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. For full eligibility details, please see the respective Terms & Conditions.

02 Stormrunner Trinket location in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

First, you want to travel to the coordinates 614,767. This is just to the east of Nassau, one of the earliest settlements you'll visit in the game and a den of pirates / utopia of personal freedom, depending on whom you ask. It’s also just west of the thin island just off the coast of Nassau.

O marks the spot © Ubisoft

This location can be reached as soon as the surrounding waters become accessible, so there’s no need to wait until the end of the story.

Once you arrive at the location, you need to drop anchor and jump into the ocean. Dive under the water and begin heading towards a large outcrop of coral. There are two alcoves either side of this where you can swim further into a bed of rock and the seafloor. Go into the left alcove and begin swimming as far into it as you can.

If you’re struggling to swim towards the exact coordinates once you’re underwater, open your map and place a pin at 614,767. It’ll then be marked on your compass so you can make sure you’re heading in the right direction (or don’t swim past it).

When you get close, you should see a small white circle appear on the sea floor, indicating there is something you can interact with. Swim over to this and interact with the object to ‘Loot’ the trinket.

You'll need to hold your breath to uncover the Stormrunner Pendant © Ubisoft

Once collected, the Stormrunner Pendant can be equipped from the inventory menu using either one of the two ‘trinket’ slots below Edward’s equipped weapons.

03 What does the Red Bull Stormrunner Trinket do in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced?

The Red Bull trinket, actually called the ‘Stormrunner Pendant’ in the game, increases the amount of healing you'll receive from food, drink and remedies while playing the game.

The pendant sets off any piratical outfit beautifully © Ubisoft

This can be particularly useful if you find yourself confronting enemies in hand-to-hand combat, rather than opting for a stealth route (or you regularly get spotted when trying to be sneaky).

04 Is the Stormrunner Pendant worth using?

The Stormrunner Pendant is most useful during the early and middle stages of the game, when Edward has less health and healing items such as food and remedies are more commonly used. Increasing the amount restored by food, drink, and remedies helps keep you in the fight without the need to run away and hide with the use of a smoke grenade or two.

The Red Bull sails really help the Jackdaw stand out © Red Bull Whereas the Stormrunner Pendant helps Kenway out of tight corners © Red Bull

Players who typically favour a more stealthy approach may find the Stormrunner Pendant a little less useful, as going undetected typically means you won’t be taking damage in the first place.

However, for anyone looking for a helping hand when it comes to survivability, the Stormrunner Pendant can be swapped in whenever additional healing is more valuable than other trinket effects.

About the author Who is Chris Jecks? Chris has been covering games for over 10 years for various brands, including PCGamesN, GameRant, Destructoid and Twinfinite. He's written thousands of guides and reviews during that time, and is an expert on action RPGs, shooters and racing games. He's also quite partial to a good indie game, having covered them extensively throughout his career