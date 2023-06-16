“It's pretty amazing, right? I'd love to be able to translate much of that stuff into games,” says Benjamin Potts , Associate Animation Director, Ubisoft Bordeaux , when we ask about real-world parkour and its potential impact on the Assassin’s Creed franchise. And, in particular, on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage -- a throwback to the first few AC games that centralises gameplay and exploration and action against a more meaningful hub.

Which in translatable terms also means an infinitely more intimate traversal experience. Or, truly, more and better parkour.

“I mean, of course, we look at all the references we can everywhere,” he continues, acknowledging that the team definitely leans into IRL parkour but that they also have a brand and cadence that is specific to Assassin’s Creed that remains front and centre. “In this case, we have a legacy to follow up on, we have technology that we need to update. We've done a lot of work under the hood, actually, to make things run smoother in literal animation terms, making sure transitions work as expected; making sure that the world is also designed *for* parkour. That's another really important thing.”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage follows the coming up of Basim Ibn Ishaq -- a soon-to-be member of the Assassin’s Guild, from common street thief to Master Assassin. The game is set in ancient Baghdad in the 9th century, which was one of the most cosmopolitan cities of its time; home to burgeoning cross-border and inter-cultural trade, science and philosophy and a lot of political intrigue. The events of Mirage also take place before the brilliant Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, from where you might also remember Basim making an appearance.

In Mirage, this is his origin story.

Baghdad in Mirage has been described as being similar to Paris in Unity © Ubisoft

Parkour Principle Level Design

As you can see from the screenshot above, Baghdad’s in-game design has allowed for a circular playspace of verticality, tight interiors and intricately-designed escape routes. There are pathways every which way you look with back alleys and rooftop opportunities, all designed to lead you to the game’s most important aspect -- its assassinations. The key thing here, however, is just like modern parkour athletes such as Australia’s own Dominic Di Tommaso you can’t perform these specific takedowns without first finding ground and making good your plans. It’s not just a means to the game’s main driver, it is central to it.

“You mentioned the level design, so predictability, reliability…,” Potts continues. “You point the [control] stick one way, you're going to go one way, rather than sometimes, [where you] sort of end up going somewhere else, which isn't very comfortable [as had been the ‘sometimes’ case in previous efforts].”

The AC series’ lauded movement system and its fluidity in animation and animation trees have been hallmarks for a long time, but they’ve been largely iterative and incremental. In Mirage, the whole system has been reworked...

These changes in animation aren’t predictable, either. The AC series’ lauded movement system and its fluidity in animation and animation trees have been hallmarks for a long time, but they’ve been largely iterative and incremental. In Mirage, the whole system has been reworked to go along with the renewed focus on basically allowing players to go anywhere and do just about anything, from a scalable perspective. The corner swing from earlier games like Unity have returned, but here it’s tighter and feels more like you can plan your approach or escape with elements like this in mind, and in motion it’s all a thing of beauty. There’s more, too. But we’ve only been given so much access to this point.

A Middle Eastern sunset is a thing of beauty © Ubisoft

Less is the New More

Parkour and level design aren’t the only changes, of course. And in each new Assassin’s Creed we see things like different winged friends with different abilities for each new Guild member, as well as new ways to traverse off rooftops and walls, as well as unique weapons and gadgets, and Mirage, in this sense, is no different.

Players will combat a new notoriety system designed to encourage stealth (let’s face it, both Odyssey and Valhalla were melee-first experience with combat at the fore), which is coupled with new, revamped AI who will react to everything you do in an ‘out in the open’ sense. Walking alarms for the city’s authorities is the best way to think of them, but returning features such as crowd-blending and more mean you can also make the game’s AI work for you. And while this is a more sandbox experience it’s been designed to be no less emergent than other entries.

Mounts are back, with horses and such, but in and out of the city you also get camels to keep up historical and geographical appearances, and these have unique behaviours and are just kind of cool. Your eagle is also now at the mercy of more alert archers who can thwart their spying, enemy-tagging ways, adding a new layer to how you approach each assassination stronghold as you’ll need to deal with them in order to gain access to those abilities, while a revamped assassins tools wheel allows you to use up to five items in the field that range from traps and blow darts to throwing knives and noisemakers -- all in play for you to dynamically plan your offence and defence and the fallouts that will inevitably take place in between.

Bureaus return, and will also feature side-missions with different contracts on offer, bringing it very much back into line with the concept of this being a love-letter to the ACs of yesteryear, but like so much else here, it *feels* infinitely updated. The city, however, is the real hero -- without it, even the parkour we’ve focused on here doesn’t exist.

“Well, really, I think the city, as you mentioned it… the city is vital to this [experience],” Potts concludes. “Obviously, part of going back to the roots was taking us back to the Middle East, which was Baghdad. Baghdad was an immensely important city of that region at that time during the 9th Century. So what did we learn [from the open-world games to here]? I mean, we were basically researching most of the Assassin’s Creed back catalogue, not just the originals, but [all of them ]in the franchise, to come to our conclusions of how best to develop a city.

“There is some ‘world’ [in an open sense], but not a great deal. So, again, we just really were tailoring [the experience]; bringing ourselves back into a city experience, which is why we've invested all our time in Mirage.”

Portraits were all the rage in the early years ;) © Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is out for PC , PS4 , PS5 , Xbox One , Xbox Series X|S and Amazon Luna this October 12.

