Talking 10 years of Sydney nightlife with Astral People

Back in 2011, Astral People threw their first ever party at a now-defunct Surry Hills nightspot called Tone. On the line-up were DJs Mike Who and Preacha, alongside Future Classic signees Bon Chat Bon Rat and Melbourne act Wintercoats.

“Basically the whole point of it was to bring cool electronic bands together with cool DJs -- not just using DJs as ‘in between music’ -- which wasn’t happening as much back in the day,” recalls Tom Huggett, who runs Astral together with Vichara Edirisinghe. “It went a whole lot better than we expected. It sold out and we just kept making things bigger and better for every party from there.”

Bigger and better is definitely where Astral have taken things. A decade later, Astral People are still going strong and gearing up to celebrate their tenth birthday at a very different venue. Over two nights at Sydney Opera House, they’ll bring together a cast of artists they’ve worked with over the years -- everyone from Genesis Owusu to Milan Ring and Cosmo’s Midnight. The diverse line-up is a way to represent every sound Astral has worked across over its run.

It’s a well-earned celebration. Over the past ten years, Astral has seen Sydney’s nightlife scene go through ups and downs -- they’ve watched venues close, laws change and tastes shift. It’s no small feat to survive a decade in a notoriously fickle industry. As Huggett puts it: “I guess the main achievement is still being here after ten years.”

Astral’s tenure has included countless club nights, open-air parties like Summer Dance and the festival OutsideIn. What started as a management company has now grown into a touring business with a publishing and recording label arm. All the way through they’ve pushed forward-thinking rap and electronic music, even touring the likes of Stormzy, Sampha and Freddie Gibbs along the way.

In sum, you’d be hard pressed to find a crew who’ve done more for Sydney’s nightlife and music scenes than Astral.

So what have they observed across ten years in the game, and where is Sydney poised to go from here? To find out, we gave Tom Huggett a call to talk about the Harbour City’s clubbing past, present and future.

What was your vision for starting Astral? Did you feel there was a certain sound that wasn’t being represented in Sydney at the time?

It felt like there was this really creative electronic-meets-indie community brewing in Sydney at the time. You had bands like Seekae and Megastick Fanfare and Ghoul, but it didn’t feel like there was a home for those artists or an actual team repping all of that. So we wanted to bring together electronic music in the live sense and in the DJ sense.

We were inspired by the beats scene coming out of LA through Low End Theory and Brainfeeder, and we wanted to replicate that in a way in Sydney. We wanted to actually have a home where we could put on consistent parties mixing live bands and DJs and stage nights, which would start early, at 8pm, but go until 6am.

Is there any one party from the last ten years that sticks out to you as a particularly legendary night?

I reckon it would be DJ EZ the first time we ever toured him in 2013. Back then there weren’t that many UK garage nights happening in Australia; it wasn’t too often that international garage DJs toured down here. So when we bought DJ EZ out for his first ever Australian shows, that was something that I’ve never seen in Sydney before.

I remember The Civic Underground show was particularly packed. It was a completely packed club. I’m talking people were crowd surfing, there was literally blood, sweat and tears. People were getting rowdy. Three different people in the club brought airhorns into the club and were just letting them off. You couldn’t even hear the music because everyone was just yelling like crazy. That party is definitely something I’ll remember forever.

Astral People's 2013 tour of DJ EZ. © Nil

Over the last ten years, you would have seen Sydney nightlife go through a lot of changes. What has it been like to ride those waves as a promoter?

I think it’s had a lot of ebbs and flows. When I finished high school, we would go to the club and we wouldn’t come out until the sun was up. Every club was packed; you had to line up every time. By the time we started Astral, that was still happening but it felt like it maybe nights would start ending a tad bit earlier.

But of course the lockouts came and I think that just changed everyone’s perspective. It felt like maybe not the industry, but your average punter adapted really quickly. You just noticed people would start wanting to go home earlier, for some reason. There’s a generation of kids who never knew what it’s like to go to a club and come out and the sun is shining on them and it feels like they kind of don’t want to know that. So it’s trying to change these mentalities and perspectives, which I think is gonna be hard.

There’s a generation of kids who never knew what it’s like to go to a club and come out and the sun is shining on them Tom Huggett

Now, though, it feels like it’s going back to what it was. It feels like people want to be in clubs now and everything’s selling out. You can put on local nights and even charge $30 or $40 a ticket and it will sell out in advance. Whereas before, we got to the point where we’d have to put on like two international DJs and it still wouldn’t even sell out, when tickets were maybe $30 max. So it feels like people are super supportive of just wanting to be out there, wanting to have fun. It feels like a big change is definitely starting to happen.

So do you think that Sydney is about to go through a nightlife rebirth?

Yeah, I can already feel it. Everyone I know wants to be out every weekend. And I’m walking down the street and seeing lines to get into everywhere, late at night. If you told me that a couple of years ago, I just wouldn’t have even believed it. I think the tide is definitely turning.

What do you think will change in Sydney nightlife in the coming years?

I think a lot is going to change. The Sydney City Council feels like they want to reinvigorate the city and it feels like they’re actually putting their money where their mouth is. The amount of grants I’ve noticed a lot of people in our community have been receiving has never happened before. It feels like there’s actually money from the council and the government being pumped into our industry right now because I think they’re sick of people seeing Sydney as not the cool place to be.

I think now with the money being actually injected into our community, it feels like things are gonna start changing. It feels like the red tape is being lifted. I think what we’re going to see in the future is I think the DA process is gonna be a bit easier, which means I think we’re going to be able to use a lot more cool venues that have never been used before and utilise interesting spaces. It feels like if things keep continuing the way they are, I reckon Sydney’s got a good chance of overtaking Melbourne [in the nightlife stakes]. So I’m feeling really positive about it all.

It feels like the red tape is being lifted Tom Huggett

Musically speaking, do you think the sound of Sydney has evolved over the last ten years?

Yeah, I reckon it’s definitely evolved. I think the best part about it is seeing the rap and R&B community happening, especially over in Western Sydney . It’s pretty amazing that if you look when we started ten years ago, nearly every rapper was white, there wasn’t much diversity. They were white, they were male. There was some amazing stuff happening, but there was also a lot of same-same. And now it’s just so diverse. Seeing people from all different backgrounds succeeding.

Back then, maybe you had the Hilltop Hoods and a couple of others doing major tickets -- 1500 tickets plus. But now you’ve got these artists who have emerged in the past couple of years alone who can probably do a few thousands tickets in a city, which wasn’t a thing back then. It was all about internationals, especially in the rap and R&B community, and now all eyes are definitely on locals.

And people are getting behind it. It feels like there’s a real movement happening. I talk to people all over the world every single day whether it be management, labels or publishers and they’re all asking us about it. The amount of people who have hit us up like, ‘can you intro us to Genesis Owusu’s manager?’ is just insane. We’re talking the biggest people in the industry globally and they know what’s actually happening here.

The sound definitely evolved in Sydney and it’s definitely for the better. It feels like there’s a lot of different communities happening to what there was before. And it feels broader -- it was very inner city ten years ago, but now it’s out in the suburbs.

What do you think the standout venues in Sydney are now?

That’s the thing with Sydney: you kind of need to know where to go. And I don’t think it’s based on venues at all. It’s more about knowing who the good promoters and collectives are and what they’re doing.

But, for example, we’ve got one of the best warehouse scenes in the world. The fact that within the Inner West -- and I think it’s starting to come back now -- in a weekend there’d be five amazing warehouse parties that you wouldn’t know about unless you knew the right promoters. It’s the promoters, not the venues.

I don’t think we have somewhere like a Goodgod -- a place everyone knew was the spot and you could go there to see a punk band or a techno DJ or a local rapper, but you knew it was always going to be good because it was so well curated. Now, especially as far as late night goes, I just don’t think there’s that one spot really. But I have a feeling it’s gonna happen, with all these grants happening and people actually wanting to make entertainment work in the city.

For now it’s just following the right promoters and crews, everyone from your Nectars to your Heavenlys. There’s just so many cool parties happening and lots of new ones coming up, like Fruitbowl and a bunch of others. I think it’s just about keeping an ear to the ground and seeing where our promoters are putting their parties on. It could be a warehouse, it could be in a park, it could just be at Oxford Art Factory. You just don’t know.