All the Australian Players in EA FC 27: Ratings, Clubs and Best Picks

Who better to run through Australia's best EA FC 27 talent than Brad Rickard, aka therecapscicum75? From pacey Ultimate Team hidden gems to future Career Mode stars, Brad knows which Aussie players are worth adding to your squad.
From established Matildas and Socceroos stars to Australia's next generation of football talent, EA FC 27 gives players plenty of local names to choose from. Here's the list of Australian players in the new game, including their clubs, positions, and ratings you should watch for.
01
Top 10 Rated Australian players in EA FC 27
Player
Position
Club
League
Rating
Mathew Ryan
GK
Levante UD
La Liga
79
Jordan Bos
LB (LM, LW)
Feynoord
Eredivisie
76
Alessandro Circati
CB
Benfica
Liga Portugal
74
Cameron Devlin
CDM (CM)
Rangers
SPFL
74
Cameron Burgess
CB
Swansea
EFL Championship
73
Cristian Volpato
RW (RM)
Sassuolo
Serie A
72
Harry Souttar
CB
Leicester City
EFL Championship
72
Paul Izzo
GK
Randers FC
3F Superliga
72
Riley Mcgree
LM (RM, CM, CAM, RW, LW)
Middlesborough
EFL Championship
72
Patrick Beach
GK
ESTAC Troyes
Ligue 1
71
Player
Position
Club
League
Rating
Sam Kerr
ST
NY Gotham
NWSL
85
Ellie Carpenter
RB (RM)
Chelsea
WSL
85
Caitlin Foord
LM (LW)
Arsenal
WSL
85
Steph Catley
CB
Arsenal
WSL
84
Mackenzie Arnold
GK
Portland Timbers-Thorns
NSWL
81
Mary Fowler
RM (LM, CAM, RW, ST, LW)
Manchester City
WSL
80
Clare Hunt
CB
Tottenham
WSL
79
Alanna Kennedy
CB (CDM)
London City
WSL
78
Kyra Cooney-Cross
CDM (CM)
Arsenal
WSL
77
Hayley Raso
RM (RB, RW)
Frankfurt
GPFBL
75
02
Who is the highest-rated Australian player in EA FC 27?
For many years, Sam Kerr has been the highest-rated Australian card by a wide margin. Last year she was rated 87, and the two years before that she was 90; this year, however, she has dropped to 85. This has put her in a three-way tie with Arsenal's Caitlin Foord and Chelsea’s Ellie Carpenter.
Sam Kerr’s card this year comes with Acrobat Playstyle Plus, which some say isn't even worth it, though it also brings elite shooting and dribbling stats. Sam’s items always seem to play above their stats. It’s like she has secret abilities that consistently help her find ways to score goals. Ellie Carpenter’s Right Back card has always slotted nicely into most starter teams, but this year she will be a very popular card with the increased pace and physicality. These higher stats, plus the stats she already has, make her more appealing to players even after the first couple of weeks. Caitlin Foord’s Left Midfielder card looks very similar to last year's. That is a good thing, because she was a very underrated starter card early in the year.
Never judge Nestoy's cards by the final rating. His in-game stats, such as 92 pace, 92 agility, 93 balance, 88 shot power, and good physicality, make him feel unbelievable on the pitch. Add in Power Shot, Quick Step, and Rapid playstyles and at worst you have one of the best super subs in the game.
Mohamed Toure / 70 / ST(CAM) / Norwich
Just like Nestory, you have to ignore the final rating. Mo Toure’s ability in front of goal doesn't make sense based on his stats, but he just knows how to score. His in-game build also makes him feel much better on the ball than the stats suggest.
Caitlin Foord / 85 / LM (LW) / Arsenal
This is the card where you can look at the final rating and get a true sense of how good she really is. 4-star skill moves, 87 pace, 84 dribbling, Quick Step and Rapid- she will be the perfect LM/LW to start.
Ellie Carpenter / 85 / RB(RM) / Chelsea
Ellie’s cards always seem to have just not enough pace. She ends up being a bit of a liability in the team until some nice evolutions come along; however, this year, everything has changed! 85 pace, 80 defending, and 83 defending; she will be a go-to RB for many teams this year.
Andriano Lebib / 56 / CB / Perth Glory
This one may seem a little weird… until you realise that he is a Centre back with 91 pace! Yes, his defending and physical stats are a little low, but his 91 pace makes up for it, especially with all the pacey squads early on. The only issue is you have to be good at manual defending for him to work well.
Hayley Raso / 75 / RM(RW, RB) / Frankfurt
Quick Step, Rapid, 89 pace and Finesse shot… I don’t think I need to say much more. She can also play RB, but with her height, weight, 34 defending and 59 physicality, I probably wouldn’t.
Especially early in the game cycle, you are trying to find players with certain x-factors, like pace or shooting. Well, Nish, at a 66 rating, somehow has a bunch of them, with 94 pace, Quick Step, Finesse Shot, and Low Driven. He can easily impact the game, especially off the bench.
Sam Kerr / 85 / ST / Gotham FC
I have no idea how she slipped this low on the list, but with Enforcer, Finesse Shot, Rapid, and unbelievable shooting, dribbling, and physical stats. The only reason she isn’t at the top is her 79 pace, which is just a bit too slow for me; however, if you like to build up slower, she may be the perfect striker for you.
Kyra Cooney-Cross / 77 / CDM (CM) / Arsenal
She will forever be underrated by everyone, but she is the perfect CM to start the game, and with evolutions, she could be on your team all year with such a well-rounded card. Basically, every stat is in the mid-70s, and it's the best possible starting spot to build evolutions from, with no flaws.
04
The Australian players to watch in EA FC 27
Lucas Herrington
For all my career mode sweats out there, you need to learn the name Lucas Herrington. He rose to stardom after being selected for the Socceroos for the most recent World Cup at 18. Since then, multiple massive clubs around the world have tried to sign him. He ended up with Hull City, where he has started the season strongly. Well, it turns out EA Sports have been watching him closely too. For Ultimate Team, they have given him some terrible stats considering how good he's been, but in Career Mode he will be in everyone's wonderkid team and, within a couple of years, a top centre-back in your save.
Alessandro Circati
Another centre-back in the headlines during this World Cup has been Alessandro Circati. Again, he's been given what I believe is a shocking representation of his pace, which has made him basically unusable in Ultimate Team until some serious evolutions come into the game. However, this will be another Career Mode gem you could build around for years. He is still young and could rise quickly, becoming one of the best centre-backs in the world.
Mohamed Toure
3Mohamed Toure is completely dominating in the Championship this year, with Norwich continuing to post one of the most ridiculous goal-to-minutes ratios the world has ever seen. If he keeps up this rate, he will make many Team of the Week selections, which will hopefully also get him in line for a promo card along the way. His card already plays well above expectations. Any upgrade would make him one of the most Meta Australian cards in the entire game.
05
Which Australian players should you use in EA FC 27?
Best Australian player for Ultimate Team?
I believe that Nestory Irankunda will be the best overall card for Ultimate team this year with his unbelievable stats and playstyles. Even his silver will be usable off the bench till Team of the Year and with evolutions he will always have a role in your team.
Best Australian player for Career Mode?
Circati and Herrington are both players most career mode users need to get into their team as they have so much potential to become superstars. Though a lot of people would claim that Nestory Irankunda should be the answer for this question too… they may just be right!
Fastest Australian player?
Nishan Velupillay comes in as the fastest Australian this year with 93 acceleration and 94 speed. He is only 66 rated but with Quick Step, Finesse Shot, Low Driven and some great partnering stats, he could very well become a part of many teams this year.
Best young Australian player?
Honestly Nestoy Irankunda belongs here as well, however I do want to shout out Mohamed Toure as I believe he will get many special cards during the year as his goal scoring form at Norwich continues to be incredible. At only 22 years old he could become a card that many people use for a lot of the year.
06
Build your Australian EA FC 27 XI
Every year I try to build the ultimate Australian starting 11 in Ultimate team. This year, the job seems a lot harder than in the past as we have seen the rise of so many young talented players. This is what I believe is the most Meta Australian team for the beginning of FC 27.
GK - Matthew Ryan
LB - Jordan Bos
CB - Steph Catley
CB - Andriano Lebib
RB - Ellie Carpenter
LM - Caitlin Foord
CM - Kyra Cooney-Cross
CM - Riley Mcgree
RM - Nestory Irankunda
ST - Sam Kerr
ST - Mohamed Toure
For most of this team, I have explained above why they deserve to be here. The big, obvious hole is Centre Mid on paper, but both of these cards will definitely hold up early on, and with a few early evolutions, they will quickly become great options. I have also picked Steph Catley at Centre Back, which I haven't mentioned yet. She has all the stats and playstyles to be a great CB but unfortunately a little bit small to compete in the box for headers but most of Australia’s CB are just too slow to be able to compete early.
I believe this team's attack will be basically unstoppable, thanks to the pace up front and the shooting stats and playstyles that make the most of every chance.
Think you can pick a better Aussie XI? Send this to your mates and build your own.