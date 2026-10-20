All the Australian Players in EA FC 27: Ratings, Clubs and Best Picks

Who better to run through Australia's best EA FC 27 talent than Brad Rickard, aka therecapscicum75 ? From pacey Ultimate Team hidden gems to future Career Mode stars, Brad knows which Aussie players are worth adding to your squad.

From established Matildas and Socceroos stars to Australia's next generation of football talent, EA FC 27 gives players plenty of local names to choose from. Here's the list of Australian players in the new game, including their clubs, positions, and ratings you should watch for.

01 Top 10 Rated Australian players in EA FC 27

Player Position Club League Rating Mathew Ryan GK Levante UD La Liga 79 Jordan Bos LB (LM, LW) Feynoord Eredivisie 76 Alessandro Circati CB Benfica Liga Portugal 74 Cameron Devlin CDM (CM) Rangers SPFL 74 Cameron Burgess CB Swansea EFL Championship 73 Cristian Volpato RW (RM) Sassuolo Serie A 72 Harry Souttar CB Leicester City EFL Championship 72 Paul Izzo GK Randers FC 3F Superliga 72 Riley Mcgree LM (RM, CM, CAM, RW, LW) Middlesborough EFL Championship 72 Patrick Beach GK ESTAC Troyes Ligue 1 71

Player Position Club League Rating Sam Kerr ST NY Gotham NWSL 85 Ellie Carpenter RB (RM) Chelsea WSL 85 Caitlin Foord LM (LW) Arsenal WSL 85 Steph Catley CB Arsenal WSL 84 Mackenzie Arnold GK Portland Timbers-Thorns NSWL 81 Mary Fowler RM (LM, CAM, RW, ST, LW) Manchester City WSL 80 Clare Hunt CB Tottenham WSL 79 Alanna Kennedy CB (CDM) London City WSL 78 Kyra Cooney-Cross CDM (CM) Arsenal WSL 77 Hayley Raso RM (RB, RW) Frankfurt GPFBL 75

02 Who is the highest-rated Australian player in EA FC 27?

For many years, Sam Kerr has been the highest-rated Australian card by a wide margin. Last year she was rated 87, and the two years before that she was 90; this year, however, she has dropped to 85. This has put her in a three-way tie with Arsenal's Caitlin Foord and Chelsea’s Ellie Carpenter.

Sam Kerr’s card this year comes with Acrobat Playstyle Plus, which some say isn't even worth it, though it also brings elite shooting and dribbling stats. Sam’s items always seem to play above their stats. It’s like she has secret abilities that consistently help her find ways to score goals. Ellie Carpenter’s Right Back card has always slotted nicely into most starter teams, but this year she will be a very popular card with the increased pace and physicality. These higher stats, plus the stats she already has, make her more appealing to players even after the first couple of weeks. Caitlin Foord’s Left Midfielder card looks very similar to last year's. That is a good thing, because she was a very underrated starter card early in the year.

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All three of these players will be great on day one of FC 27, and with evolutions, they may stay in your squad longer than you anticipated.

03 The Best Australian players to use in EA FC 27

Jordan Bos / 76 / LB / Feyenoord

Jordan Bos EA FC 27 © EA FC

Jordy’s card this year is the perfect LB to start the game. His 90 pace, as well as good physical, defending and dribbling stats, make him a must-add to any starter team or career mode save.

Nestory Irankunda / 70 / RM (ST, RW, LM) / Sporting

Nestory Irankunda EA FC 27 © EA FC

Never judge Nestoy's cards by the final rating. His in-game stats, such as 92 pace, 92 agility, 93 balance, 88 shot power, and good physicality, make him feel unbelievable on the pitch. Add in Power Shot, Quick Step, and Rapid playstyles and at worst you have one of the best super subs in the game.

Mohamed Toure / 70 / ST(CAM) / Norwich

Mohamed Toure EA FC 27 © EA FC

Just like Nestory, you have to ignore the final rating. Mo Toure’s ability in front of goal doesn't make sense based on his stats, but he just knows how to score. His in-game build also makes him feel much better on the ball than the stats suggest.

Caitlin Foord / 85 / LM (LW) / Arsenal

Caitlin Foord EA FC 27 © EA FC

This is the card where you can look at the final rating and get a true sense of how good she really is. 4-star skill moves, 87 pace, 84 dribbling, Quick Step and Rapid- she will be the perfect LM/LW to start.

Ellie Carpenter / 85 / RB(RM) / Chelsea

Ellie Carpenter EA FC 27 © EA FC

Ellie’s cards always seem to have just not enough pace. She ends up being a bit of a liability in the team until some nice evolutions come along; however, this year, everything has changed! 85 pace, 80 defending, and 83 defending; she will be a go-to RB for many teams this year.

Andriano Lebib / 56 / CB / Perth Glory

Andriano Lebib EA FC 27 © EA FC

This one may seem a little weird… until you realise that he is a Centre back with 91 pace! Yes, his defending and physical stats are a little low, but his 91 pace makes up for it, especially with all the pacey squads early on. The only issue is you have to be good at manual defending for him to work well.

Hayley Raso / 75 / RM(RW, RB) / Frankfurt

Hayley Raso EA FC 27 © EA FC

Quick Step, Rapid, 89 pace and Finesse shot… I don’t think I need to say much more. She can also play RB, but with her height, weight, 34 defending and 59 physicality, I probably wouldn’t.

Nishan Velupillay / 66 / LM (LW, RW, RM) / Melbourne Victory

Nishan Velupillay EA FC 27 © EA FC

Especially early in the game cycle, you are trying to find players with certain x-factors, like pace or shooting. Well, Nish, at a 66 rating, somehow has a bunch of them, with 94 pace, Quick Step, Finesse Shot, and Low Driven. He can easily impact the game, especially off the bench.

Sam Kerr / 85 / ST / Gotham FC

Sam Kerr EA FC 27 © EA FC

I have no idea how she slipped this low on the list, but with Enforcer, Finesse Shot, Rapid, and unbelievable shooting, dribbling, and physical stats. The only reason she isn’t at the top is her 79 pace, which is just a bit too slow for me; however, if you like to build up slower, she may be the perfect striker for you.

Kyra Cooney-Cross / 77 / CDM (CM) / Arsenal

Kyra Cooney-Cross EA FC 27 © EA FC

She will forever be underrated by everyone, but she is the perfect CM to start the game, and with evolutions, she could be on your team all year with such a well-rounded card. Basically, every stat is in the mid-70s, and it's the best possible starting spot to build evolutions from, with no flaws.

04 The Australian players to watch in EA FC 27

Lucas Herrington

For all my career mode sweats out there, you need to learn the name Lucas Herrington. He rose to stardom after being selected for the Socceroos for the most recent World Cup at 18. Since then, multiple massive clubs around the world have tried to sign him. He ended up with Hull City, where he has started the season strongly. Well, it turns out EA Sports have been watching him closely too. For Ultimate Team, they have given him some terrible stats considering how good he's been, but in Career Mode he will be in everyone's wonderkid team and, within a couple of years, a top centre-back in your save.

Alessandro Circati

Alessandro Circati EA FC 27 © EA FC

Another centre-back in the headlines during this World Cup has been Alessandro Circati. Again, he's been given what I believe is a shocking representation of his pace, which has made him basically unusable in Ultimate Team until some serious evolutions come into the game. However, this will be another Career Mode gem you could build around for years. He is still young and could rise quickly, becoming one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Mohamed Toure

3Mohamed Toure is completely dominating in the Championship this year, with Norwich continuing to post one of the most ridiculous goal-to-minutes ratios the world has ever seen. If he keeps up this rate, he will make many Team of the Week selections, which will hopefully also get him in line for a promo card along the way. His card already plays well above expectations. Any upgrade would make him one of the most Meta Australian cards in the entire game.

05 Which Australian players should you use in EA FC 27?

Best Australian player for Ultimate Team?

I believe that Nestory Irankunda will be the best overall card for Ultimate team this year with his unbelievable stats and playstyles. Even his silver will be usable off the bench till Team of the Year and with evolutions he will always have a role in your team.

Best Australian player for Career Mode?

Circati and Herrington are both players most career mode users need to get into their team as they have so much potential to become superstars. Though a lot of people would claim that Nestory Irankunda should be the answer for this question too… they may just be right!

Fastest Australian player?

Nishan Velupillay comes in as the fastest Australian this year with 93 acceleration and 94 speed. He is only 66 rated but with Quick Step, Finesse Shot, Low Driven and some great partnering stats, he could very well become a part of many teams this year.

Best young Australian player?

Honestly Nestoy Irankunda belongs here as well, however I do want to shout out Mohamed Toure as I believe he will get many special cards during the year as his goal scoring form at Norwich continues to be incredible. At only 22 years old he could become a card that many people use for a lot of the year.

06 Build your Australian EA FC 27 XI

Every year I try to build the ultimate Australian starting 11 in Ultimate team. This year, the job seems a lot harder than in the past as we have seen the rise of so many young talented players. This is what I believe is the most Meta Australian team for the beginning of FC 27.

GK - Matthew Ryan

LB - Jordan Bos

CB - Steph Catley

CB - Andriano Lebib

RB - Ellie Carpenter

LM - Caitlin Foord

CM - Kyra Cooney-Cross

CM - Riley Mcgree

RM - Nestory Irankunda

ST - Sam Kerr

ST - Mohamed Toure

For most of this team, I have explained above why they deserve to be here. The big, obvious hole is Centre Mid on paper, but both of these cards will definitely hold up early on, and with a few early evolutions, they will quickly become great options. I have also picked Steph Catley at Centre Back, which I haven't mentioned yet. She has all the stats and playstyles to be a great CB but unfortunately a little bit small to compete in the box for headers but most of Australia’s CB are just too slow to be able to compete early.

I believe this team's attack will be basically unstoppable, thanks to the pace up front and the shooting stats and playstyles that make the most of every chance.

Think you can pick a better Aussie XI? Send this to your mates and build your own.