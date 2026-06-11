Catching up with the Australian Red Bull Basement winner, Monaal Madan, before his first-ever visit to Silicon Valley. Together, we talk more about his big local victory and important tricks of the trade for future applicants. As of this article's publication, a Global winner has been announced; read about it here .

Meeting Monaal, Behind the Founder

Last week Macquarie University student Monaal Madan boarded a flight to San Francisco for the very first time, where he would compete in the finals for Red Bull Basement at the heart of technology and innovation, Silicon Valley. Monaal is one of 135,000 global contestants this year, and Australia’s winning founder, placing in the final Top fourty, globally.

“I genuinely didn't think I was going to win because the other founders were incredible,” Monaal recalls, reflecting on his application journey back home in Sydney. “I had already convinced myself somebody else would take it out, so when my name was announced, I was shocked and incredibly grateful.”

Monaal Madan watched fellow founds at Red Bull Basement Australia 2026 © João Couto

Before the global final, the medical student had dialed into our interview from his hotel in Seoul, South Korea. “The air-con is broken,” he laughes warmly, pointing to the small, portable fan in the corner of the room. Here, he enjoys a brief holiday before the final stage of the competition, an opportunity exciting enough to make the founder shift in his seat.

“I haven't been to San Fran, I've been to LA and other parts of the states, but never been to San Fran,” Monaal tells, “and I'm so, so, so excited,” he shares, reflecting on the months of preparation, research and pitching.

“It's the home of tech, you know, it’s Silicon Valley…. It feels like the Olympics of startups,” he beams. Travel perks aside, Monaal was most looking forward to meeting the other fourty winning founders from across the world.

“I think they have absolutely amazing ideas,” he shares. “Like I'm genuinely like, wow, how are you coming up with these things? It's absolutely insane, and some of them seem so world-changing as well.”

“You know it’s not about winning,” he wisely shares, “it’s about doing your very best.”

The WHY of Wing, Better Platforming, for Better Futures.

Unlike existing networking platforms; Bumble or Hinge, Wing comes at relationships as a more organic, virtual support: an in-app wing-man creating a buffer between the user and ordinary social settings; university libraries or a local cafe, make finding points of connection that little bit easier.

Speaking from experience, Monaal understands how paramount connection is to the health and wellbeing of young people. “I grew up in Melbourne and when I moved to Sydney I noticed a social disconnect,” shares the founder and University student.

“It can be difficult to meet new people, especially if you're new to the city. I wanted to create something that helps people connect face-to-face.”

Instead of registering and creating a profile through an app, Wing users can scan a QR code, and take a selfie, automatically connecting them to other users, through GPS. This process supports patrons in the process of making near-by connections real time, rather than decoding a socially augmented reality.

For its founder, coming at the project authenticity, and listening to the customer was most important; “Traditional social media encourages people to curate a perfect version of themselves,” and rather, with Wing; “People see what you look like on the day… and acts as a digital bridge that helps create authentic human connections,” he shares.

Monaal credits meticulous research and planning to the authenticity and strength of his product. Getting out and meeting the community, and assesign their needs and concerns.

In the founder's own words, “Before building anything, I validated the idea in Sydney and Melbourne," he shares. “I spoke to people from different demographics, including young people, older people, healthcare professionals and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“The feedback shaped the product,” he continues. “For example, I didn't initially realise how valuable the LGBTQ+ functionality would be, that insight came directly from talking to people.”

World Final for Red Bull Basement 2026 © João Couto

The Finals, What’s at Stake?

The first Red Bull Basement was first hosted in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2015. The goal, to locate and fund the best ideas in social and environmentally forward tech. Shortly thereafter the project became global. The event, Red Bull Basement University, which put on a competition and series of workshops to global competitors in Berlin, before evolving into the scope of today.

Over the last few years, previous global finals have seen Australian teams fly out to Istanbul and Tokyo among other once-in-a-lifetime destinations.

Now, up to 40 representatives take part, one winner from each participating country, for the chance to win the equivalent of US$100,000 in equity-free funding, and expert mentorship from some of the industry's most exciting minds.

Among its credited alumni are global winners Brinlee Kidd and Sylvia Lopez, tackling gaps in learning solutions for Universities with AI. Other key credited founders include; Soj Gamayon, creating tools to help farmers manage crop risks.

Red Bull Basement and its founders also stand alongside the support of its brand partners; major tech players Microsoft, AMD and Copilot.

01 Thinking of Applying? Here’s What You Should Know.

While Australia’s very own finalist Monaal Madan is yet to win globally, the resonance of his product and global tact as an entrepreneur makes him a founder to watch.

Passing the baton to other first time applicants, Monaal shares his guidance for founders also looking to make their mark on a global stage.

Through every stage of the project, from creating a memorable proof of concept, to the big pitch, Monaal confident delivery is key. “You have to believe in your idea and be yourself,” Monaal highlights, “people connect with authenticity. If you don't believe in your vision, nobody else will…”

“Don't get stuck trying to make everything perfect, get the application done, submit it and keep moving forward.”

“The goal is to do your best,” he highlights, “like either way, what an amazing networking opportunity.”

Fans watch pitches at Red Bull Basement Australia 2026 © João Couto

Thinking of applying? You can learn more about Red Bull Basement, including this year's global winner, Darnell Adler (USA), and Lifeline AI .

You can keep an eye out for 2027 registrations via the Red Bull website .