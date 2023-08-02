Tips for running through an Australian winter

There’s no greater enemy to a runner's motivation quite like the rain and cold. You know the feeling - last night you had planned to run today, but when you woke up to the sound of rain outside, one coffee turned into two, and you started saying ‘I’ll just wait and see if it stops’. Before you know it, the morning is gone and so is your chance to run.

We can’t control the weather for you (yet), but we can give you a few tips to make winter running a little bit more enjoyable. And remember - you might regret not running, but you’ll never regret a run.

Winter Running Australia © Riley Wolff

01 Tip 1: Layers are your friend

Even in cold temps, one of the great things about running is that you’ll usually warm up…eventually. So having some layers that you can remove as the run goes on will keep you feeling comfortable and stop you from overheating.

The best approach is to start a moisture-wicking base layer that will keep your skin dry, with a warmer layer over the top - you might even remove this layer once you warm up.

A jacket is obviously a good idea - even in light rain it will stop your other layers getting heavy with water. Ideally, a specific running jacket will be best, as usually, they have some well-placed ventilation to stop you from overheating while still keeping you dry.

Winter Running Australia © Riley Wolff

02 Tip 2: Accessorise

We ain’t talkin’ earrings and purses - more like gloves and caps. Looking after your extremities can go a long way to keeping you warm and happy on the run. Think about where you live and the conditions you run in - are you more likely to need gloves for warmth, to stay dry, or to block the wind? Buy your gloves based on this.

A cap is always a good idea in bad conditions, and something like ear warmers or a beanie might be appropriate. Depending on what cold means to you (hello to our Queensland and Western Australia readers) you might want to go for some arm warmers in the early stages of your run. Once you warm up you can easily tuck them into your shorts.

03 Tip 3: Consider your environment

If you’re running in early morning, late night, or just conditions with low visibility, think about your safety and the safety of those around you. That might mean a head torch so you can better see where your feet are landing, or a small blinky red light on your back to let cyclists or other path users know you’re there.

It’s always a good idea to wear something that has a reflective logo on it - most running brands seem to have a reflective graphic somewhere on their apparel, and this will help motorists and cyclists spot you in bad conditions.

Winter Running Australia © Riley Wolff

04 Tip 4: It starts before you go outside

If you’re heading out into tough conditions, it’s a good idea to do a short warm-up before you head out. This doesn’t mean star jumps or running up and down your hallway, but some dynamic stretches to help loosen up your major muscles.

It will promote blood flow, prepare your body to run, and literally warm you up. It only needs to take you 5 minutes - and let’s face it, you’re probably going to stand at the front door procrastinating for that long anyway ;)

05 Tip 5: Bring a buddy

There’s a camaraderie from going through hard things together, and sharing a wet and cold run is the perfect way to spend time with a friend.

If you plan to run with a friend, you’re less likely to bail in bad conditions - it’s a great way to keep yourself (and each other) accountable. Just remember to take it easy in bad conditions - whether it’s low light or wet ground, nothing kills the vibe of a run quite like an accident or injury.

Winter Running Australia © Riley Wolff

06 Tip 6: Know when not to run

You know what? There are some times where you’re better off not running. When weather tips over from bad to dangerous, give yourself the day off. You don’t want to get caught in potentially damaging thunderstorms, flash flooding, or worse.

Rest is an essential part of running, so take advantage of the opportunity to put your feet up and relax. Better yet, jump online and find a pilates or mobility class you can do from your living room.

