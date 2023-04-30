Sergio Pérez of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30, 2023.
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
F1

F1 to 10: What happened at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sergio Pérez becomes the first driver to win multiple Grands Prix in Baku, with Oracle Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen making it a third 1-2 result for the team this year.
By Matthew Clayton
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

FIA Formula One World Championship

FIA Formula One World Championship is back in 2021 and promising to deliver with big action.

15 Tour Stops

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023

All of the action from the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Azerbaijan

Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez has forged a place in the top echelon of F1 racers through a combination of grit, tenacity and pace, along the way becoming Mexico’s most successful Formula One driver.

MexicoMexico

Max Verstappen

Born to be fast, the son of former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen is the youngest race-winner in F1 history.

NetherlandsNetherlands

Nyck de Vries

After rising through the single-seater ranks, Nyck de Vries is on a mission to race his way into Formula One’s history books with Scuderia AlphaTauri.

NetherlandsNetherlands

Yuki Tsunoda

Japan's newest F1 hero, Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has risen like a rocket through the ranks of formula racing.

JapanJapan

1. Azerbaijan in exactly 74* words

Oracle Red Bull Racing continued its unbeaten start to 2023, with Sergio 'Checo' Pérez leading home Max Verstappen in Azerbaijan as the team won the first four races of a season for the first time in its 19-year history. The team's third 1-2 result this season was emphatic, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing 21 seconds behind Pérez in third place to complete the Baku podium, denying Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso a fourth consecutive rostrum visit.
*2023 is the 74th season of the F1 world championship

2. The Azerbaijan GP in six pics

Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30, 2023.

That's four races, three 1-2 results for Red Bull in 2023

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Pérez of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30, 2023.

Pitting under safety car conditions handed Pérez the lead

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30, 2023.

Verstappen was unlucky with the timing of his pit stop

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Nyck de Vries of Scuderia AlphaTauri at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30, 2023.

De Vries' retirement turned the race on its head

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Pérez took P1 in a Sprint race for the first time on Saturday

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen was frustrated with Russell after they clashed in the Sprint

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Checo's two steps to the top step

Sergio Pérez of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30, 2023.

For the second time in three years, Pérez was king of the castle in Baku

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Pérez's second win in Azerbaijan – he previously won in Baku in 2021 – continued a golden run for Red Bull at the fearsome street track. His 2.1-second victory represents the team's third in succession at the circuit and his sixth career win.
With so little to choose between the Mexican and Verstappen this season, the race turned on a Lap 10 safety car caused by the retirement of Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Nyck De Vries. Verstappen pitted from the lead as yellow flags initially covered his fellow Dutchman's off, but Pérez was able to pit from second place as a safety car was soon called, leapfrogging Verstappen in the pit stop phase.
Verstappen had to pass Leclerc for a second time when racing resumed on Lap 14. Still, Pérez kept his lead above at least 1.5 seconds for the remaining 41 laps, strolling to his second victory this year after winning in Saudi Arabia in round two.
Pérez's second GP win in Baku came after he won Saturday's 17-lap Sprint race, too, with Verstappen finishing third behind Leclerc after battling with car damage from an early-race skirmish with Mercedes driver George Russell.

4. Tsunoda stays the course to score

Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30, 2023.

Tsunoda earned his world championship point the hard way

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Persistence paid off for AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda in Baku, the Japanese driver taking 10th for the final world championship point on the last lap when Alpine's Esteban Ocon made his sole pit stop of the race. It was just reward for Tsunoda – who also finished 10th in Australia last time out – after he qualified an outstanding eighth on Friday, AlphaTauri's upgrades for the second phase of the season unlocking some much-needed straight-line speed.
On the other side of the garage, De Vries' first F1 visit to Baku was more fraught; the Dutchman hit the Turn 3 barriers in qualifying to start last, had contact with Tsunoda on the first lap of the Saturday sprint, and then became one of two retirements in Sunday's Grand Prix proper when he clipped the Turn 5 wall and broke his front suspension, prompting the safety car that pushed Pérez into a lead he wouldn't relinquish.

5. The number you need to know

12 (years): Red Bull's second straight 1-2 result in Azerbaijan was the first time since Brazil 2010 and 2011, when Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber occupied the first two spots on the podium two years running, that the team has finished 1-2 at the same track in consecutive years.

6. The word from the paddock

It was very close between us … we both clipped the wall a few times. The way Max pushed me throughout the race was really hard, but we managed to keep it under control
Sergio Pérez

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' championship top 5

Position

Driver

Team

Points

Gap

1

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

93

-

2

Sergio Pérez

Oracle Red Bull Racing

87

-6

3

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

60

-33

4

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

48

-45

5

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

34

-59

Constructors' championship top 5

Position

Team

Points

Gap

1

Oracle Red Bull Racing

180

-

2

Aston Martin

87

-95

3

Mercedes

76

-104

4

Ferrari

62

-118

5

McLaren

14

-166

8. Away from the track

At 67 years old and an F1 team principal of nearly two decades, Franz Tost is a champion trainer and an all-round force of nature. Hear from the Scuderia AlphaTauri team boss in Season 2, Episode 6 of the 'Why I Run' podcast and discover his three non-negotiables for better physical and mental health.

9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?

Round 5 in Miami, May 5-7
Circuit name/location: Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens
Length/laps: 5.412km, 57 laps
Grands Prix held/debut: 1, 2022
Most successful driver: Max Verstappen (one win)
Most successful team: Red Bull Racing (one win)
2022 podium: 1st: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), 2nd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 3rd: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

10. Inside the wide world of Red Bull Motorsports

Austin Jones at the finish line of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE on March 3, 2023.

Two-time Dakar Rally winner Austin Jones

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Get to know American Austin 'AJ' Jones, the 27-year-old who looks set to be among the leading candidates to dominate off-road racing in the near future - back-to-back Dakar Rally victories will do wonders for your reputation...

Part of this story

FIA Formula One World Championship

FIA Formula One World Championship is back in 2021 and promising to deliver with big action.

15 Tour Stops

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023

All of the action from the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Azerbaijan

Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez has forged a place in the top echelon of F1 racers through a combination of grit, tenacity and pace, along the way becoming Mexico’s most successful Formula One driver.

MexicoMexico

Max Verstappen

Born to be fast, the son of former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen is the youngest race-winner in F1 history.

NetherlandsNetherlands

Nyck de Vries

After rising through the single-seater ranks, Nyck de Vries is on a mission to race his way into Formula One’s history books with Scuderia AlphaTauri.

NetherlandsNetherlands

Yuki Tsunoda

Japan's newest F1 hero, Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has risen like a rocket through the ranks of formula racing.

JapanJapan
F1
Red Bull Motorsports
Formula Racing