The music that made me with B Wise

Last month saw B Wise release jamie, his sophomore album. The record, which takes its title from the South-West Sydney rapper's own childhood nickname, is a candid and introspective look at his personal life and inner world.

Sonically, the album spans everything from R&B to baile funk, pop and rap; some songs are full of bouncing 808s and washy cords while others feature guest appearances from friends like Sydney drillers OneFour. So what music influenced B Wise's approach? To find out, we asked him to tell us about the ten albums that shaped him as an artist.

Kendrick Lamar -- Good Kid, M.A.A.D City

This album was super relatable to my own story. Where and how I grew up, in the south-west suburbs of Sydney, you can be exposed to a lot. I wasn’t the perfect kid, I was a bit of a menace, but there was far more worse going on around me that made me look like a choir boy. My family kept us driven on school and sports or hobbies, like music. I then used that skill to hone in on our collective stories.

2Pac -- All Eyez On Me

My first rap album. From track one, ‘Ambitionz Az a Ridah’, I was locked in for life. Pac had already passed when I started listening to him but as I grew older, I could identify most with his tales and his journey as a man.

Outkast -- Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

The perfect blend of rap bravado and R&B soul elements with so many dope visuals outside of the box to match. This had a huge impact on my music influence and is definitely my preference in sounds. They say Drake made it possible for rap/singing to shine but I always gotta go back to this album like, “Are we sure, guys?”.

2Pac -- Me Against The World

I was in a dark place as a teen listening to this. The raw emotion and pain on this record helped me through so many feelings at the time. You could say I intentionally channeled these feelings and Pac on my latest release ‘Black Visionary’.

Erykah Badu -- Baduizm

This record spoke to the softer side of my soul. My appreciation for jazz and real R&B were fed when I first heard this. I guess when I think about it, I really try to sing and use melodics where possible as sometimes, the art of rapping doesn’t hit the feeling I’m trying to capture.

Drake -- Take Care

My fav Drizzy album, still. I remember being in my old Mitsubishi Lancer, just got my Ps and I’d just driiiive to this and be inspired to write and really lift my game with music.

PartyNextDoor -- PartyNextDoor

Every thing I said above applies! Hah, this would just follow Drake in the CD changer (omg, remember them?).

Bob Marley -- Legend Remixed

My Dad was a big Marley fan, so I remember going through his records and putting it on one evening. It was New Year's Eve and I was on my own one year so this made me feel close to my family who were away and I couldn’t follow. Bob always made music of hope and love, pretty different to what's popular in rap today. So I’ve always felt it important to try to incorporate hope and light, in songs like ‘The Key’ or on my new record ‘Ezinna’.

The Notorious B.I.G. -- Life After Death

Lyricism and beats at it’s finest. I grew an appreciation for lyrics and real gritty shit after this album.

Kurupt -- Space Boogie: Smoke Oddessey

Again, lyrics, real gangsta shit with a fire DVD documentary to follow. Kurupt is still hands down one of my top 5 MCs. He was so fierce and competitive on anything he touched and I took a lot of that away into my own early career coming out the gate.

