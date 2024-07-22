Badminton: the ultimate guide to the rules of the sport

Service, smash, fouls... Like all racket sports, badminton has its own rules. Sometimes a little indigestible, they were nevertheless created to be respected. So, if you want to get closer to the exploits of Jonathan Christie, or if you just want to laze around watching badminton on TV, this guide is for you.

01 The origins of badminton

Inherited from the Indian racket game 'Poona', badminton first appeared in England in the 19th century in the town of the same name. What was initially played with a light ball evolved into a more technical sport. The ball became a shuttlecock, and Poona became Badminton.

First formalised in Bath in 1873, the rules laid the foundations for the sport as we know it today, with clear guidelines for the court, serves and scoring. Over time, they have evolved to meet the demands of international competition. And that's where it gets complicated.

We've laid the foundations, but now let's get down to the nitty-gritty, with the actual rules of the sport.

Badminton, a sport of Indian origin © RedBull

02 The basic rules of badminton

Description and dimensions of the court

A badminton court is 13.40 m long and 6.10 m wide, including the side and back lanes. Your aim? Drop the shuttlecock on the opponent's court within these limits. It's a pretty simple principle on paper, but wait until you know all the rules before you know for sure. Good to know: in singles or doubles, the playing surface varies. A bit like in tennis, the side lanes are not used in singles, whereas they come into play in doubles matches.

Points and sets

In doubles or singles, a badminton match is played in 2 winning sets of 21 points, with no time limit. If the opponents are tied at 20-20, a two-point difference is needed to break the tie. At 29-29, the side that scores the 30th point wins the set.

Are these rules clear? So much the better. Spoiler alert: it's not over yet. They're everywhere, and the badminton serve is no exception.

Doubles badminton © RedBull

03 The badminton serve

The serve is THE shot of a rally, the one that comes first, the one that will determine the rest of the point. So, of course, it's important. But, as always, it's full of little rules that are often overlooked. Here's a closer look at the badminton serve:

Service rules for singles

With their feet firmly planted on the ground, the server must also be careful to hit the shuttlecock below the waist. The shuttlecock must land within the receiver's service area to be considered valid.

For the first point of the set, and whenever the score is even, the serve is made from the right-hand side of the court to the right-hand side of the receiver's court. When the score is odd, it's the other way round: the server moves to the left and hits the shuttlecock into the receiver's left-hand zone. If he wins the rally, he serves into the opposite zone, the right. If, on the other hand, the receiver wins the point, he takes the serve. Simple, isn't it? (No).

Rules for serving doubles

Based on the same principle as above, the serve must also be diagonal, but the service areas are shorter and wider (the side lane counts, but not the back lane). The two players from each team position themselves in their respective zones, and the service rotation passes from one to the other.

Penalties for serving

Warning: missing the shuttlecock, hitting it above the waist or sending it out of bounds will give your opponent a point. That's a lot, isn't it? What's more, it would be a shame to lose if you hit the ball out of bounds... Anyway.

If your feet don't respect the positioning rules, that's also a faulty serve and you'll lose the point. In short: play by the rules or get ready to be presented with a mountain of gifts!

So what happens during the match? What are the rules of play?

04 How the game is played

Now that everyone knows the rules, let's get the game under way!

Pre-match

To determine which player or team will start, a coin or shuttlecock is tossed. The lucky player has the choice of serving or receiving, as well as the side of the court on which he or she prefers to start.

Half-court changes and interruptions

At the end of each set, the players change half-courts. They also do so in the third set, when the score of 11 points is reached by one of the players or one of the teams.

Basic shots and their rules

In badminton, it is essential to master basic shots such as the smash (a powerful, fast attacking shot), the lob (to send the shuttlecock high and far back into the opponent's court, so that the opponent is really hindered) and the bunt (a delicate shot to place the shuttlecock close to the opponent's net). In this type of sport, agility will be your best friend, and if you're worried about not getting away with it, we've already got you covered: follow our advice on how to be deft and light .

A smash during the Red Bull Battle of rackets © RedBull

05 Badminton mistakes

To err is human, and in badminton, as in all sports, mistakes can happen. To avoid giving points to your opponent as much as possible, here is a list of all the mistakes that can be made:

When the shuttlecock is sent out of bounds (a basic rule, after all). A shuttlecock that falls on the line is OK.

When it goes through or under the net, or doesn't go through at all (cheaters, we see you).

When it touches a player's body or clothing

When it is hit twice in a row by the same player or by his partner in the case of team play

When the player touches the net or the post with his racket, clothes or body

When a player distracts another player (there are other ways of winning, let's see).

06 The main competitions and their particularities

Now that you've mastered all the rules to perfection (or close to it), it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty (don't worry, it works in front of the TV too).

Specific rules for major competitions

Generally speaking, the rules of badminton are the same for clubs as they are for competitions. There is one notable difference, however: in competition, there is no rule about putting the shuttlecock on the net to draw lots. The neutrality of the room does the work.

Different tournament formats

Badminton tournaments come in different formats: singles, doubles and mixed. There's something for amateurs and professionals alike, with competitions to suit every level. So don't panic, there's no risk of running into Jonathan Christie at the annual Brie-Comte-Robert tournament.

Badminton for 3? Yes, it's possible © RedBull

Ready to get out there?

Now you're ready to take to the courts and trade with your champa cap... your steering wheel, sorry. Or you can always watch badminton on TV, but this time you'll understand all the rules. And you can show off.

