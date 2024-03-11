1. Bahrain in exactly 75 words*

Max Verstappen began his Formula One world championship defence in imperious style. The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver starting from pole and leading every lap to win the 20th Bahrain Grand Prix in the first race of the team’s 20th season. Team-mate Sergio Pérez came from fifth on the grid to finish a strong second, repeating the team’s 1-2 result from the season-opener last year, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz rounding out the podium in third.

* 2024 is the 75th season of the F1 world championship

2. The Bahrain GP in six pics

Verstappen covered off Leclerc at the start and sprinted away © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Performance engineer Tom Hart joined Pérez and Verstappen on the podium © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Pérez had enough pace in hand to prevent Sainz from stealing second © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen took his 33rd F1 pole, and his second in succession in Bahrain © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool A Turn 1 deficit left Pérez back in fifth after qualifying © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool 2023 team-mates Ricciardo and Tsunoda stepped out for Visa Cash App RB © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Superb start for the reigning champs

New year, familiar pose: Verstappen won his eighth straight race © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit painted a rosy picture for Red Bull, which was expected to pick up where it left off after a record-breaking 2023 season for the first race of the new campaign.

Verstappen’s practice pace didn’t stand out ahead of qualifying at an unusually cold and windy Sakhir, but the reigning world champion struck when it counted, denying Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to take pole by 0.228s and then nailing the run to the first corner on Saturday to maintain his advantage.

With Leclerc struggling with braking issues and a clear track ahead of him, Verstappen simply took off, his 55th career win coming after he led all 57 laps. His advantage when he properly pushed – his fastest lap of the race on Lap 39 (1m 32.608s) was 1.4s faster than anything another rival could manage – underlined his dominance on a night where he won his eighth consecutive race dating back to last season.

Pérez had a tougher road to traverse after he admitted a mistake at Turn 1 on his final lap in qualifying left him in fifth on the grid, but the Mexican made amends almost immediately in the race when he jumped to third place within the first seven laps.

Third became second when he cleared the Mercedes of George Russell on Lap 14, and while Pérez had to be mindful of a fast-closing Sainz in the closing stages, he had enough of a buffer to secure his best result since last year’s Italian Grand Prix, 10 races ago.

It was Pérez’s third podium in the Bahrain GP – his first career win came at the one-off Sakhir Grand Prix on a different track layout at the same venue in 2020 – and ensured the team took a maximum of 44 points away from the season-opener for the second year running.

4. New name, but no points for Ricciardo and Tsunoda

Ricciardo just ran out of laps to overhaul Magnussen © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The newly-named Visa Cash App RB team came to Bahrain with high hopes of scoring points after Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda had promising pre-season build-ups at the same circuit a week earlier, but fell short with Ricciardo finishing 13th and Tsunoda 14th after 57 laps.

Tsunoda fared better of the two in qualifying, starting 11th to Ricciardo’s 14th, and had Ricciardo’s measure for the majority of the race before the Australian fitted soft-compound Pirelli tyres for the final stint of the race after his second pit stop on Lap 35, his pace advantage obvious as he hunted down on his team-mate in the latter stages.

The team asked Tsunoda to move aside to give Ricciardo a chance to attack Kevin Magnussen (Haas) for 12th, but the Danish driver held on by six-tenths of a second at the chequered flag, the two RB entries split by just half a second after an hour and a half of racing.

5. The number you need to know

114: Oracle Red Bull Racing’s 114th F1 victory sees the team draw level with Williams for the fourth-most wins by a team in the sport’s history; only Ferrari (243), Mercedes (183) and McLaren (125) have won more.

6. The word from the paddock

Today went even better than expected. The car was really nice to drive on every [tyre] compound, and I think we had a lot of pace, it was super enjoyable to drive today Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' Championship top 5

Position Driver Team Points Gap 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 26 - 2 Sergio Pérez Oracle Red Bull Racing 18 -8 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 15 -11 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12 -14 5 George Russell Mercedes 10 -16

Constructors' Championship top 5

Position Team Points Gap 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 44 - 2 Ferrari 27 -17 3 Mercedes 16 -28 4 McLaren 12 -32 5 Aston Martin 3 -41

8. Away from the track

We say ‘away from the track’, which is only partially true – but we couldn't resist sharing what happened when Shaggy, aka Ralph Hogenbirk of the Dutch Drone Gods , did what sounded impossible - using his custom-built Red Bull Drone 1 to track Oracle Red Bull Racing's RB20 car for an entire lap of Silverstone in England.

Shaggy himself is no stranger to fast drones – he's a staple in the Drone Racing League and has filmed the frantic and frenetic Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo downhill - but this was an entirely new challenge. Keeping up with Max Verstappen is no mean feat, and the world champion was impressed. "This could change how people watch Formula One," Verstappen said - and he's not wrong.

Watch the incredible flight of Red Bull Drone 1 - maximum speed 350km/h - around the track in the video below.

12 min World’s fastest filming drone chases Max Verstappen Fast laps like you've never seen before – take flight with a drone that matches F1 car speeds of 300kph-plus.

9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?

Round 2 (Saudi Arabia), March 7-9

Circuit name/location: Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

Length/laps: 6.174km, 50 laps

Grands Prix held/debut: 3, 2021

Most successful driver: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez (one win apiece)

Most successful team: Oracle Red Bull Racing (two wins)

2023 race recap : 1st: Sergio Pérez (Oracle Red Bull Racing), 2nd: Max Verstappen (Oracle Red Bull Racing), 3rd: Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

