Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Guide: Classes, Training Paths, Tips and Tricks

Battlefield returns to the screen with a bang: The new spin-off, Battlefield 6, marks the best instalment in the series for many years . The shooter impresses with bombastic gameplay, destructible environments and a gripping multiplayer. To give you an advantage right from the start, get the best tips and tricks in the Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Guide .

01 Understanding classes, roles and training paths

Battlefield 6 brings back the iconic class system. Four classes await you in the game, which differ in terms of their abilities, equipment and specialisations: Assault Soldier, Engineer, Supply and Recon . Each of these classes has access to a primary weapon, a secondary weapon, two gadgets and a throwing object.

In addition, each class has three abilities that make it unique - and are not available to other classes. There is also further customisation with the training paths : each class can choose between two paths, which provide you with passive buffs and active abilities and are very different from each other.

To be successful in Battlefield 6 multiplayer, it is important to understand the classes, their roles and the training paths.

Assault Soldier - The assault class

In Battlefield 6, the Assault Soldier is the classic all-rounder who fights on the front line. It is particularly strong with assault rifles, has an optional shotgun and comes with an adrenaline injector that increases movement speed and strengthens resistance.

The class benefits from the following effects and gadgets:

Adrenaline Injector (Signature Gadget): Temporarily increases sprint speed, reduces damage from explosions and incendiary ammunition and provides resistance to blinding and stun grenades.

Mission Focus (Signature Trait): Faster progress on mission objectives, including arming and disarming M-COMs. Shorter cooldown for the combat state, so squad members can rejoin you sooner.

Assault Rifles (Signature Weapon): Faster weapon deployment and faster firing after sprinting.

Engineer - Best choice against vehicles

The Pioneer in Battlefield 6 is the best choice when it comes to taking out enemy vehicles or aircraft. He has a repair tool to heal his own vehicles, as well as a rocket launcher and optional mines. In combat, the Pioneer relies primarily on MPs.

Class-specific effects and gadgets:

Repair Tool (Signature Gadget): Used to repair the team's vehicles and equipment. It can also be used to damage enemy vehicles and equipment.

Mechanised Infantry (Signature Trait): Suffers less blast damage near friendly vehicles and prevents them from being occupied by enemies.

MPs (Signature Weapon): Improved control when firing from the hip.

Supply - Healer and support for the team

The Supply class in Battlefield 6 is the classic Supporter. It not only comes with a defibrillator to revive teammates more quickly, but also supplies ammunition. The Supporter is particularly good with light machine guns (LMGs).

Class-specific effects and gadgets:

Replenishment (Signature Gadget): A placeable pouch that supplies nearby allies with ammunition, equipment and health.

Squad Supply (Signature Trait): Squad members can interact with you to gain health and ammo.

LMGs (Signature Weapon): Faster targeting (Aim Down Sights) and no movement speed penalty when sprinting with LMGs.

Scout - Sniper and Surveillance Specialist

The Scout uncovers enemy players and provides an overview of the battlefield. With his signature weapon, the sniper rifle, he becomes a serious opponent at long range.

Class-specific effects and gadgets:

Motion sensor (signature gadget): A placeable device that detects the position of moving enemy soldiers, vehicles and equipment in the vicinity and displays them on allied mini-maps.

Targeting (Signature trait): Targeting enemies in aiming mode (ADS) marks them as "spotted" for your team, making them recognisable to all.

Sniper Rifle (Signature Weapon): Reduced weapon movement (wobble), faster reload between shots and better breath control for more stable aiming.

02 Unlock training paths

Each class has two possible Training Paths, which you can choose between before a round. Over the course of a round, you level up in your chosen path, unlocking passive bonuses that culminate in a powerful ability at the end.

The progression of a training path is divided into four levels (levels 0 to 3), which are associated with various bonuses:

Level 0: Immediate passive bonus when you choose the path.

Level 1 & 2: Stronger passive bonuses that are earned by winning points, team play or object-related actions.

Level 3: A one-time use, strong activatable ability. After using it, you fall back to level 2 and have to unlock level 3 again.

How do you unlock a training path? The first training path of each class is available to you from the start. To unlock the second training path, you must reach rank 20 and complete the respective two-tiered class assignments, which vary greatly from class to class.

Unlock the "Frontline" training path for the Assault Soldier class

As soon as you have reached rank 20, you can complete the class assignment "Assault 2" after you have already completed the first task "Assault 1". Specifically, you must complete the following steps:

Assault 1:

Score 10,000 points while playing as the Assault class

Perform 30 kills while the adrenaline injector is active

Assault 2:

Spawn squadmates via a Deploy Beacon (you unlock this by completing Assault 1)

Score kills or assists against stunned opponents

Unlock the Pioneer's "Combat Engineer" training path

To unlock the Combat Engineer, you must also reach level 20 to gain access to the required tasks.

Pioneer:

Repair vehicles for a total of 2,000 HP

Score 10,000 points while playing as the Pioneer class

Pioneer 2:

Deal 5,000 damage to ground vehicles with rocket launchers

Deal 2,000 damage to ground vehicles with anti-tank mines

Tip: The Pioneer tasks are easiest to complete in Conquest mode, as most maps there offer a lot of vehicles.

Support: Unlock the "Fire Support" training path

The same pattern applies to the Support class: Reach player rank 20, then complete the associated tasks to obtain the second training path, Fire Support.

Support 1:

Heal teammates for 5,000 HP

Score 10,000 points while playing the Support class

Support 2:

Perform 200 revives as a support player

Use the deployable cover 25 times

Recon: Unlock the "Special Operations" training path - Here's how

The second training path of the Recon class, Spec Ops, is unlocked after reaching level 20 and completing the two-stage class tasks.

Recon 1:

Mark 250 enemies in target areas with Recon gadgets

Score 10,000 points while playing as a scout

Recon 2:

Score 50 headshots from over 150 metres away with a sniper rifle

Tip: The reconnaissance drone is particularly recommended for completing task 1, as it can hover over mission targets and mark enemies.

03 Teamplay and coordination in Battlefield 6

Teamplay and coordination are crucial for success in multiplayer! Battlefield 6 is all about massive battles with up to 64 players. In some game modes, the aim is to complete several objectives on a map.

It is crucial to coordinate with your squad and attack a specific target together. Attacks can be coordinated either via voice chat or using the ping system, for example to launch flanking attacks or concentrate fire on a specific target.

In Battlefield 6, nothing works without team play. Coordinate each of your actions with your squad or team to increase your chances of victory.

04 Mark opponents - always

Battlefield 6 comes with an excellent way to mark opponents for your squad. By pressing the "Q" key on the keyboard or "L1/LB" on the controller, enemy targets can be highlighted with a red symbol, which is displayed to your entire team on the screen and on the minimap. Use this feature extensively to increase your chances in battle.

05 Assemble your weapon correctly

Battlefield 6 offers a huge selection of equipment and weapons to get you started in multiplayer. Weapons in particular can be heavily modified with unlockable attachments, which change their values in four categories:

Hip fire: Accuracy when aiming without the weapon attached

Precision: Accuracy when aiming through the sights

Control: Handling

Mobility: manoeuvrability and speed

In Battlefield 6, many weapons, especially fast-firing assault rifles and submachine guns, have a noticeable recoil. To counteract this, it is worth using underbarrel attachments such as a grip or, in the case of LMGs and sniper rifles, a bipod.

Important to know: Every attachment and every modification costs points. In Battlefield 6, you have a total of 100 points available for modifying a weapon.

Try out different weapon attachments, sights, magazines or ammunition types. The best place to do this is the shooting range, where you can test your modifications directly and at your leisure. Once you have found your preferred settings, you can save them as favourites and use them with all four classes if you like.

06 Wait for help

Every class in Battlefield 6 is able to revive teammates - but it's much quicker with the Supporter thanks to the defibrillator. If you die in multiplayer (and this will often be the case with the fast-paced gameplay), it's worth waiting for help.

Waiting for teammates to revive you also ensures that the team does not lose any tickets, which would have a negative impact on the progress of a round.

However, it is important to weigh up whether it is worth waiting: if your location is far away from important mission objectives or you are surrounded by enemies, it makes more sense to respawn yourself. Otherwise, in most cases it is worth waiting for help and pressing the "Request Resurrection" button.

07 Level up faster: Use the XP boosters

Somewhat hidden in the Battlefield 6 menu is a very practical function that allows you to level up faster and unlock new weapons, items and modifications.

At the top right of the main menu you will find an option called "XP Boost". Here you can activate various bonuses and modifiers that increase your experience gain. Either for a certain period of time or for performing certain actions within a round, such as reviving or completing objectives.

Especially for the release of Battlefield 6, it is worth activating these XP boosters and modifiers before a new round in order to level up faster and gain an advantage.

