Battlefield 6 REDSEC guide: Everything you need to win the battle royale

On October 28, Battlefield 6 added a new string to its bow: a free-to-play battle-royale mode. If you’re looking to get comfortable with REDSEC, here are some invaluable tips to help you along the way.

Battlefield’s battle royale, REDSEC (short for Redacted Sector), drops 100 players onto a sprawling map reminiscent of the Los Angeles outskirts. In this free-to-play mode, squads of two or four (for now) must fight to be the last team standing. The goal might sound simple, but with so many players and a wealth of content - side missions, gadgets, class perks and more - there’s plenty to learn. Here’s a rundown of the essentials, along with advice to help you compete with the best.

01 The REDSEC principle

As in most battle royales, you begin aboard a transport plane before parachuting onto the map. Once on the ground, armed only with a pistol, you’ll need to scavenge weapons, survive against rival squads and complete missions to earn stronger gear, gadgets and bonuses.

If you cross paths with someone who’s clearly spent 1,000 hours in the mode, don’t panic: early in the match you can redeploy after just a few seconds. Be aware, though, that this option disappears after a few minutes. As the match progresses, a ring of fire closes in on the map, shrinking the playable area. Unlike other battle royales, you should avoid stepping into this zone at all - it will down you instantly.

In true Battlefield fashion, vehicles play a major role: tanks, transport helicopters, jeeps, even golf carts. Classes, perks and gadgets all carry over into the mode as well.

02 Tips for getting started with REDSEC

Golf, but you make your own bunkers © Electronic Arts/DICE

Loot

If you need quick loot, keep an eye out for ambulances, military trucks and orange vans - all can be opened for supplies.

Want to crack open a safe? Engineers can melt through them using their blowtorches.

To upgrade a weapon, locate an upgrade chest, open your inventory and select the weapon you want to improve. From there, choose from options such as reduced recoil, better range or a new optic.

The classes

No engineer leaves home without an RPG © Electronic Arts/DICE

Each class offers distinct strengths and limitations:

Assault : High damage output, but no tools for long-term healing or ammo recovery.

Engineer : Can open special chests and deal with vehicles, but has lower firepower.

Support : Can instantly revive team-mates, though lacks heavy offensive punch.

Scout : Excellent for spotting enemies and dealing with campers, but vulnerable up close.

The scout drone is especially powerful in this mode, just as it is in classic Battlefield 6. Once upgraded, it can drop grenades on enemies in addition to constantly spotting them - extremely useful.

Don’t forget to monitor your class bonuses. These improve over time during the match and can be the difference between victory and defeat.

03 Gameplay

Welcome to Los Angeles © Electronic Arts/DICE

Even without an RPG or other anti-vehicle tool, you can still sabotage an armoured vehicle by approaching it and interacting. Your character will automatically plant a thermite charge on the tank.

If you can spare the time, finish downed enemies with a melee finisher. Doing so briefly marks the remaining members of their squad on your map.

Keep an eye on the sky, especially when your squad calls in crates. If one falls on you, you won’t be revivable.

To respawn fallen allies, head to a deployment station and stay within the green circle.

Vehicles

Tanks come as standard © DICE/Electronic Arts

If you want access to a tank, you’ll need to complete a gold-tier mission. The reward drop will include a magnetic key. Then, locate one of the large grey deployment trucks and interact with it at the rear. Be warned: the lorry takes a while to open and makes a lot of noise - expect company.

Once you’re in the tank, make for repair stations whenever possible. Tanks deal huge damage but can quickly become overwhelmed by multiple engineers.

The map

If you’re used to strolling into the zone at your own pace in other battle royales, you’ll have a rude awakening here: the “ring of fire”, beloved by Johnny Cash, knocks you down almost instantly. You can’t simply heal through it.

Several structures are fully destructible. You can bring down the crane or even the central skyscraper. Shoot rockets at the crane’s cement counterweight to topple it. For the skyscraper, place C4 on the supporting pillars - perfect for flushing out squads camping on the roof.

The big yellow launch towers can fling you across the map. They’re the quickest way to rotate between zones.

The missions

The portable shield is very handy © DICE/Electronic Arts

From the map screen, you can select which mission to pursue if multiple are available. Completing these can quickly earn you a custom rifle drop - essentially your weapons from classic Battlefield 6.

You can also take “counter-missions”, which usually involve hunting another player. The rewards are often generous.

To complete decryption missions, move slowly or stay completely still. The gauge will fill automatically - and much faster.

All that’s left is to deploy your best parachute, dive into the chaos and let the bullets fly - ideally while blasting California Love at full volume.