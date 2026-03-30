Rev up and win big in Battlefield 6 REDSEC's Red Bull Supermoto Gauntlet

Hit the dirt in Battlefield REDSEC and rev up your engine to be in with the chance of earning some wicked in-game items, as a brand-new Red Bull-themed game mode hits for a limited time only.

Red Bull Supermoto Gauntlet launches in Battlefield REDSEC from March 31 to April 14, 2026, and pits you and seven other competitors into a three-round dirt bike race to the finish, where only one will emerge as the winner.

Hop onto your dirt bike and weave your way through courses on the Tech Campus, Golf Course and Area 22B, hitting checkpoints along the way and picking up points – where the two lowest point scorers will then be eliminated after each round. The final round sees four players compete, with all to play for, and the first across the line will take the top prize.

From exclusive Red Bull player stickers to card backgrounds, dogtags and parachutes, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs from completing nine challenges.

01 What is Battlefield 6 REDSEC Red Bull Supermoto Gauntlet?

Red Bull Supermoto Gauntlet is a time-exclusive event in Battlefield REDSEC where you'll be racing against seven other players on dirt bikes across three different courses to compete for in-game rewards.

02 When is Battlefield 6 REDSEC Red Bull Supermoto Gauntlet taking place?

Exclusive in-game items will be on offer © Electronic Arts

The event kicks off on March 31 and will conclude on April 14.

03 Will we be able to use any equipment or weapons?

The game mode is a sole test of your driving and racing skills, meaning no equipment or melee weapons will be available to use. Players can't take damage from enemy players or vehicles. However, vehicles can incur minor destruction from the environment or other player vehicles.

04 What's the race format?

The first round will be eight players, with the top six moving forward. The two lowest point-scoring players are eliminated. The second round will then be six players, with the top four moving forward to the final round. The third and final round will be four players competing for the top spot, with the remaining players losing and placing in points order.

05 What rewards will be available?

A series of player stickers, dogtags, player card backgrounds and parachutes will be up for grabs – each obtainable after finishing a specific challenge. Keep your eyes peeled on exact requirements and tips on how to grab these in-game items.