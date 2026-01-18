Battlefield 6 Season 2: All you need to know on its release, maps and more

Battlefield 6 Season 2 starts soon, with the next major content phase for the hottest shooter at the moment fast approaching. But how and when exactly will it continue? After the launch of Season 1 at the end of October 2025 with a range of maps, weapons, modes and the surprising introduction of the free Battle Royale spin-off REDSEC , the second season is now underway. Here, we summarise all the confirmed details, dates, content and structure of Season 2 to keep you up-to-date all that's happening.

01

It's official, Battlefield 6 Season 2 will launch on February 17. Originally, Season 2 was expected to launch in January, but developer Battlefield Studios and publisher Electronic Arts have postponed the launch to bring out new content for Season 1 first and implement further quality improvements based on community feedback.

Get ready because Battlefield 6 Season 2 will be released on February 17 © Electronic Arts

The current season will continue to run until the release of Season 2 and it will be expanded with new challenges, bonus rewards and additional content to bridge the waiting time. Here's what's coming:

Season 1 expansion update for Battlefield 6 and REDSEC on January 20.

New Frostfire bonus path on January 27 with weapon pack, bonus skins, XP boosts and more.

Valentine's Day login rewards, double XP weekends and more planned.

Launch of Battlefield 6 Season 2 on February 17.

Battlefield 6 Season 2 will then be available as a free update on all platforms on which the game is available: PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

02 The structure of Battlefield 6 Season 2

Season 2 of Battlefield 6 will be released in several phases and will also include a Battle Pass. The development team hasn't yet revealed any specific details about how Battlefield 6 Season 2 will be structured, but we can predict the structure based on how Season 1 was structured and be adapted accordingly for the new season.

Like many live service shooters, Battlefield 6 relies on a battle pass system. The pass for new unlocks is usually divided into weekly sections and reward levels that players can unlock through gameplay, challenges and XP gains.

The Battle Pass from Battlefield 6 Season 1 © Electronic Arts

The Battle Pass includes 100 tiers that offer cosmetic items, weapon skins, XP boosters and more.

In Season 1, there were several individual reward paths, as well as additional premium content available with the purchase of the pass or higher-value editions (e.g. Phantom Edition).

A new Battle Pass release is also expected for Season 2, this time with its own themed progression levels, challenges and rewards that differ from the previous content, possibly including new skins, gadgets and maybe even weapons.

03 Phases and content drops in Season 2

In Season 1 of Battlefield, content was typically rolled out over several weeks or phases. The development team wanted to ensure that the hit shooter always felt new and fresh, and that players could regularly discover new content. This included:

New maps (e.g. Blackwell Fields).

New weapons and gadgets.

Additional game modes.

Themed story elements and time-limited events.

Season 2 of Battlefield 6 is likely to follow a similar multi-phase model, where not all content is unlocked at once, but added over weeks through regular updates that keep the action on the battlefields fresh.

04 What's coming in Battlefield 6 Season 2?

It's not yet clear what new game content Battlefield 6 Season 2 will bring, but the teaser video shows green gas accompanied by the sound of heavy breathing under a gas mask.

This suggests that the second season could feature some kind of poison gas. Fans of the series are already familiar with a similar gadget from Battlefield 1. Season 2 is therefore likely to include features such as a mask system and limited visibility due to escaping gas.

We're always happy to getnew skins and content © Electronic Arts

What other new features there will be remains to be seen. According to a recent leak, the second season of Battlefield 6 could also bring a new helicopter in the shape of the AH-6 Little Bird. There's also talk of several new grenade launchers and a fresh impact grenade.

Battlefield Studios is expected to officially reveal which new maps, weapons, features and content Battlefield 6 Season 2 will bring at the end of January or very beginning of February.