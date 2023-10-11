Get ready for an electrifying experience as the Red Bull BC One World Final returns for its 20th edition to Paris, France, amid the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop .

Here we look back at ten iconic firsts as the top b-boys and b-girls get ready to take breaking to new heights. Who will make history this year at Stade Roland-Garros?

01 The first Red Bull BC One – 2004

If we're going to talk about firsts, we have to start with the first ever Red Bull BC One World Final event that went down in Biel, Switzerland, in 2004.

Rapper and Beat boxer, Rahzel, was the first host on the BC One mic on the iconic stage, while B-Boys Benny, Lamine, George, Tuff Kid and B-Girl Asia-One were the first judges to choose the winners of each battle.

DJ Supreme, from the UK, was the first DJ to spin for the BC One World Finals and B-Boy Omar, from the USA, was the first ever Red Bull BC One champion.

“It was a surreal feeling," says B-Boy Omar. "Obviously, you never get into anything competitive with the attitude that you want to lose. But I was with a good friend, Ronnie, and we were both from the United States but on opposite brackets. We both felt that this is a culture that started in the United States, and we were in a one-of-a-kind international competition, so we had to win. As good friends, I think either of us would’ve been happy with the other winning. Lo and behold, we both made it to the finals, and I ended up winning. At that moment I was naive to what Red Bull BC One would end up becoming on the international stage and how big this thing would get.”

02 The first breaker to win the Red Bull BC One World Final twice – 2009

Lilou was victorious at the 2005 Red Bull BC One World Final © Martha Cooper/Red Bull Content Pool

With the top breakers from all around the world invited to compete each year, it's definitely not easy to win a Red Bull BC One World Final, and only four b-boys and one b-girl have ever won it twice in the event's history.

The first breaker to win the BC One World Finals twice was BC One All-Star, Lilou, who won it for the first time in 2005, in Berlin, Germany, and then won it again four years later in New York City, in USA.

B-Boy's Hong 10, Menno, Victor and Kastet followed in Lilou's footsteps and won a Red Bull BC One World Final multiple times.

When asked how he did it, Lilou says, "You can always find someone better than you when it comes to tricks. But in my head, if we talk about my strategy, my mentality, my delivery, no one can be better than me. This is how I think and how I win.”

03 The first breaker to win the Red Bull BC One World Final in his home country – 2013

Hong 10 wins BC One 2013 in Seoul © SonStar/Red Bull Content Pool

Hong 10 became the first breaker to win Red Bull BC One in his home country when he won it in South Korea in 2013. That was also the year that he won Red Bull BC One for the second time.

After Hong 10 did it, Issei, Victor and Menno also won Red Bull BC One titles in their home countries, with Issei winning in Japan in 2016, and Menno winning in Holland in 2017. Lastly, Victor clocked his second Red Bull BC One victory in 2022 in New York City.

04 The first b-girl to win a Red Bull BC One Cypher – 2015

B-Girl Queen Mary from Bulgaria © Nika Kramer/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2015, B-Girl Queen Mary won the Bulgarian Red Bull BC One Cypher, becoming the first b-girl to win a Red Bull BC One Cypher, way before the introduction of the b-girl category.

05 The first b-boy to win the Last Chance Cypher – 2016

Leony won the Last Chance Cypher in Nagoya © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2016, Red Bull BC One introduced the Last Chance Cypher, where every cypher winner from around the world competed at the World Final for one open spot in the top 16 competition.

B-Boy Leony, from Brazil, was the first Last Chance Cypher winner in 2016. He came back to win it again the following year and was invited as a wildcard in 2018.

"I have many best moments from breaking, but when I won the Last Chance Cypher, in Japan, it was the best moment in my life," he says. "That moment opened the doors to the world for me." Leony proudly states.

06 The first b-girl to be invited to the Red Bull BC One World Final – 2017

5 min Kill vs Ayumi – Round of 16 Top b-boys – and a b-girl – compete in a one-to-one battle to make it to the next round.

In 2017, after establishing herself as one of the best breakers on the planet, Japanese B-Girl, Ayumi, from Body Carnival crew, became the first B-Girl to be invited to compete at the BC One World Finals.

Even though she lost in the first round to B-Boy Kill, from South Korea, it was a close battle and she showed everyone that B-Girls belonged on the BC One stage.

07 The first Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Final – 2018

Ami was the winner of the first ever Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Final © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2018, after 14 years of Red Bull BC One events, the first Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Finals was introduced.

B-Girl JK-47, from Canada, was the first b-girl to qualify for the World Final, winning the Texas B-Girl Cypher. Red Bull BC One All Star, B-Girl Ami, was the first b-girl champion of Red Bull BC One, beating San Andrea in the final battle to claim the belt.

Watch the battle below:

6 min San Andrea vs Ami – B-Girl final B-Girls Ami and San Andrea battle one-on-one to claim the inaugural Red Bull BC One B-Girl championship belt.

"When I won, I felt so proud to not only be representing my country but also myself," says Ami. "At the time, I wasn't only focusing on winning the belt and making history but having fun. I feel like I became the champion while also taking in the vibes of the main stage and I feel so happy with that."

08 Winning the title three times – 2019

Everyone knew that Menno was focused on becoming the only b-boy to win a Red Bull BC One title three times and in 2019 the father, artists and breaker finally took the triple title victory. Menno made Red Bull BC One history in India, off the back of his previous championship wins in 2014 at Red Bull BC One Paris, France, and 2017 in Amsterdam.

Speaking about the experience, Menno says, "The Indian crowd is crazy. When your fuel is done they refuel you with their energy. You could see that the crowd were really in the moment, and it was like time was standing still in the middle, with everyone cheering and super hyped."

Watch the final battle of Red Bull BC One in India below:

11 min B-Boys final The top two b-boys compete in the final battle of Red Bull BC One World Final in India.

09 The first to defend the Red Bull BC One title – 2020

B-Girl Kastet, whose name means 'Brass Knuckles' in English, is one of the most unstoppable talents in the game. She won the belt at the Red Bull BC One World Final in India in 2019, then became the first-ever breaker to defend the title when she won again in 2020 in Salzburg, Austria.

Offering advice for the new generation of breakers after her double win, Kastet says, "Trust in yourself and try to get to know more about who you are as a person and put this all into your dance. The more you know yourself, the more your dancing will grow."

Watch the final battle of the year she defended the title below.

5 min Madmax vs Kastet – final battle B-Girls Madmax and Kastet battle each other for the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 title.

10 The youngest Red Bull BC One World Final champion – 2022

India made history when she became the youngest breaker to win a Red Bull BC One World Final – doing so at just 16 years old. She's also the first Dutch b-girl to become a Red Bull BC One champion.

“I’m the first Dutch-born b-girl to compete in the Red Bull BC One World Final, so first, that’s really crazy," says India. "I never did a Red Bull BC One Cypher either because this is the first year I was allowed to compete. I should've done the Red Bull BC One Cypher Holland, but I got the wild card straight to the World Final and winning my first time here is just really amazing.”

India won the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 in New York © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

