Get started with padel with these 9 tips

It's been said that it takes only 10 minutes of being on a padel court and playing for a person to make a decision on whether they fall in love with the racquet-based ball sport or hate it in equal measure. It's a fun, social and accessible activity that provides a super fitness workout but the game and its complexities can also be challenging.

And that's exactly why we're here, to ease you into this fun sport so you love it like the 25 million players who play it worldwide. Here you'll find everything you need to know before you hit those first balls over the net!

A padel match in progress © Jaime De Diego/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Watch live matches and how to play videos

The best way to understand padel, what it is, its rules, the tactics involved and how to play shots is by just seeing a visual representation of the game being played. Those new to the game or seeing it first hand are often confused by the spectacle on show or the complexities of the game given that the enclosed walls on the court are part of the gameplay of the sport.

02 Warming up is a must

Like in any sport you need to warm up. A targeted warm-up before the padel match can make the difference between victory and defeat, but also whether you get injured or not. It is therefore essential to spend 5 or 10 minutes before a match to warm up the muscles and joints and bring the body up to temperature. Make sure you warm up your shoulders, neck, and legs and also do some stretching of the muscles in those areas.

03 Use the right equipment

Having the right equipment will undoubtedly make you play better. And that means having the right clothing, shoes and most importantly the right padel racquet for your level of play. Padel racquets have a short handle and a foam core and are classified around type: Diamond (greater power), Teardrop (Control and power) and Round (greater control). As a starter, don't go for something complicated so go for a round racket with a soft core.

The padel racquet © Jaime de Diego/Red Bull Content Pool

Many players new to the sport will just choose tennis shoes, but actually playing padel puts incredible strain on athlete's Achilles tendons. So choose specific padel shoes from recognised manufacturers as they'll offer maximum comfort and cushioning that is specific to the stresses that a padel player undergoes.

04 It's all about playing as a team

Padel was invented as a game played by pairs against each other, so don't start your padel journey by playing a singles game against an opponent. Find a doubles partner who is the same standard as you. That way you both get to learn how to play, understand the teamwork involved and get to know the the nuances of the game of padel.

Padel is usually played as doubles © e|motion/Bildagentur Zolles KG

05 Learn the basic shots

Don't overcomplicate things too quickly. Just play the basic shots – serving, forehand and backhand ground shots, volleys, lobs - over and over again in matchplay or in training drills. By doing this your feel and technique for these will undoubtedly improve.

06 Don't be scared to use the walls

Playing the ball off the perspex wall of the court is a major part of the game, so don't avoid using it. When you first start playing it's a good idea to pay attention to the behaviour of the ball when it bounces off a wall to see the direction of the ball and where it goes/changes direction. By doing so you learn to anticipate what will happen and as you continue playing you'll get more confident with wall play instead of getting frustrated by it.

07 Take padel lessons with a coach

You may want to take lessons with a padel coach to hone in on how to play and improve technique shots, how to position yourself on court and learn some of the tactics involved in the game.

A coach will improve your game © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

08 Ease off the power

Many who start playing padel find out quickly that padel is not a game about power or strength. Excessive use of force often causes problems and is counterproductive. Proper timing when hitting the ball, for example when you smash a return, is much more crucial. In the beginning it's all about getting a feel for the ball and controlling it. Only then should you focus on the quality and hardness of your shots.

Touch and feel can be just as important as power © Jaime De Diego/Red Bull Content Pool

09 Play on both sides of the court

Positioning on a court is an important part of padel when you play with a partner. So do play on both left and right side of the court. By playing on both sides of the court you will better understand the different positions you take in gameplay. It will also help you improve your forehand and backhand shots as well as determine which side of the court you'll be dominant in. A forehand player is normally on the right side of court and a backhand player on the left side.