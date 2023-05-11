Hydrofoil Surfing: The ultimate beginner's guide to getting started

Interested in Hydrofoil Surfing? How does it work? What gear do you need? How much will it cost? We've got you covered in this complete guide.

These surfboards use a technology known as hydrofoil. © Lift eFoil

01 What is a Hydrofoil Surfboard?

At its core, hydrofoil surfing involves a board with a long, distinct hydrofoil underneath. The hydrofoils' design and shape enable the rider and board to sit higher above the water, resulting in greater overall speeds due to reduced friction.

The Hydrofoil Surfboard, or Foilboard was invented In 1999 by prominent waterman Mango Carafino of big wave Jaws tow-in surfing fame. He was the first to design the Hydrofoil and brought them to the wider market that enjoys lots of commercial success today.

There are of course earlier examples of the hydrofoil board in other disciplines including the first waterski hydrofoil in the 1960s, the first hydrofoil kneeboard in 1973, and the first windsurf hydrofoil in 1979.

8 min Kai Lenny hydrofoils between Hawaiian islands Kai Lenny Talks Through Pollution & Leaves Low Environmental Impact.

02 How does it work?

Generally speaking, hydrofoils deflect water flow downwards and result in an upward force being exerted on the craft (think of the wing of a plane lifting it up).

As the boat or craft accelerates, the hydrofoil eventually raises the hull of the boat or craft out of the water. The hydrofoil achieves a balance with the craft's weight at a certain point, causing it to no longer fully lift the boat or craft out of the water and ride perfectly above the water.

Hydrofoil surfboards now incorporate hydrofoil technology for improved performance. These boards maintain the board design, but they have a metal or carbon fiber hydrofoil attached to the bottom of the board. The hydrofoil extends a few feet from the board and features a small airplane-like structure at its tip. In the exact same way, it deflects the flow of water downward and reduces the water's impact on the board, resulting in a smoother and faster ride.

With foil boards, riders experience a unique feeling of floating or flying on top of the water that traditional surfboards just can't do. This is done by paddling, 'pumping' the board, using waves, electric-powered jets, or being towed.

This means foilboards have the advantage of enabling riders to stand up on the board without specifically requiring a wave to start. This ability means they can be used on inland lakes and rivers without waves which is great for flatter periods in Australia.

03 What gear do you need?

To hydrofoil surf, you'll obviously need a hydrofoil board, which typically consists of a specific board with a hydrofoil system attached to the bottom.

In addition, you will need a wetsuit, surfboard wax, and a leash to keep you connected to the board. It is also recommended to wear a helmet and impact vest for safety when starting out.

Finally, if you aren't using waves to get you started you will need a tow vehicle or a way to generate speed, such as a boat or a jet ski, as hydrofoil surfing requires more speed than traditional surfing.

1 min Be part of the action Feel part of the surfing action with these POV clips from Johnny DeCesare's film Paradigm Lost.

04 How much will it cost?

Hydrofoil surfing isn't necessarily cheap but consider it an investment to unlocking a session no matter the surf conditions. Something that gives you more freedom and speed whenever you hit the water.

Check out below a price range of what you'll likely be spending to get started.

Hydrofoil Surfboard (Board only) - $700+

Hydrofoil Mast (Mast only) - $160 to $280+

Hydrofoil Fin (Fin and mast) - $800 to $2000+

Hydrofoil Surfboard, Mast and Fin - $1800 to $3000+

Wetsuit -$100 to $200+

Helmet -$50 to $80+

Big wave surfer and all-around 'water dude' Kai Lenny has been championing the sport for years now and continues to innovate and show just what is possible with the craft.

If you're interested in Hydrofoil Surfing why not start today?