Cricket giants: Ben Stokes and KL Rahul face off

Rahul KL: Absolutely! My first major game was when I was 11-years-old. I travelled from Mangalore to Bangalore for an Under-13 selection game and scored 26 runs in both innings. I remember my second game, too, because I got 100! I always wanted to be a cricketer, but I didn't know if I had the skills or the talent to play professionally in a country like India, which has so many talented players – especially when you come from a small town with no history of guys who had played cricket at any significant level.

I told myself that I was going to dedicate every moment I had to making it in the sport. I would be up at 5am to practise. I had to: my parents weren't super-strict when I was growing up, but they had a few rules and they told me that if my grades started going down they would pull the plug on cricket. I had to find a way of combining both. When you're 10 or 11, you don’t care about sleeping anyway, do you? You'd be awake for 24 hours, seven days in a row, if you needed to.

Ben Stokes: I remember bits and bobs from playing junior cricket – it was shorts and a white shirt back then in New Zealand, no coloured clothing. When I moved to England, playing sport definitely helped me to settle more quickly. If you've got something outside of education where you spend time with people, it does create a bond. The group I hung around with were all into cricket and rugby and, being sporty myself, it was another way of making friends. The cricket team at school were all pretty much the same as the club team I played for in Cockermouth [in Cumbria]. It's a small town and everyone knows everyone, but there's no such thing as a local celebrity there. I don't get back that often, but when I do it's same old, 'Alright, Ben, what have you been up to?' I'm treated the same way as everyone else.