The Adelaide rappers to watch in 2022

While its population might not be quite as large as that of Sydney or Melbourne, Adelaide is still responsible for some of Australia’s favourite hip-hop names. Tkay Maidza, Allday and Jimblah each call the South Australian capital home. And while all three are firmly established rappers by now, they’re not the only talent bubbling up out of SA.

To take a look at the next generation of rap stars, we’ve singled out a few Adelaide-based rappers we think are poised for big things. Read on to meet them.

Elsy Wameyo

Elsy Wameyo’s new single Nilotic is the sort of music that stops you in your tracks. Raw, elegant and powerful, it’s a self-assured statement of identity that explores race, community and culture. Niloctic’s hard-edged approach also marks a turning point for Wameyo, who previously made softer, more soulful music. If this is a sign of where she’s taking things in 2022, we’re very here for it.

EAST AV3

EAST AV3 make hip-hop you can’t help but tap your foot to. Dashes of pop, indie and electronica are all blended into their sound, while the trio have collaborated with acts as varied as rapper Raj Mahal and vocalist Georgia Alice. With the trio comprised two rappers (Kane Trop3z and SENSEI) alongside producer Nic Flare, their combined talents allow them to create songs that are convention-busting and refreshingly unique. So fun, so fresh.

J-Milla

J-Milla makes music with purpose, sharing tracks that tackle issues like racial discrimination, Indigenous incarceration and police violence. The Marranunggu man – who grew up in the Northern Territory and is now based between Darwin and Adelaide – first turned heads with the powerful debut single My People back in 2018. Since then, he’s been backed by fellow Adelaide MC Jimblah, released the bouncy 2011 single thang4me and this year snagged a crossover collaboration with Xavier Rudd. We see big things ahead.