These are 5 b-girls you need to know about ahead of Red Bull BC One

Immerse yourself in the world of breaking and meet five extremely talented b-girls who've taken the breaking scene by storm. Each dancer has crafted their own unique style within this dynamic art form as they inspire with their resilience, skill and passion. These b-girls are breaking barriers and shaping the future of breaking.

01 Ami

7 min Ami vs San Andrea Ronnie catches up with B-Girl Ami to take a look back at her battle in the 2018 Red Bull BC One World Final.

Crews: Good Foot crew and Red Bull BC One All Stars

Country: Japan

Breaking since: 2009

Red Bull BC One Champion of 2018

Meet B-Girl Ami , a prodigy from Saitama, Japan, who delved into hip-hop culture and breaking at the tender age of six. Her dedication under the tutelage of Japanese breaking legends like Katsu-One, Taisuke and Wata, helped her cultivate a signature style marked by fluid transitions, precise footwork and electrifying power moves. Her exceptional prowess bagged her prestigious titles, including the Battle of the Year 2v2 B-Girl competition in 2016 and the coveted Silverback Open B-Girl title in 2017.

Ami went on to become the inaugural b-girl champion of the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2018. This triumph propelled her to global recognition, making her the first b-girl to join the Red Bull BC One All Stars. Unfazed by the mounting pressure, Ami once again emerged as a world champion at the first WDSF World Breaking Championships in 2019. This skyrocketed her fame even further, leading to exclusive interviews with media powerhouses, worldwide advertising campaigns and invitations to judge international competitions.

Fast forward to the present and Ami, based in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture, relentlessly trains five to six days a week, fuelling her ambition to dazzle the world with her exceptional talent. For her, every new place and dancer she encounters enriches her experience and broadens her perspective, sparking an unquenchable desire to explore various scenes and cultures. Infusing her passion into wisdom, Ami advises aspiring breakers to love their craft, invest all their effort into it, appreciate their journey and never measure their success against others.

B-Girl Ami was the inaugural Red Bull BC One B-Girl world champion © Jason Halayko / Red Bull Content Pool It's really important to appreciate everything you have now and don't compare yourself to someone else Ami

02 Kastet

5 min Madmax vs Kastet – final battle B-Girls Madmax and Kastet battle each other for the Red Bull BC One World Final 2020 title.

Crews: 3:16 crew and Red Bull BC One All Stars

Country: Russia

Breaking since: 2010

Red Bull BC One Champion of 2019 and 2020

Step into the high-octane world of B-Girl Kastet , hailing from Krasnodar, Russia. As a child brimming with vitality, Kastet expressed her creative spirit through singing, dancing, painting, Latin dance classes and judo. But it was breaking, discovered when she was just 12, that offered the perfect canvas for her creativity. Choosing this path, she rapidly became one of the world's premier breakers.

Kastet's journey in the breaking scene took flight with the 3:16 crew, drawing inspiration from Russian breaking icon B-Girl Nadia and honing her craft alongside crewmates B-Boy Marvel and B-Boy Jerry Metal. Together, they helped sculpt Kastet's distinctive, funky style, electrifying energy and extraordinary footwork, setting her apart on the global stage. Known for her emphasis on each move and ability to craft original steps, Kastet quickly climbed the ranks, amassing a wealth of international acclaim.

Kastet also left her mark in the breaking history books by becoming the first breaker ever to defend a Red Bull BC One title, winning the editions in 2019 and 2020. Her winning streak continued into 2021, where she triumphed in the WDSF European Championships. Despite these soaring heights, Kastet remains dedicated to refining her style and mastering new moves. She firmly believes in the power of artistic expression and hopes to perpetually evolve her craft and inspire the next generation of dancers.

Kastet is the first breaker ever to defend a Red Bull BC One title © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool Be hungry for knowledge… whether it's about dance, music or painting Kastet

03 Logistx

7 min Logistx vs Vavi – B-Girls final battle Watch B-Girls Logistx and Vavi go head-to-head in the final battle to win the Red Bull BC One crown for 2021.

Crews: Underground Flow, BreakinMIA and Red Bull BC One All Stars

Country: USA

Breaking since: 2011

Red Bull BC One Champion of 2021

Next up: Logistx , a young dynamo who dove into the world of breaking at just seven. Drawn in by the exciting moves and a local b-girl who defied the male-dominated scene, she swiftly made her mark with her superior power moves, extraordinary musicality and flow. Her father, observing her propensity for a systematic approach to her actions, fittingly named her Logistx. As she honed her skills, she learned hip-hop and street dance styles with California's renowned choreographers, resulting in a distinctive fusion style featuring her signature 'figure-four 90' flash kick combo.

Elevating breaking from street cyphers to global platforms like packed theatres, TV shows and respected stages worldwide, Logistx uses her dance to tackle societal issues, promote equality and honour her roots and emotions. Her battle prowess first shone in 2018 when she clinched the Silverback Open B-Girl solo competition in Philadelphia, followed by triumphs at Singapore's Radikal Forze Jam and, more significantly, the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final in Gdansk, Poland, all by the age of 18.

Logistx's meteoric rise, however, belies the challenges she faced. To her, breaking is a spiritual journey, a catharsis from past traumas and hardships. When she breaks, she feels at home, empowered and superhero-like, drawing strength and resilience from the very essence of this art born from struggle. Now a respected instructor in South Florida, she's using her platform to advance mental health awareness and support non-profit and outreach centres. As she continues to expand her understanding of dance, choreography, art, and music, she hopes to inspire others to chase their passions and aspires to compete when breaking debuts at the 2024 Paris Games.

For Logistx breaking is a spiritual journey of empowerment © Jesus Presinal/Red Bull Content Pool When I break, I feel like a superhero. I feel empowered and strong Logistx

04 India

B-Girl India at the Legit's Blast © Little Shao

Crews: Heavyhitters and Hustlekidz

Country: Netherlands

Breaking since: 2014

Red Bull BC One Champion of 2022

The reigning Red Bull BC One champion is B-Girl India, who hails from The Hague, Holland. Infusing confidence from her soccer-playing days into her dance, India traded hip-hop classes for breaking at the tender age of seven, craving more exhilarating adventures. Fearlessly diving into the most challenging power moves, she quickly emerged as a vibrant presence in the breaking scene. Despite a fiery start, India later recognised the need to slow down and evolve her breaking, honing her musicality and top rock.

Presently, India is a proud member of Heavyhitters and Hustlekidz crews, drawing inspiration from her fellow breakers, including B-Girl Vanessa from Portugal and Dutch B-Boy Menno . Her unique signature style doesn't centre around a single move, but an entire approach - powerful, creative, dynamic and meticulous, exemplified by her head swipe and back slide combo. 2022 marked her foray into high-level events, with a proud semi-final finish at Outbreak and winning the Red Bull BC One belt.

India's sights are now set on the 2024 Games, while beyond the dance floor, she relishes time with friends and family, her father being her staunchest supporter and her talented bachata dancer mother, her avid fan. India envisions a future where she combines her love for travel and breaking and hopes to impart her skills to the next generation.

India won the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 in New York City © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool Don't be shy. If it goes wrong, try again. Keep going. Never give up and don't hold back India

Check out B-Girl India versus former champ Logistx in the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 replay. Jump to 03:33:55.

Red Bull BC One World Final Breakers from across the globe will do battle to be crowned World Champion in NYC, the birthplace of hip-hop.

05 Ayumi

5 min Kill vs Ayumi – Round of 16 Top b-boys – and a b-girl – compete in a one-to-one battle to make it to the next round.

Crew: Body Carnival

Country: Japan

Breaking since: 2004

First-ever b-girl to compete on the Red Bull BC One stage in 2017

While Japanese B-Girl Ayumi is not a Red Bull BC One champion she is the one who will forever hold the title of the first lady of Red Bull BC One. That is because in 2017 she was an invited competitor in the Red Bull BC One World Final where she was the only female breaker competing.

A seasoned b-girl from Kyoto and part of the Body Carnival crew, the former kindergarten teacher began her journey in the breaking scene in 2004. She deftly juggled her dance and teaching careers, crediting her experience with teaching for enhancing her dance skills.

Despite initially being shy, Ayumi has witnessed a transformation in her personality through dance. She seamlessly transitioned between her parallel lives - teaching by day and honing her breaking skills by night, while also travelling with her crew or solo to compete all over the world. She and her crew Body Carnival are known to be truly unique when it comes to creativity and character.

Judge Ayumi performs on the Red Bull BC One stage © Little Shao For me, dancing is everything. I work part-time teaching little kids but I do a lot of dancing also and I love to do both things Ayumi

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and watch unmissable breaking action on all your devices!