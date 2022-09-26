Cliff diving is an excellent way to make the most of nature, while also adding a bit of spice to your adventures. It’s hard to beat the thrill of diving off of a stunning cliff face into the crystal-clear water below.

If you’re feeling inspired ahead of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Final in Sydney this October, then go check out some of these beautiful cliff diving spots in New South Wales and the Northern Territory. You might just discover a spot that becomes your new favourite, or you’ll fall in love with a location all over again!

01 1. Manly Jump Rock – Sydney

If you’re looking for adrenaline-inducing fun in the heart of Sydney, then it’s time to head to the Manly Jump Rock. It’s a famous (and infamous) spot in Manly, located just 20 minutes’ walk from Manly Wharf. There are even varying dive heights so everyone can get in on the fun!

Location: Manly Jump Rock, 97A Stuart Street, Manly, New South Wales

02 2. Jerusalem Bay – Sydney

Whether you’re looking for a picnic, a hike or a dive, Jerusalem Bay has you covered. The headline act is the 10m cliff dive, but the hike is equally as rewarding. You’ll also want to set aside some time to look at the Dharug people’s ancient carvings.

Location: Jerusalem Bay, Brooklyn, New South Wales

03 3. Jamberoo Action Park – New South Wales

Looking to dip your toe into the world of cliff diving? A trip to the Jamberoo Action Park might be in order. Here, you can dive off 3 metre and 5 metre drops into the water below, safe in the knowledge that there are lifeguards nearby. Make sure you keep an eye on their website to know when they’re open – this is one for the whole family.

Location: 1215 Jamberoo Road, Jamberoo, New South Wales

04 4. Angourie Pools – New South Wales

Isn’t nature amazing? This was originally a rock quarry site, but it has since morphed into a place that tourists and locals alike flock to for a swim. There are a couple of diving options here, 3 metres and 8 metres – so everyone can get in on the fun. Just check the water before you dive in, as algae can occasionally pop up.

Location: The Crescent, Angourie, New South Wales

05 5. Maguk (Barramundi Gorge) – Northern Territory

If you’re looking to head alone to the World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park, then you’ll want to check out Maguk (formerly known as Barramundi Gorge). During the dry season this is a place to be, as the stunning plunge pool will help you cool off. You will want to keep an eye out for saltwater crocodiles though, so consider consulting with a guide before your trip.

Location: Kakadu, Northern Territory

06 6. Buley Rockhole – Northern Territory

While the cliffs at the Buley Rockhole might not be the highest, they are some of the most picturesque in Australia. Located at the Litchfield National Park, the rockpools here make for a great place to dive, have a swim and unwind amongst the natural beauty that surrounds you. Just make sure you bring some sunscreen with you!

Location: Litchfield Park, Northern Territory

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is set to wrap up with the first-ever visit to Australia. The stop will see two champions crowned at the idyllic Fleet Steps, located in The Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney Harbour.

The star of the show? Reigning and five-time women’s World Series champion Rhiannan Iffland . It’s been a big season, and she’ll be looking to make this homecoming one to remember. Learn more here !