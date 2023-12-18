If you’re fresh to the world of climbing, of intermediate skill, ultra-pro or even just new to the city of Sydney but climb on the reg, there’s a chance you might not know about these best places to climb indoors in the Harbour City . (We’re banking the vets, pros and stalwarts know everything, though -- so go off, climb you legends!)

But first, what constitutes a good climbing gym/indoor climbing centre?

Variety, good, helpful staff and safety are obviously key, and these five (13 if you include both of Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym ’s gyms and all of 9 Degrees ’ six locales as well as Climb Fit ’s three) pack those aspects in spades.

Not all are the same, however, but this overview of each will give you all the information you need to get your best lead on for a fun climbing experience.

Note : All entries in this list are positioned neutrally, meaning this isn’t a ‘best to least best’ manifest.

When we talk about ‘variety’ being a key pillar to being among the best listed, Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym comes up trumps with new routes added daily for all skill levels, roping and bouldering under the same roof...

Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym - St Peters, Villawood

“Top roping and lead climbing of all difficulties from very easy to really hard”

Open seven days a week and with great programs during the holidays (school in particular), Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym is known among professionals and casual climbers alike for its world class facilities that cater to all skill levels. It also happens to be the biggest in the southern hemisphere and even includes yoga, as an added bonus. When we talk about ‘variety’ being a key pillar to being among the best listed, Sydney Climbing Gym comes up trumps with new routes added daily for all skill levels, roping and bouldering under the same roof, padded training sections with no harness required, private room hire for parties and incredibly helpful staff. The St Peters location is also close to the Sydney Trapeze School meaning you can really make a day of it if you want to go all out on extreme action.

Check out their official site .

BlocHaus Bouldering - Marrickville

Level: Beginner to expert

Pricing: Day passes start at $24 for an adult with shoe also hire available. There are membership options as well.

Classes: Boulder beginner, boulder better and boulder stronger options as well as yoga and strength classes and womens workshops.

“Bouldering is for everyone — we have something for everybody at BlocHaus”

Located close to the St Peters SICG, BlocHaus Marrickville caters to a more specific experience, but as you’ll learn with all entries in this list, caters to all skill levels and features equally friendly and helpful staff, especially for nervous beginners. BlocHaus also spruiks its design as being geared more towards adults, but also allows kids to give the tougher design a crack right up to 5:30pm, daily. As a bouldering-focused gym, BlocHaus doesn’t require any equipment beyond some cajones and a sense for adventure. The walls aren’t overly intimidating in size, but what the gym lacks in verticality it more than makes up for in routes and its skill ceiling. As with most places in Marrickville and in the Inner West overall, the vibe here is one of its biggest strengths which is attested by its constant clientele and the fact that it is dog-friendly.

Check out their official site .

9 Degrees - Alexandria, Lane Cove, Parramatta, Waterloo, Morningside, Enoggera

Level: Beginner to expert

Pricing: Starts at $24 for casual entry with options for shoe hire and memberships

Classes: Boulder basics as well as CLIMBINGQTS X 9D - a series of climbing classes for the lgbtq+ community

“Embodying bouldering makes you happy”

Another bouldering-specific set of gyms (and with one also Inner West adjacent to maintain a geographical theme, seemingly), 9 Degrees features, among other things, in-house coffee! (Which might be the deciding factor for some when it comes to choosing your climbing destination.)

That 9 Degrees has so many locations is a testament to its quality which begins first and foremost with its world class staff, lauded from participants all-round. In addition, each gym’s routes offer varying degrees of difficulty and creativity depending on your skill level. You’re only seeking a 4.5m end on your reaching and planting journey, but the carefully-crafted routes mean your hang time will certainly feel like you’ve scaled at least double that, while a nice cushioned base (and therefore no need for equipment, similarly to BlocHaus) means you can come crashing down to earth without breaking any bones! A great vibe, atmosphere and a general sense of professionalism makes 9 Degrees a very welcome place for all and sundry.

Check out their official site .

Climb Fit - St Leonards, Kirrawee, Macquarie Park

Level: Beginner to expert

Pricing: Between $23 for entry to $33 for entry, harness and shoes + kids pricing and membership options

Classes: Group clinics as well as private and kids coaching

“The climb of your life”

Climb Fit lives up to its name by being a climbing and bouldering centre with an emphasis on fitness and fun. The theme throughout this list has been on facilities that cater to all skill levels, and that’s no different here -- Climb Fit’s three locations are all kitted out with state of the art equipment and the team changes up routes daily, while also featuring some of the toughest setups for pros who want a genuine challenge, which is why Climb Fit’s gyms are a bit of a favourite among the more experienced out there. Of course, beginners are encouraged to jump right on in, and Climb Fit also hosts parties and events for the kiddies and families out there, making it a decent day out for all and for those not so adjacent to the Inner West :P

Check out their official site .

Northern Beaches Rockhouse

Level: Beginner to expert

Pricing: $14 (bouldering) to $27 (climbing entry + harness) + membership options

Classes: Starter and youth classes available

“We’ve made it our job to provide the Northern Beaches with the best climbing around”

A complete climbing gym, Northern Beaches Rockhouse is your best bet for a great time on the other side of the bridge.

Top roping and bouldering are your key exercises here, and the facilities are fantastic with updated routes and friendly staff there to help and teach you as you need. Rockhouse caters for parties and private bookings, but its strength lies in its climbing options, of which there are many.

Gear rental is available at an additional cost, so be prepared to pay when you get here, but no stone is left unturned with safety, instruction, and in detail on how to get the most out of each approach, regardless of the discipline you throw yourself at.

Check out their official site .

There are, of course, more gyms than these five and their various locations, so it’ll wind up being about what’s convenient to you, what your climbing budget and goals are, and what you’re most comfortable doing.

No one gym stands above any other, and all of the above offer a great variety and are perfect for families and for people of all skill levels.

If you want to chime in with your own recommendation, be sure to hit up our socials and let other punters know the best spots in Sydney, and indeed, the rest of Australia. And keep checking back for more from us on all manner of adventuring.

