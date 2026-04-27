The best day parties and music festivals every music lover needs to know

Nothing beats a day party. Unless it’s doing it all again the next day. As true music lovers know, hitting the dance floor with the sun still shining is a core part of electronic music culture, from early UK acid house gatherings, to large-scale events like Berlin’s Love Parade.

From London to Lisbon and Barcelona to Budapest, summer festivals bring together diverse audiences, artists and communities with a shared love. Of course, the definition of ‘day party’ has expanded over time. Some iconic parties have grown into multi-day and even multi-week events, while most parties can last long after the sun has gone down.

For day-party lovers, the only difficult thing can be deciding which one is right for you. To that, we say, why limit it to one? Whether you’re into EDM, rap, pop, rock or a lovely mixture of all of the above, these parties, festivals, carnivals and musical celebrations have something for everyone. So book a ticket, pack your shades and let it all hang out. You’ve earned it.

01 Red Bull Midsummer

Where: New York, Tokyo, Mumbai, Vienna, Berlin, London, Los Angeles

When: June 20, 2026

Red Bull Midsummer will take place across seven cities around the world © Bleron Llugiqi/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Midsummer draws from the legacy of daytime electronic music experiences - from those early acid house gatherings to Ibiza’s open-air culture - reinterpreted on an international scale. As the sun moves across the globe, so do the good times at this 28-hour, synchronised programme of electronic music parties happening in a city near you. It kicks off in Tokyo with genre-defying UK producer Vegyn headlining. From there, it’s a worldwide party featuring Australian DJ and producer FISHER bringing peak-time club energy to Vienna, Arjun Vagale leading the crowds in Mumbai, and (after many more stops and hours of partying) TOKiMONSTA bringing her hybrid electronic and beats-influenced sound to the final stop in Los Angeles.

In other words, it’s the ultimate global showcase of electronic music culture – a gigantic celebration of the sounds we love in some of the world’s coolest cities. Best of all, Red Bull Midsummer will be broadcast in real time, connecting all seven events through live portals, linking each dance floor in one continuous, shared experience.

02 Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival has become a modern-day cultural phenomenon © Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

Where: Streets of Notting Hill, London, W10/W11

When: August bank holiday weekend (August 29-31, 2026

When it comes to homegrown UK festivals, it’s difficult to beat Notting Hill Carnival. Not only is it one of Britain’s oldest still-running festivals, its one million annual participants make it one of the biggest day parties in the world. Here, heritage is everything. Having originally started as a way for members of the Windrush generation to celebrate their heritage in their new West London digs, Carnival (as it’s known among locals) has become a modern-day cultural phenomenon, welcoming anyone with an urge to boogie.

Be there for the parade floats, the jerk chicken, the steel drums, the outfits and the sound systems. Expect vibrant food from 300+ stalls, plentiful socca and reggae, and a massive celebration of all things Caribbean.

03 Tomorrowland

Where: Boom, Belgium

When: July 17–19, 2026 (Weekend 1) and July 24–26, 2026 (Weekend 2)

Love EDM? Love dressing up? Love glitter and make-up? If so, Belgium’s primo fest is for you. It’s all slightly extra. Want confetti? Want disco balls? Want a volcano? Of course you do. With 14 stages of music across two weekends, there’s really no reason for the party vibe to end. What’s more, 2026 sees the first Tomorrowland Thailand instalment, meaning you can capture the same magic on a tropical beach. Lush.

04 Coachella

Where: Indio, USA

When: Mid-April

Taking place over 10 days in mid-April each year, Coachella has become a behemoth in the desert. Its proximity to Los Angeles also means it’s the trendiest festival around, with TikTok stars, Kardashians and up-and-coming musicians all but guaranteed to be in attendance. If getting caught up in selfies for the gram is your vibe, great. If not, take it easy and enjoy the desert vibes while checking out big names from Sabrina Carpenter to Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Ethel Cain. But it isn’t just pop acts on show – rock aficionados have previously got their fix with massive acts like Turnstile, The Strokes and, in 2026 (sorry, you just missed it), Geese.

Coachella – the behemoth in the desert © Maria Jose Govea/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Mutek

Where: Montreal, Canada

When: August 25–30, 2026.

Choose Mutek to get your fill of electro this summer © Rodrigo Jardón Galeana/Red Bull Content Pool

Canada, we weren’t familiar with your game. If you’ve been planning a trip to Québec’s largest city, the Mutek festival is all the excuse you need. Taking place in the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, Mutek promises to be as trendy as any European festival. Love flat whites and East German techno? This is for you. Founded in the year 2000, the festival is fittingly electro-focused, with ambient, drone and microhouse artists all making an appearance.

But don’t worry, unlike other slightly snooty hipster gatherings, you don’t need to know the ins and outs of those specific sub genres to enjoy yourself here. This is Canada, after all, where people are famously polite and easy going. Can’t make the trip? The festival has expanded worldwide with events in locations as diverse as Mexico City and Tokyo, meaning there should be an amazing festival just a short flight away.

06 Primavera Sound

Where: Barcelona, Spain

When: June 3-7, 2026

Music beside the Mediterranean at Primavera Sound © Luis Vidales/Red Bull Content Pool

The Parc del Fòrum is about to go off this summer, with a music-forward festival that puts the emphasis on the tunes, rather than the posing (although, there’s a fair bit of that, too). Bands like Gorillaz, The xx and The Cure have long known that Primavera is where it’s at, with newer acts like Wet Leg, Little Simz and Doja Cat all swinging by in recent years. In other words, whether you’re after genre-defining legacy acts, or cutting edge musical leaders, this is for you. The one thing that unites all of the artists? That would be impeccable taste in music. Plus, there’s a healthy dose of European electronica to see you into the wee hours, and the Balearic Sea to help soothe you back to life after a late night.

07 Sziget Festival

Where: Budapest, Hungary

When: August 11–15, 2026

Over 350,000 music lovers attend the Sziget Festival every year © Mark Somay/Red Bull Content Pool

If you’ve never been to Óbuda Island, now’s your chance. With more than 350,000 attendees annually, Sziget is the jewel in the Central European music scene. Refreshingly, there’s more than dance music here. If you’re into jazz, metal, folk or pop, there’s something for you here with the city coming alive across 50 venues, with over 200 performers in 2025. In your downtime you can sample some of Hungary’s best food, take in an exhibition, and even visit the circus. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Luckily, you can do it next year, too.

08 Outlook

Where: Tisno, Croatia

When: July 23–27, 2026

One for the beat lovers out there. It’s difficult to talk about EDM festivals without mentioning the Croatian GOAT. For one week in July, the scenic area in Šibenik-Knin County becomes holy ground for fans of all things electro. If you want to dance, there’s something for you, from breakbeat to four on the floor, and two-step. The deeper you explore, the more you’ll uncover too, with parties lasting well (and we mean well) into the night. For best results, make sure to take advantage of the multiple boat and beach parties while taking in the likes of Goldie and Alix Perez. Oh, and while there’s also a sister event at Cholmendeley Castle in the UK, we think the best choice is obvious, right?

09 EDC Las Vegas

Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nevada

When: May 15, 16 and 17, 2026

The EDC in Vegas is a party like no other © Joe Gall/Red Bull Content Pool

No one does a party quite like Vegas. The Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) is no exception. A fittingly ginormous, multi-day celebration of EDM, house, techno and dubstep, there’s everything here for the electronic music lover, all located in the party capital of the world. As well as experiencing the world’s largest three-night electronic dance music festival, you’ll get to enjoy carnival rides, fireworks and out-there art installations. Think a Vegas show on steroids (and with a better soundtrack). This year marks the festival’s 30th-anniversary celebration, making it the party to bet on.