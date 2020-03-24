The best DJ mixes of 2020

These days, the internet is awash with a glut of mixes from DJs both established and aspiring. Of this situation, at least two things are true: not all of these mixes will be as worthy of your ears (and your time) as others; and it would take you a considerable amount of energy and dedication to get through all that's on offer and separate the cream from the crop.

So we're doing the hard part for you.

Each month, we'll be scouring the vast expanses of the web to handpick the most stirring and stimulating mixes on offer. And we'll be adding to the list every month too, so don't forget to check back in...

JANUARY

Kamilla Rose -- Normal Not Novelty 2020 Special, for Red Bull Radio

Kamilla Rose kicked off the year by pinning her colours to the mast with a mix of all the sounds she's predicting we'll be hearing a lot more of over the course of the year. A savvy gambler, Kamilla spreads her bets -- taking in a wide array of sounds from the likes of Loraine James , HAAi , Anz , and Lady Donli .

Elijah & Skilliam -- 01012020

The first of 10 studio mixes that the Butterz co-founders plan to release over the course of 2020, this one serves as a follow-up to the duo's 01012010 mix that landed a decade ago. Once again, Elijah & Skilliam go back-to-back in delivering up their vision of where grime is at right now -- and where it might be headed.

Against All Logic - A.A.L MIX

Nicolas Jaar 's precision-crafted Essential Mix from 2012 remains something of a landmark in the recent history of studio mixes. This latest offering under Jaar's Against All Logic alias continues the legacy. Featuring all new material from the native New Yorker, and skirting between tinny trance, blanket ambience, abrasive industrial breakdowns, and silky trap, this is one to hold your attention.

DJ Marky - Choice Mix, for Red Bull Radio

The Brazilian d'n'b veteran steps up for a session covering, in his own words, "the whole spectrum of drum'n'bass." And he does a sterling job of it, too: taking in liquid, techstep, jungle, and dose of jump-up for good measure.

FEBRUARY

Shannen SP -- Recognise Mix, for DJ Mag

This full-frontal 64-minute audio assault from Hyperdub affiliate Shannen SP stretches from fringe to fringe of the modern dance music palate. Taking in broken kuduro, FDM, footwork, gqom , and more, it serves as an overlapping illustration of diasporic global club music.

DJ Plead -- Dekmantel Podcast 271

"Drumroll, please!" For Dekmantel, DJ Plead delivers up a percussive one-ten punch of fully syncopated head-nod material. Neptunes beats rub shoulders with upfront releases from Nervous Horizon , and there's reams of unreleased material from DJ Plead himself and regular sparring partner Cop Envy .

K-Lone -- HVYWGHT 2ND Birthday Promo Mix

The Wisdom Teeth co-head honcho heads back to his roots with a 140bpm workout that courses trap, dub-techno, dubstep, and new age grime. Packed from start to close with big grooves and bigger basslines.

Lurka -- ESO 019

Like pretty much anything Lurka puts out in the world, this is worth your time: and hour of rolling dub-techno, funky, breaks, and crunchy, industrial dancehall sounds from the Timedance and Hotline Recordings regular.

Beatrice Dillon -- Crack Mix 337

The ideal accompaniment to her stunning debut album for PAN , Beatrice Dillon 's Crack mix incorporates all the playful, rhythmic excursions that have made her one of club music's most exciting prospects.

MARCH

TSVI & Wallwork -- Nervous Horizon Label Of The Month mix, for Resident Advisor

Nervous Horizon has, over the past year or so, steadily emerged as a bag-on-site label within the UK underground. In this showcase mix for Resident Advisor, the label's co-captains introduce the uninitiated to their infectious take on the sounds driving the dancefloor.

Swing Ting -- Mixmag: In Session

Before it was a label, Swing Ting was a clubnight. And before it was a clubnight, it was the name adopted by UK DJs Samrai & Platt . The pair's sets -- traversing dancehall, soca, garage, reggae, and UK funky -- have always been a vital part of the operation, and this studio mix for Mixmag is as good a showcase of their imprint's influences and attendees as any.