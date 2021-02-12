The best DJ mixes of 2021

If you thought the DJs of the world were going to take it easy in 2021, think again. Every month, a flood of new DJ sets, live stream recording and mix series instalments hit the internet, providing hours and hours of possible escape.

With any number of subcultures finding oxygen on the internet, it’s impossible to pick any one ‘sound of 2021’. The mixes on our radar (from both established names and an inexhaustible new class of DJs) span techno, trance, footwork, UK garage, drum & bass and many other mutations of electronic music -- often in the space of one set.

From endless choices, these are the mixes that lift our spirits each month.

January 2021

Cassius Select - Dekmantel Podcast 316

The Dekmantel mix series is a trove of boundary-pushing music, featuring some of the Dutch festival brand’s favourite selectors like Teki Latex, VTSS and DJ Earl. Canadian DJ/producer Cassius Select recently stepped up with this mix of off-kilter club music that refuses to settle in one groove. Rhythm-hopping but never chaotic, it’s both a serious and fun-loving hour. Cassius Select is now based in Hong Kong but spent almost a decade in Sydney, where he found kinship with a crew of like-minded producers.

J.C. - Ilian Tape Podcast Series 058

Munich-based duo Zenker Brothers have run the label Ilian Tape since 2007, showcasing artists like Surgeon, Stenny and Skee Mask. On the side, Ilian Tape also facilitates a genre-busting online mix series. This January entry from Madrid’s Jose Cabrera, aka J.C., perfectly fits the Ilian Tape trinity of hip-hop, dub and techno. J.C. is a regular at Berlin’s techno institution Tresor, and it’s fun to imagine these sounds enveloping you as a woozy warm-up set.

Russell E.L. Butler - Juanita’s Mix 035

New York-born community arts project Juanita’s is a major champion of the city’s underground talent, which shines through its killer mix series. The series showcases DJs playing outside their usual style, usually with a focus on understated home listening. New Yorkers like Turtle Bugg, Mike Servito and Anthony Naples have all excelled in the format, and this hour from recent New York arrival Russell E.L. Butler is another treat. The mix moves slowly and seductively through deep funk, soul and ambient electronics from the likes of Gang Gang Dance, Herbie Hancock and Sade. A mix for headphones.

Logic1000 - RA.764