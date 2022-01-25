The best DJ mixes of 2022

For the electronic music fan, there's never any shortage of new mixes to dig into. But which are actually worth your time?
To help you uncover the best of the best, we've gone to work hunting out the finest DJ sets, live stream recordings and mix series instalments available on the internet. The mixes on our radar span all sounds, from house and techno to trance, drum & bass, UK garage and more, and come from all corners of the globe.
We'll be updating this list each month, so check back in to keep up with the best DJ mixes of 2021.
January
Jennifer Cardini - Live at Positive Education Festival 2021
Jennifer Cardini is a house and techno lifer, making her name in the underground clubs of Paris before evolving into one of Europe's most dependable DJs.
In January 2022, Cardini casually shared a set that's anything but casual. Recorded live at the Positive Education Festival in the French city of Saint-Étienne last November, the set hits hard, weaving banger after banger with the programming smarts and level head of a true veteran. This is exactly the bracing start to the year we needed.