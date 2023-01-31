So much music, so little time -- it's the dilemma every electronic music fan faces.

So help you uncover the best of the best, we've gone to work hunting out the finest DJ sets, live stream recordings and mix series instalments available on the internet. The mixes on our radar span all sounds, from house and techno to trance, drum & bass, UK garage and more, and come from all corners of the globe.

We'll be updating this list each month, so check back in to keep up with the best DJ mixes of 2023.

January

RA.866 - Dam Swindle

If you need a dose of consummate house to ease you into the year, look no further than this RA mix from Dutch duo Dam Swindle (formerly Detroit Swindle).

Lars Dales and Maarten Smeets are true pros of the European club circuit, and their well-respected Heist Recordings label showcases their own music alongside the likes of Matthew Herbert, Marina Trench and Byron The Aquarius.

For their run on the RA podcast, the duo focused on building a steady, intoxicating groove, weaving dreamy cuts from the likes of Genius Of Time, Omar-S, Lil Silva and their Dutch compatriot Tom Trago alongside a few idiosyncratic choices to keep listeners locked in.

HÖR WarmUp_2023 - Anthony Rother (HYBRID ELECTRO)

Electro trailblazer Anthony Rother is no stranger to blending DJ mixing with live performance, and he kicked off 2023 with a special ‘Hybrid’ set from the famed bathroom-tiled HÖR Berlin.

The producer’s hour at the controls, which opens with a favourite cut from his Little Computer People alias, delivers pure uncut electro, performed by an innovator who clearly still loves his genre (and has all the moves). The set was part of HÖR’s WarmUp_2023 series, and it certainly gets the year off to a flying start. Strap in for one of the best to ever do it.