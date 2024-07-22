The genre of fighting games is currently in a real heyday: all the big franchises have current spin-offs of their series and even old developers like SNK are revitalising game series such as Fatal Fury. There is a suitable title for every player and, thanks to rollback netcode, we are finally in an era in which fighting games can also be played online.

To celebrate this golden age of the genre, we took a look back and considered what the best fighting games of all time were.

We tried to take various factors into account when making our decision. Of course, what the game has done for the genre, what its influences on the fighting game scene were and - most importantly - how well it plays. We also wanted to commit to a single part per game series. If we have considered other titles in a series, we will of course explain this in the corresponding body text.

01 The King of Fighters XIII

King of Fighter XIII is a real highlight © SNK

It's nice to see that not only King of Fighters has now made it back into the limelight, but that the developer studio SNK is generally doing well again. In addition to The King of Fighters XV, which is still being supported with new content, a new Fatal Fury is now also in the starting blocks.

King of Fighters XV is the latest instalment in the series © SNK

There are a few entries in the history of King of Fighters that stand out in particular. The King of Fighters 98, as well as 2002's Unlimited Match, are great fighting games with still active players. Both titles are also easily available on many modern platforms despite their age.

King of Fighters XIII is a real eye-catcher and boasts some of the prettiest pixel art ever seen in the genre.

2002 Unlimited Match is a favourite of KoF fans © SNK

But for this list, we have chosen The King of Fighters XIII. After the twelfth part of the series flopped in the scene for various reasons, SNK was able to win back the favour of the fans with its successor. And King of Fighters XIII is a real eye-catcher and shines with probably the prettiest pixel art ever seen in the genre. Both characters and stages are drawn and animated with an enormous level of detail.

King of Fighters XIII really comes up trumps visually © SNK

But the title also scores highly in terms of gameplay: There are numerous characters with different play styles. And thanks to the 3-on-3 format, you have different strategies at your disposal and can experiment with your team composition. Combo fans will also get their money's worth. King of Fighters XIII offers absurd combos with really high damage and therefore a great reward for players with good execution.

02 Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Virtua Fighter 5 is one of the most technical fighting games © SEGA

The Virtua Fighter series from SEGA is particularly important in terms of the history of the genre. The first instalment of the series is considered to be the first fighting game in 3D. Of course, from today's perspective, it looks very dated and doesn't play particularly well.

The granddaddy of 3D fighters: Virtua Fighter © SEGA

Part 2 has aged a little better, but here too the ravages of time have taken their toll on the 3D fighter. Nevertheless, this part was very successful at the time and is still one of the absolute fighting game classics today. After all, the title has also made it into several games in the Like a Dragon series. Here you can simply sit down at one of the arcade machines and catch up on a bit of genre history.

You can also play Virtua Fighter 2 in Yakuza 5 © SEGA

Probably the most complex combat system the genre has to offer.

But what is probably the best part of the series, Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown, can also be played alongside Yakuza 6, Yakuza: Like A Dragon and the two spin-offs Judgment and Lost Judgment. Virtua Fighter 5 is the absolute pinnacle of the franchise and offers everything that has set the titles apart from the competition: A character selection with different fighters who all practise realistic martial arts and a fighting system that uses just three buttons, but is probably the most complex the genre has to offer.

All fighters in Virtua Fighter 5 use (relatively) realistic martial arts © SEGA

Virtua Fighter comes with just one button for punches, kicks and blocks. Different actions can be carried out via the links between these three actions and any directional inputs. The game flow of Virtua Fighter 5 requires precision and quick reflexes. Both offence and defence offer numerous possibilities and ensure that even experts of other games take their hats off to the pros of this title. A truly satisfying gameplay experience for anyone who really wants to sink their teeth into a fighting game.

03 Killer Instinct (2013)

Killer Instinct returned in 2023 © Microsoft

When the first Killer Instinct was released in 1994, it was an attempt by the team at Rare to get a slice of the Mortal Kombat pie. For this reason, a relatively grown-up fighting game with digitised sprites was created.

And although Nintendo was not a big fan of Mortal Kombat's violence, Killer Instinct and its sequel were released exclusively for the Super Nintendo and Nintendo 64. After all, Rare was an important 2nd party developer for the Japanese gaming giant. Rare was later bought by Microsoft and published a reboot of Killer Instinct for the release of the Xbox One, which was launched on the console's launch day.

Back then, Killer Instinct was a competitor to Mortal Kombat © Rare

Killer Instinct was absolutely ahead of its time: it was free-to-play with a rotating selection of free fighters and the option to purchase the entire roster for a fixed price. It also utilised rollback netcode even back then. A now integral part of fighting game netplay that has become indispensable and now, over 10 years later, has become the industry standard.

Killer Instinct was ahead of its time here.

Other features of Killer Instinct were also to be adapted years later by the larger games within the genre. For example, the ability to view exact frame data for every move during training. Coupled with truly outstanding visuals, a brute soundtrack by Mick Gordon and a unique gameplay system that enables an exciting rock-paper-scissors principle within combos and includes the iconic C-C-C-COMBO BREAKER.

Killer Instinct's visuals, sound and gameplay are top notch © Microsoft

But why isn't Killer Instinct currently one of the pillars of the scene? The reason was primarily the exclusive release for the Xbox One. Especially after the PlayStation 4 established itself as the main platform for fighting games, it was difficult to organise the title at local events. No one had the necessary console or suitable fightsicks at hand. A PC release (and especially the release on Steam) was able to give Killer Instinct a second chance. And even though everyone who plays the title raves about how outstanding it is, unfortunately it wasn't enough to break into the mainstream.

04 Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2

Guilty Gear Xrd is the third instalment in the game series © Arc System Works

Arc System Works are the gods among anime fighter developers. The Guilty Gear series has always been a big favourite in arcades and on numerous consoles. The third game in the series, Guilty Gear Xrd Sign, then managed to tap into a whole new audience. It achieved this primarily through its brilliant graphics, which managed to make a 3D game look like a classic 2D fighter. A technique that Arc System Works would later use to give Dragon Ball FighterZ its perfect anime look.

Dragon Ball FighterZ looks like a playable anime © Bandai Namco

And Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 is probably the perfect balance between the accessibility of Strive and the complexity of Guilty Gear XX Accent Core.

And, of course, it was ultimately the fourth instalment in the series, Guilty Gear Strive, which for the first time was able to attract masses of new players to the series and thus even deny Street Fighter V its status as the most-played fighting game of the last generation. Something that no other title has managed to do in comparison to the latest Street Fighter. However, this came at the expense of complexity. And this is something that fans of the series really enjoy about Guilty Gear. It offers so many options in both offence and defence. This of course makes the title much harder to master, but allows for a rewarding path of growth with the chance to really express yourself through your gameplay.

Xrd brought a new graphic style to Guilty Gear © Arc System Works

And Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2 is probably the perfect centre point between the accessibility of Strive and the complexity of Guilty Gear XX Accent Core (the second in the series). Numerous characters - some clearly a little stronger than others - allowing for different play styles and strategies, a fast pace of play with satisfying combos and plenty of tactical options. All accompanied by the typical rock soundtrack for which the series is known. If you feel that Guilty Gear Strive is a little too cumbersome and limited: the Guilty Gear Xrd community welcomes you with open arms.

05 Tekken 7

The end of the Kazuya Heihachi saga: Tekken 7 © Bandai Namco

It wasn't easy to decide on a game here. For many, Tekken 3 is the most historic entry in the series. And in terms of gameplay, it also impresses with its many single player modes and unlockable content. However, series fans also repeatedly emphasise that Tekken Tag Tournament 1 and 2 represent the pinnacle of the series.

A true PlayStation classic: Tekken 3 © Bandai Namco

However, Tekken 7 always finds its place in the lists of the best Tekken games. And if you summarise everything, it is probably the best all-round package that the series has to offer. Because even if the tournament meta became a little one-sided towards the end, it is one of the best games in the series in terms of balancing despite the large roster. Especially when you consider how large the character selection of Tekken 7 ended up being.

Tekken 7 is probably the best all-round package the series has to offer.

For the first time, Tekken 7 featured a story mode that was able to depict the game's history with gripping cutscenes, giving players an even better insight into the Mishima family's feud. And there was also something new in terms of gameplay: Rage Arts introduced super moves to the series, which can be used when you are within your last 20% of health points. Rage Drives and Power Crushes were also new additions that should have a significant impact on the flow of the game.

Tekken 7 saw the return of many veterans of the series © Bandai Namco

Red Bull pro Arslan Ash had an almost legendary run in Tekken 7. He was able to secure several major titles, including winning several EVOs and the final Tekken World Tour Finals.

Arslan Ash © The Videographers / Red Bull Content Pool

06 Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Worlds collide in Marvel vs. Capcom 2 © Capcom

Few game series have fans as passionate as the titles in Capcom's Vs series. And even if Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 managed to win over a really big audience in the wake of the 2009 fighting game renaissance, the franchise's most iconic title is still Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

A game that carries such weight - such legacy - than almost any other representative of the genre. Marvel vs. Capcom 2 was an instant hit. And not just among fighting game professionals. Its massive roster of characters, featuring fighters from a wide variety of Capcom games and Marvel comics, piqued the curiosity of anyone who even saw the title in passing.

Get ready for a wild ride © Capcom

The fast-paced, almost chaotic gameplay offered the perfect mix of "I press buttons and have fun" and a high skill ceiling for anyone who wanted to get serious about the game. This led to a fierce tournament scene in the US, with the East and West coasts maintaining a rivalry that still exists today. It's just a bit of a shame then that at the highest level, much of the character selection no longer plays a role and you have to focus on the clear top tiers like Magneto, Storm, Sentinel and Cable.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is a game that carries such weight - such legacy - than almost any other genre representative.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 offers constant action © Capcom

At the time, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 also made it onto home consoles: Xbox, PlayStation 2 and Sega Dreamcast were served with the title. The Dreamcast version quickly became the tournament standard. One reason for this was that it was easy to modify, allowing players to incorporate their own colour palettes and music into the title. Later, digital versions for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 were also released, but these were removed from the marketplaces in 2013 due to expiring licences. It has taken until today for us to get a new port of the game. As part of the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will be playable on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 / 5 and PC.

Numerous classics return at last © Capcom

07 Ultra Street Fighter IV

Ultra Street Fighter IV was the final version of the title © Capcom

There are many Street Fighter titles that could be in this spot. Street Fighter II: The World Warriors for basically giving birth to the modern fighting game genre, Street Fighter III: Third Strike for its technical advancement and with EVO Moment 37 one of the most watched e-sports moments of all time.

In the end, we opted for (Ultra) Street Fighter IV. Vanilla Street Fighter IV is responsible for moving us out of the "Dark Ages of Fighting Games" and into a great renaissance of the genre that started in 2009.

The classic Ken-Ryu matchup is also a must in Street Fighter IV © Capcom

In terms of gameplay, Street Fighter IV is still one of the most well-rounded instalments in the series. There are few characters that are uncompetitive, the pace of play is fast and the title allows for different strategies and play styles. Something that was especially lost in the early version of its successor, Street Fighter V.

Street Fighter IV is responsible for moving us out of the "Dark Ages of Fighting Games".

What Street Fighter IV lacks somewhat is its accessibility for beginners. But in that respect, it's simply a victim of its time. Only games from the current generation have really understood how to make the genre more appealing to beginners and casual gamers.

Abel was one of the new characters in Street Fighter IV © Capcom

Street Fighter IV was also responsible for the emergence of the modern e-sports scene centred around fighting games. Massive offline events such as EVO, Combo Breaker and CEO allowed entire weekends to be filled with high-calibre matches. Capcom Cup was the first major Pro Tour since MLG supported Super Smash Bros Melee. Red Bull also threw its hat into the ring for the first time with the Red Bull Kumite.