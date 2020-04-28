Rugged, wild and free: Here are 5 of Tasmania's best hikes

Tasmania might pack more natural beauty per square inch than any state in Australia.

There’s a lot of wilderness to explore down here – about 1.5 million square hectares of World Heritage forest, for starters – and the island is criss-crossed with dozens of world-class hiking trails.

You could happily explore for months, sleeping under the stars and stuffing your face with Bruny Island oysters; but in the interests of saving time, we’ve rounded up our favourite hikes on the Apple Isle.

These are the best single-day and multi-day hikes in Tasmania.

1. Overland Track

We’ll start with the Big Kahuna. The Overland Track: a 65km, Lord-of-the-Rings-esque slog through the mountains, all the way from Cradle Mountain to the inky waters of Lake St Claire. This is Tasmania’s pre-eminent hiking trail, and one of the best regarded routes in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s also not for amateurs.

Even in summer, wild weather can blow over Mount Ossa, and overnight temperatures tend to dip towards zero. Still, there’s a reason 9000 people pay $200 to hike the Overland every year. It offers arguably the best scenery in the state: glacial valleys, alpine meadows and soaring, snow-capped peaks. Book early.

Length: 65km (5-6 days)

When to go: October – May

Rating: Tough

2. Three Capes Track

Three Capes Track only opened to the public in 2015, but even before Parks Tasmania cut the ribbon, this track was hailed as the best multi-day coastal hike in Australia. Several years later, it’s more than lived up to the hype.

Three Capes will take the average tramper around four days to complete, but it’s not particularly difficult. Most of the route snakes along the dolerite cliffs of the Tasman Peninsula: a rugged and windswept spit of land on Tasmania’s south-eastern coast. Ridiculously dramatic sea views are the big drawcard here, but it’s also one of the more comfortable multi-day hikes in the state. There are several eco-friendly cabins along the route.

Length: 48km (4 days)

When to go: It’s open year-round, but spring and summer and generally best.

Rating: Moderate

3. Wukalina Walk

Even by Tasmanian hiking standards, the Wukalina Walk is special. It’s a four-day ramble through the Bay of Fires Conservation Area, and it’s owned and operated entirely by the local Indigenous community, the palawa. Wukalina is as much about cultural discovery as it is about stretching your legs.

You’ll walk with palawa guides through their ancestral homeland, hear creation stories around the campfire, and learn about the landscape of 'Larapuna', Tasmania’s spectacular Bay of Fires. It’s a pretty comfortable trek, too. Guests spend two nights in purpose-built huts, and one night in the beautifully restored Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottage.

Length: 26km (4 days)

When to go: September – April

Rating: Easy to Moderate

4. South Coast Track

Like the Overland Track, South Coast isn’t really for beginners. For one thing, you need to hop in a light plane and fly to Melaleuca: a back-of-beyond former settlement in the middle of nowhere. That’s the start of the trail.

From Melaleuca, it’s an 84km, nine-day odyssey through dense scrub, untouched temperate rainforest and deceptively tricky boardwalk climbs, all the way to Cockle Creek.

Expect to walk around 10km to 15km every day with 20kgs slung across your back. This is a tough, unforgiving trek, running through some of the most remote wilderness in the state. But that’s why people do it: the South Coast Track is Tasmania’s last adventure frontier.

Length: 84km (8-9 days)

When to go: December – March

Rating: Extreme

5. The Tarkine

A lot of mainlanders have never heard of The Tarkine (also known as takayna). It’s a huge (and largely untouched) temperate rainforest reserve, tucked into Tasmania’s north-western wilderness. In fact it’s the biggest temperate rainforest reserve in Australia, home to several threatened animal species and dozens of Aboriginal cultural heritage sites.

Because of all this, The Tarkine is special, and hiking here isn’t simply a matter of grabbing some trail mix and heading into the trees. It’s better to go with a reputable tour group, like Tarkine Trails. They run several walking tours through The Tarkine, including rainforest hikes, coastal hikes and multi-day wilderness treks.

Length: Varies

When to go: November – May