Oftentimes when people think of hip hop production as an art form, their minds eventually wander to the art of sampling. It is one of the pillars of production, as the skill has been a part of the genre since DJs like Kool DJ Herc and Grandmaster Flash ripped Funk and Rock records for dance breaks.

The production method has evolved into one of the most beautiful aspects of hip hop. There are few things more enjoyable than the moment one's nostalgia kicks in and they recognize a hip hop sample in a track. As the genre moved forward, producers became more and more inventive with their sampling choices. From Kanye West’s iconic flip of Chaka Khan’s 'Through the Fire' to the sublime sample loops of the likes of J Dilla and Madlib, hip hop pushed the limits of sampling to the edge.

Now, in its current conception, hip hop samples often involves reaching back into the golden ages of Soul, 90s R&B, and the depths of hip hop. Sometimes, producers will even delve into more alternative genres like house music or even unearth foreign gems to draw inspiration from a completely unique sphere.

This year so far, hip hop has displayed a mix of new artists arriving into the fold and older artists returning back into the fray. Production giants like DJ Premier and The Alchemist continue to pave the way for sampling, where unheralded producers like Knxwledge carve out their own lane within the art form. This creates an exciting realm in which sampling styles range from the standard and cookie-cutter to the daring and experimental.

In the spirit of record-keeping, here are the some of best hip hop samples in 2020 so far.

Westside Gunn - "Versace" sampling The Clark Sisters - "They Were Overcome (By the Word)"

Westside Gunn has always been particularly adept at selecting beats for his projects. This sample production is no different. Surprisingly, this was produced by former Vine star Jay Versace, and the beat samples from the heavenly sounds of the legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters.

Versace samples a six-second stretch of “ They Were Overcome ” and loops it to create a constant angelic chorus of voices. The moment chosen for the loop is perfect as the sisters’ voices reach a soul-rattling climax, which Versace bottles for his beat. The sample provides the perfect foil to Gunn’s aggressive barrage of gun ad-libs and chronicles of his new luxurious lifestyle.

Sada Baby - "Slide" sampling The Gap Band - "You Dropped a Bomb on Me"

Detroit based rapper Sada Baby made it his personal goal to destroy every beat possible in 2020. The budding star went to the treasure trove that is The Gap Band’s discography to find a superb sample to spit over. “Slide,” produced by the super-producer (and Detroit native) Helluva Beats, samples the essential track and retains much of the song’s original charm.

From the iconic bomb whistling to the pleasant chorus of background singers, Sada Baby’s track captures much of what made “ You Dropped a Bomb on Me ” entertaining. Over the sped-up sample, Sada lets his personality shine through as he creates an undeniably catchy dance anthem, retaining much of what made the original track popular.

Lil Baby - "Humble" sampling Lori Perry - "Up Against the Wind"

Sometimes, a beat just needs to pull at the heartstrings. With the release of the deluxe version of his album My Turn, Lil Baby went to an emotional source for the sample for his track 'Humble.'

If you remember the movie Set It Off, the emotional crux of the movie is where Queen Latifah’s character Cleo realizes she’s reached the end of the road and dies in a hail of police bullets. This heartbreaking death scene is powered by Lori Perry’s ballad , as her soft voice coincides with Cleo’s demise. Lil Baby and producer Section 8 used a pitched-up version of Perry’s voice from the tragic scene in the background of the track as he raps about how he’s reached the point of success he is at now. His grateful tone and subject matter work perfectly with the deeply emotional sample.

Drake - "When To Say When" sampling Bobby Glenn - "Sounds Like a Love Song"

The Canadian superstar went to a familiar place for this sample, which is one that most fans recognized instantly. Jay-Z sampled Bobby Glenn’s 1976 track for his standout single 'Song Cry' from The Blueprint back in 2001.

Drake and producer June James follow a similar structure to Jay-Z’s version, allowing Glenn’s crooning to open the track with emphasis. The beautiful vocalization of Glenn and his background singers pushes the beat forward, as the historic sample loop goes hand in hand with modern hi-hats and 808s. This particular sample plays with pitch intriguingly, as Glenn’s voice appears in both the lowest and highest octaves. The track is a perfect callback to both the golden era of Soul and to one of the best Hip Hop albums of all time.

Westside Gunn - "$500 Ounces" sampling Renée Geyer - "It’s Been a Long Time"

The Buffalo native appears once again on this list, thanks to the work of the prolific producer The Alchemist, who reached deep into the recesses of Soul music for this sample—selecting the 1974 song “ It’s Been a Long Time ” from Australian songstress Renée Geyer. Her raspy voice provided the perfect backdrop, for the gritty “$500 Ounces,” which employs the feature verses of talented lyricists Freddie Gibbs and Roc Marciano.

The sample work involves some delicate splicing, as The Alchemist mixes together the original track’s horn section, which occurs near the end of the song, and Geyer’s ad-libs and hums to make a powerful loop. The soulful reference track becomes a dark and foreboding beat that meshes perfectly with each rapper’s voice.

Jay Electronica - "The Neverending Story" sampling Litto Nebbia - "La Caida"

Jay Electronica’s long-awaited debut album finally arrived this year, armed with top tier rapping ability and the entire repertoire of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation at his disposal. The latter provided him with access to some of the best producers in the genre right now, so of course, The Alchemist shows up once again here. He produced the fourth track off Jay Elect’s album, on which he samples Argentinian singer-songwriter Litto Nebbia .

He samples Nebbia’s voice and a continuous, haunting background “ooh,” his delicate guitar strumming, and the song’s piercing synth keyboard to create a dreamy production. Over the atmospheric sample, Electronica and Jay-Z rap with purpose and care, chronicling stories of growth and triumph.

AJ Tracey - "Dinner Guest" sampling Nightcrawlers - "Push the Feeling on"

The genre of House music has been tied to Hip Hop since the early days of each genre. The partnership between the two has always proved to be fruitful with classic tracks appearing featuring House samples. British rapper AJ Tracey follows the tried and true formula, interpolating the widely popular ' Push the Feeling On ' from the 90s Scottish House group Nightcrawlers.

The familiar pairing of hypnotic rhythm and repetitive vocals are slightly slowed down to provide the perfect background to Tracey and MoStack’s relaxed rapping style. The sample turns the beat into a bouncy rap track that hooks into the listener’s ear with ease.

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud - "Frankie Lymon" sampling Johnny and the Expressions - "Now That You’re Mine"

The hallmark of a good sample is when the producer has to do little or no work to manipulate to turn into a great beat. Jay Worthy and producer Harry Fraud decided to let the sample carry the weight for the track, choosing a song from the short-lived group Johnny and the Expressions.

The beat is completely composed of the original track’s composition, as the old soul piano and percussion rhythm create a foreboding tone around the track. The group’s vocals loop throughout the track as they sing “Now that you’re mine, baby,” putting the listener in a trance as Worthy and his collaborators El Camino and Big Body Bes rap with ease. Harry Fraud’s production holds no fluff, as the Soul sample drills into the heart of whoever is listening.

Lil Mosey - "Blueberry Faygo" sampling Johnny Gill - "My My My"

The 90s era of R&B continues to be a gold mine for quality samples. The recency of the decade mixes with the inherent nostalgia of “old music” to create a perfect source to draw from. XXL Freshman list alumni Lil Mosey and Seattle-based producer Callan understood the power that 90s R&B holds when they sampled Johnny Gill’s signature song.

The duo ripped the original track’s saxophone solo performed by Kenny G to open Mosey’s most popular song to date. Then, the Tik Tok hit utilizes a pitched-up loop of Gill singing “my, my, my” to propel the song’s chorus forward. Both of these elements combine to form a tantalizing party song that is ridiculously catchy, harnessing the strengths of Gill’s elite song to create something distinctly entertaining.

Royce Da 5’9” - "Overcomer" sampling The Lintons - "Lost Love"

Rap music’s affliction for Soul samples continues to produce wonderful concoctions. Veteran MC Royce Da 5’9'' is well aware of the power that a well-executed, soulful sample wields. That is why he went all the way into the vinyl crates for the sample for “Overcomer,” electing to use the 1966 track “ Lost Love ” by Chicago soul collective The Lintons.