Melbourne, Here Are Our Favourite Climbing Gyms Near You

Attention Melbourne climbers: whether you’re searching for your first climbing gym, building toward outdoor projects or simply looking to train harder indoors, these are some of our favourite spots across the city.

Climbing continues to grow rapidly across Australia, combining strength, movement and problem solving in a way few sports can. One session can feel like equal parts workout, puzzle and creative expression, which is exactly why so many climbers become hooked on progression.

What makes climbing so approachable is its flexibility across skill levels. Beginners can quickly build confidence and technique, while experienced climbers can focus on projecting tougher grades, refining movement and building endurance for outdoor climbs.

For us, climbing is creative in every sense. From filming athletes on career-defining ascents to supporting elite climbers in competition, we love the sport for its balance of physicality, precision and mental focus.

Whether your goal is your first clean send, stronger indoor sessions or eventually tackling outdoor climbs, these are some of Melbourne’s best climbing gyms to help you level up.

Best Bouldering Gyms in Melbourne

If technical movement, body positioning and problem solving are your thing, bouldering is one of the best ways to improve climbing strength and technique.

Unlike rope climbing, bouldering focuses on shorter climbs above padded mats, removing the need for harnesses or belay systems. Sessions are fast-paced, social and heavily centred around movement efficiency and route reading.

Melbourne has built one of Australia’s strongest bouldering scenes, with gyms spread throughout the inner north, west and bayside suburbs. Many also offer yoga, mobility zones and strength facilities to support training and recovery.

01 BlocHaus Bouldering

BlocHaus has become a favourite among Melbourne climbers thanks to its welcoming atmosphere, quality setting and large training space. The Port Melbourne gym features over 850 square metres of climbing surfaces, with regular route resets designed to keep sessions challenging and engaging.

The gym caters well to both first-time climbers and experienced boulderers, with coaching sessions, community events and yoga classes helping climbers improve movement, recovery and mobility.

Port Melbourne location.

02 Northside Boulders

Northside Boulders is one of Melbourne’s most established climbing communities, offering strong route setting, regular events and a social atmosphere across multiple locations.

New climbs are set weekly, keeping sessions fresh for returning climbers, while memberships provide access to yoga and mobility classes ranging from high-energy vinyasa through to restorative recovery-focused sessions.

The gyms attract everyone from casual climbers to experienced athletes projecting harder grades, making them a solid all-round option for progression.

Northcote, Brunswick and Abbotsford locations.

Best Indoor Climbing Gyms in Melbourne

If bigger walls, endurance climbing and rope systems are more your speed, Melbourne’s indoor climbing gyms offer everything from beginner top rope sessions through to advanced lead climbing and training walls.

Most facilities cater to a broad range of experience levels, with introductory courses, belay training and advanced climbing routes all available under one roof.

03 Hardrock Climbing

Hardrock Climbing has long been part of Melbourne’s climbing scene, helping climbers progress through lead climbing courses, technique coaching and regularly refreshed climbing routes.

The gym caters to a wide mix of climbers, from beginners learning belay systems through to experienced climbers wanting more technical lead sessions and endurance-focused training.

Melbourne CBD and Nunawading locations.

04 Bayside Rock

One of Melbourne’s larger climbing facilities, Bayside Rock offers a broad mix of climbing styles, modern wall systems and beginner-friendly options including auto belays.

The gym is well suited to climbers wanting flexibility between casual sessions and structured progression, with routes catering to a wide range of grades and abilities.

Carrum Downs location.

Whether you’re chasing your first indoor climbing session, building toward outdoor projects or looking for a stronger climbing community, Melbourne’s climbing scene has never been more diverse. From technical bouldering gyms to full-height rope climbing facilities, there’s no shortage of places to train, progress and project.

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