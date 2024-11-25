The 7 kitesurf movies to get you through the windless days

The first film on this list that you must have seen is

Chapter One: The Kiteboarding Legacy Begins.

Released in 2016, this was 1 of the first

full-length

kitesurfing films. The film takes you to the most beautiful places in the world that play a major role in the development of kitesurfing and introduces the sport. Kitesurfing legends such as

, Pete Cabrinha, Nick Jacobsen, Kevin and Jalou Langeree and Ruben Lenten, among others, are featured in this production. They all have their own reasons for kiting and showcase their own discipline in the most beautiful way. You watch it

on Red Bull TV.