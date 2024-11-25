© Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool
Kitesurfing
The 7 kitesurf movies to get you through the windless days
Whether it's a dose of inspiration for you to get through the winter or to determine your next kite destination, these kitesurfing films are must-sees!
01
Kitesurfing History: Chapter One
The first film on this list that you must have seen is Chapter One: The Kiteboarding Legacy Begins. Released in 2016, this was 1 of the first full-length kitesurfing films. The film takes you to the most beautiful places in the world that play a major role in the development of kitesurfing and introduces the sport. Kitesurfing legends such as Robby Naish, Pete Cabrinha, Nick Jacobsen, Kevin and Jalou Langeree and Ruben Lenten, among others, are featured in this production. They all have their own reasons for kiting and showcase their own discipline in the most beautiful way. You watch it here on Red Bull TV.
3 min
Chapter One
The best kiteboard riders in the world come together to show off the sport’s breathtaking beauty.
02
Getting better and better: Pushing progression S1E5
In the Red Bull TV series Pushing Progression, get a behind-the-scenes look at how Red Bull athletes develop, push boundaries and what role Red Bull events play in this. In season 1, episode 5 it's kitesurfing's turn, where both Red Bull King of the Air and Red Bull Megaloop are put under the microscope. Time to get yourself into competitive mode! The episodes featuring other sports are also worth watching.
26 min
Kiteboarding
Explore the evolution of kiteboarding and see how events like Red Bull King of the Air push its progression.
03
Travel inspiration: Antandroy
Even though this film was shot back in 2012, it still fits in the list of must-see films. There are few scenes that stick better than Mitu Monteiro on his surfboard or athlete Micka Fernandez's darkslide. All shot in wild and windy Madagascar, where the F-one team visits a local village with the people the Antandroy, also known as 'People of the thorns'. Just under half an hour of pure travel inspiration to watch on YouTube. Includes gooey old-school gear that we hardly recognise these days!
04
Travel inspiration: Cape Verde
Speaking of that same Mitu Monteiro, in Explorers: Adventures of the Century S4E02, he takes you to where he comes from, the islands of Cape Verde. Perhaps you already know Sal or Boa Vista as kitesurfing destinations, but in this episode you will see no less than all 12(!) islands of his homeland pass by. He challenges himself to visit all of them kitesurfing, on one big trip.
24 min
Cape Verdean kite crossing
A former champion kite surfer attempts to ride to the 12 islands of his home country, Cape Verde.
05
Something different: KNOT Future Death of Park
A kitesurfing discipline you don't often come across, and certainly not in film. Knot Future made this film during the 2019 Kite Park League season, about parkriding within the kitesurfing discipline. Death of Park takes you from the smooth winds of Cape Hatteras to the icy waters of the Hood River in the United States, the breeding ground of parkriding. Alexander Lewis Hughes paints a beautiful picture of a niche within kitesurfing. Check it out here.
06
A great mix: Paradigm Lost
With parkriding, you can see the similarities between wakeboarding and kitesurfing. But would you like to see more about how different water sports come together? In Paradigm Lost , you follow athlete Kai Lenny as the ultimate waterman. Windsurfing, kitesurfing, supping, foiling, everything passes by. Beautiful images of the different sports make this film and Lenny's skills with a strapless kitesurf board are definitely worth watching!
1 h
Paradigm Lost
Featuring Waterman Kai Lenny
07
Portrait of an athlete: Skywalker
After a severe crash, Lasse Walker discovers the effects of freediving to overcome physical and mental challenges. The most recent production on this list, made in 2022, to be seen on Red Bull TV. Curious about the stories of different athletes? Then Aaron Hadlow's film "TWENTY" on YouTube is also worth watching.
15 min
Skywalker
Follow Lasse Walker, one of the best kitesurfers in the world, as he fights back after a big crash.
Part of this story