If you’ve ever sat in the crowd at Red Bull Dance Your Style , you’ll know just how many different street dance styles there are.

In any event, you might see dancers show off popping, locking, waacking, krump or hip-hop …. breaking, house, and footwork. Every style has its own moves and its own distinct origin story. (Want to learn more about each style? Head here for a quick history lesson.)

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global, all-styles dance competition, where the best street dancers in the world compete against one another. The dancers have no idea what songs the DJ will choose to spin for their battles. Poppers might have to hit to rock music, house dancers might have to groove to rap. The thrill and challenge of it is being ready to freestyle to whatever song the DJ drops. If you’re in the audience, it’s an opportunity to see street dance’s very best talent face off against each other – and get seriously inspired.

But if you’re just starting out in street dance – or are keen to dip your toe – where do you start? Thankfully, dancers are spoiled for choice in Melbourne. Whether you’ve got your heart set on a specific style or just want to move, there’s a dance studio for you.

To get you started, we’ve picked out six of the best Melbourne dance studios, which cater for beginners and pros alike. You’ll be burning up the floor in no time.

01 02 Dance Studio

Where: Level 1, 200 Bourke Street, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia 3000

Instagram: Here

Whether you want to learn K-pop or hip-hop, waacking or vogue, 02 Dance Studio on Bourke Street in the CBD has you covered. Arguably Melbourne’s premier street dance studio, 02 offers classes in four levels, from introductory through to advanced. But more than just a dance school, 02 is a beloved hub for the city’s dance community.

It’s also THE place to go for K-pop classes. 02 even runs a K-pop academy, designed to help those aged 10 to 19 prepare for K-idol auditions, so you know they know their stuff.

02 The Space Dance and Arts Centre

Where: 318 Chapel St, Prahran VIC 3181

Instagram: Here

This Chapel Street studio offers drop-in classes in street dance styles like Afrobeats, reggaeton, house and footwork – as well as everything K-pop to jazz and commercial.

It even has hyper-specific classes like ‘girly hip-hop’ and ‘90s hip-hop groove’. There’s over 10 classes every day, so you’re sure to find something you like.

03 GROOV3

Where: 7-9 Hope St, Brunswick VIC 3056

Instagram: Here

Part dance class, part workout, part party, GROOV3 is a high energy choreography class inspired by a blend of hip-hop and grooves. It’s the perfect welcoming (and extremely fun) space for beginners: music plays the entire time, there’s no talking, and all levels are welcome.

It’s all led by renowned dancer Aisha Mary, who has choreographed and danced for artists including Kimbra, Kylie Minogue and Delta Goodrem. GROOV3 happens three times a week in Fitzroy North.

04 Groove Therapy

Where: Pop-up locations

No, it’s not running regular Melbourne classes anymore, but Groove Therapy does still offer the occasional pop-up class in Naarm – special events that are announced on their socials and sure to book up quickly.

There’s a reason Groove Therapy is so in-demand – their classes are fun, loud and inclusive. Rather than drilling down to specific styles, they blend various street styles (think hip hop, house, dancehall and afrobeat) to offer absolute beginner dance classes that are “perfect for people who are convinced they can't dance”. If you’ve never so much as tapped your toe before but are keen to give it a go, you’ll love Groove Therapy.

Want to move but can’t wait for them to come back to Melbourne? There’s online classes, too.

05 SDS

Where: 25 Enterprise Way, Mitcham VIC 3132

Instagram: Here

In 2012, long-time crew Superhoodz opened their own studio. At Street Dance Studios – or SDS for short – they lead 20 high-energy classes a week. Their specialisation is hip-hop and breaking, though there’s also regular short courses in more specialised styles like house and locking.

SDS offers classes for adults and kids alike, with four levels of difficulty to choose from. You’ll find them in Mitcham, in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

06 JMC Dance Lab

Where: Lvl 2/39 A'Beckett St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Instagram: Here

JMC Dance Lab packs a lot into its schedule: think K-Pop, street jazz, hip hop, choreography, popping, locking, waacking, and voguing. The CBD studio offers casual classes as well as regular short courses in a variety of styles.

