5 Melbourne rappers who'll rule 2022

For a look at names setting the hip-hop agenda this year, Red Bull rounded up 20 of the Australian rappers ruling 2022 . Today, we’re zooming in even further and focussing on the Melbourne artists doing big things.

Some of them are a few years into the game, others just dropped their first single. They're all exceptionally talented and destined for greatness, so read on to meet Victoria's finest.

Mulalo

Why they matter : She’s only two singles in, but Mulalo has earned her place as one of Australia’s most exciting new hip-hop acts. First came ‘Check’, her ice cold 2020 debut. She followed that up last year with the Nerve-produced ‘M31 (Racing Down the Hume)’, a home run that was unapologetic about her confidence, her sexuality and her talent.

Already in 2022, the Melbourne-based talent has popped up to steal the show with a commanding guest verse on Triple One’s new single. Mulalo’s socials have gone quiet for now, but our fingers are crossed she’ll be back with new music soon.

What to watch : Triple One’s ‘Mr. Whippy’, to see Mulalo in action.

Babyface Mal

Why they matter : Babyface Mal began turning heads last year when he signed with 66 Records, the Melbourne-based, African-owned label also home to acts like ECO$YSTEM.

The 22-year-old came out firing with five singles in as many months, including a collaboration with Brisbane favourite Nerve. He’s keeping that work ethic up in 2022, starting the year strong with a three track EP called The Crib. It’s another hit of trademark effortlessly cool, half-slurred delivery – the kind of flow you don’t forget.

What to watch : Smog, the lead single from his new EP.

Pookie

Why they matter : Pookie’s 2020 debut single Tuesday remains one of the coolest slices of local hip-hop we’ve ever heard. A couple years down the track, Pookie – AKA South Sudan-born, Melbourne-based Achol Agaar – has only gone from strength to strength. She had a busy year in 2021 with the release of the single Beast Mode, her Dinka Girl EP and the 11-track album Flick, an incredible body of work that tackled both the political and the personal. So much talent, so much steeze and so much to say.

What to watch : Her feature slot on triple j’s Rap It Up, which is the perfect introduction to Pookie’s sound and story.

Fly Boy Jack

Why they matter : You already know both halves of Fly Boy Jack. Melbourne MC Jordan Dennis and beatmaker JUJO are respected solo artists, each with a good few years in the game under their belt. Last year, the pair came together to launch a collaborative project that would combine their sizeable talents. As Fly Boy Jack, Jordan Dennis and JUJO have created an intoxicatingly cool mix of hip-hop, punk and R&B. They’re only one mixtape deep so far but we can’t wait to see where they take things next.

What to watch : Weed Walk, the perfect introduction to Fly Boy Jack’s low slung energy.

Ijale

Why they matter : Ijale turned all the right heads last year with his mixtape, OTTN (On To The Next). That 18-track release drew from Afrobeat, drill, R&B, soul and funk to create a soundscape you could really sink into, with each track anchored by Ijale’s smooth vocals.

But it was his sharp, insightful lyrics about what it means to be a black man in Australia that really made OTTN unforgettable. With an overabundance of brains, talent and vision, we’re tipping big things for the Nigerian-born, Melbourne-based artist.

What to watch : The tour-de-force that is Don't Run, from Ijale’s OTTN mixtape.