5 Melbourne rappers who'll rule 2022

For a look at names setting the hip-hop agenda this year, Red Bull rounded up 20 of the Australian rappers ruling 2022. Today, we’re zooming in even further and focussing on the Melbourne artists doing big things.
Some of them are a few years into the game, others just dropped their first single. They're all exceptionally talented and destined for greatness, so read on to meet Victoria's finest.
Mulalo
Why they matter: She’s only two singles in, but Mulalo has earned her place as one of Australia’s most exciting new hip-hop acts. First came ‘Check’, her ice cold 2020 debut. She followed that up last year with the Nerve-produced ‘M31 (Racing Down the Hume)’, a home run that was unapologetic about her confidence, her sexuality and her talent.
Already in 2022, the Melbourne-based talent has popped up to steal the show with a commanding guest verse on Triple One’s new single. Mulalo’s socials have gone quiet for now, but our fingers are crossed she’ll be back with new music soon.
What to watch: Triple One’s ‘Mr. Whippy’, to see Mulalo in action.
Babyface Mal
Why they matter: Babyface Mal began turning heads last year when he signed with 66 Records, the Melbourne-based, African-owned label also home to acts like ECO$YSTEM.
The 22-year-old came out firing with five singles in as many months, including a collaboration with Brisbane favourite Nerve. He’s keeping that work ethic up in 2022, starting the year strong with a three track EP called The Crib. It’s another hit of trademark effortlessly cool, half-slurred delivery – the kind of flow you don’t forget.
What to watch: Smog, the lead single from his new EP.
Pookie
Why they matter: Pookie’s 2020 debut single Tuesday remains one of the coolest slices of local hip-hop we’ve ever heard. A couple years down the track, Pookie – AKA South Sudan-born, Melbourne-based Achol Agaar – has only gone from strength to strength. She had a busy year in 2021 with the release of the single Beast Mode, her Dinka Girl EP and the 11-track album Flick, an incredible body of work that tackled both the political and the personal. So much talent, so much steeze and so much to say.
What to watch: Her feature slot on triple j’s Rap It Up, which is the perfect introduction to Pookie’s sound and story.
Fly Boy Jack
Why they matter: You already know both halves of Fly Boy Jack. Melbourne MC Jordan Dennis and beatmaker JUJO are respected solo artists, each with a good few years in the game under their belt. Last year, the pair came together to launch a collaborative project that would combine their sizeable talents. As Fly Boy Jack, Jordan Dennis and JUJO have created an intoxicatingly cool mix of hip-hop, punk and R&B. They’re only one mixtape deep so far but we can’t wait to see where they take things next.
What to watch: Weed Walk, the perfect introduction to Fly Boy Jack’s low slung energy.
Ijale
Why they matter: Ijale turned all the right heads last year with his mixtape, OTTN (On To The Next). That 18-track release drew from Afrobeat, drill, R&B, soul and funk to create a soundscape you could really sink into, with each track anchored by Ijale’s smooth vocals.
But it was his sharp, insightful lyrics about what it means to be a black man in Australia that really made OTTN unforgettable. With an overabundance of brains, talent and vision, we’re tipping big things for the Nigerian-born, Melbourne-based artist.
What to watch: The tour-de-force that is Don't Run, from Ijale’s OTTN mixtape.